Motorcycle rider hurt in crash late Friday night

16 Comments

10-3 motorcycle crashA 25-year-old Enterprise man wakes up in a ditch early Saturday morning, after crashing his Suzuki motorcycle at the Kansas 143/U.S.81 interchange around 11pm Friday night.

Saline County Sheriff Glen Kochanowski said Paul Bennett, was northbound on new US-81, when he left the highway at Kansas 143. Bennett, who allegedly had been drinking ,said he remembers leaving the highway onto the exit ramp. The next thing he remembered was waking up cold in a ditch north of Kansas 143 around 2am.

He called a relative, who picked him up.

He eventually sought medical treatment at Salina Regional Health Center for a possible chest injury and road rash.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash about noon on Saturday.

The motorcycle was totaled. Bennett was cited for running a stop sign.

      • I’m not sure what SFB means. At the end of just about every article involving a motorcycle accident they usually say whether the riders were wearing helmets. As if to push the agenda that helmets stop all injuries in accidents on motorcycles. Here we have a guy that doesn’t sound like he was hurt to bad in his accident but we don’t know if a helmet was or was not a contributing factor. That is what difference it makes smarty pants.

        Reply

      • They always seem to make a point to “inform” us if the occupants in a car accident were wearing a seatbelt. Why the double standard? That’s the difference.

        Reply

          • While helmets are not required, the Salina post almost always notes whether or not riders were wearing helmets. They did not on this one. So one is left to guess that the rider was not wearing a helmet and still received so severe injuries. Since that does not fit the Posts ideology, they left it out.

  2. See, this is why we need more seat belt checks. If he had been wearing a seat belt on his motorcycle, he wouldn’t have been thrown into the ditch!

    Reply

    • According to another news site, he admitted he’d been drinking, so maybe admitted to running stop sign. But then his helmet flew off – very, very lucky to have no other injuries.

      Regardless, calling other posters is just plain rude!

      Reply

  4. He’s also alleged to have been drinking Salina tap water. Fluoridated water? See, more tinfoil hat evidence for removing fluoride from our water!

    Reply

