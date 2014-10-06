Motorcycle rider hurt in crash late Friday night

A 25-year-old Enterprise man wakes up in a ditch early Saturday morning, after crashing his Suzuki motorcycle at the Kansas 143/U.S.81 interchange around 11pm Friday night.

Saline County Sheriff Glen Kochanowski said Paul Bennett, was northbound on new US-81, when he left the highway at Kansas 143. Bennett, who allegedly had been drinking ,said he remembers leaving the highway onto the exit ramp. The next thing he remembered was waking up cold in a ditch north of Kansas 143 around 2am.

He called a relative, who picked him up.

He eventually sought medical treatment at Salina Regional Health Center for a possible chest injury and road rash.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash about noon on Saturday.

The motorcycle was totaled. Bennett was cited for running a stop sign.