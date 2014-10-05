The Stiefel Theatre is excited to announce six great new shows. Public tickets will go on sale Friday, October 17 at 9am.

Stiefel Friends members tickets go on sale Monday, October 6. Please contact the Stiefel about joining the Friends – Friends buy early, choose their seats and help support the self-sustaining Stiefel Theatre!

THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR AND OTHER ERIC CARLE FAVORITES by Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia

Saturday, January 17 @ 4pm

This wonderful puppet production includes the story of THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR’s metamorphosis into a beautiful butterfly; the fanciful account of LITTLE CLOUD’s travels through the sky; and THE MIXED-UP CHAMELEON’s discovery of his own unique nature. The show incorporates evocative original music, and innovative “black light” staging techniques which highlights the stunning puppets and props. The work follows closely the books by Eric Carle providing a new generation with a seamless entry into the world of theatre and music.

Mermaid’s choice of material is based on the belief that young people can benefit substantially, both in their emotional an aesthetic development, from early experiences with literature, the arts, and the power of imagination. The company’s creative ambition is to produce work which is good theatre-entertaining, informative and stimulating to all the senses. As important is the goal of encouraging literacy and generating enthusiasm for the art of reading.

“…The show is so beautiful that there were occasional cries of amazement from the children; it was as if the images were really alive. This is one of those puppet shows in which it is easy to forget that someone is working behind the scenes and it is possible to make the story one’s own and, above all, to believe in the small imaginary world.” Angel Sanchez Borges, Milenio, Monterrey, Mexico Tickets: children 11 and under $9, adults $14

CANTUS

February 8 @ 7:30pm

The “intellectually, emotionally and musically rich” (Star Tribune) nine-member men’s vocal ensemble Cantus is known worldwide for its trademark warmth and blend and its engaging performances of music ranging from the Renaissance to the 21st century. Working without a conductor, the members of Cantus rehearse and perform as chamber musicians, each contributing to the entirety of the artistic process. The Washington Post hails the ensemble’s sound as having both “exalting finesse” and “expressive power” and refers to their musicmaking as “spontaneous grace.” Cantus performs more than 60 concerts each year both in national and international touring, as well as in its home of Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota and has released 17 albums on its own self-titled label. Each year the artists of Cantus share their own love of singing with thousands of students through workshops and master classes to ensure the future of choral arts. During the 2014-2015 season, Cantus will be performing their new program Anthem, which explores the traditions and customs of singing throughout the world with specific emphasis on when and why people sing together. “Anthems are an expression of identity and create a way for communities to show support for a cause, belief, a heritage, or even a sports team,” says Cantus tenor Aaron Humble. “If you have once sung a song in a group, that music forever after will conjure the emotions of that moment for you: pride, identity, unity.” Tickets start at $28

DAVE SANBORN

Saturday, Feb. 14 @ 8pm

David Sanborn has released 24 albums, won six Grammy Awards, and has had eight Gold albums and one Platinum album. Having inspired countless other musicians, Dave has worked in many genres which typically blend instrumental pop, R&B and lately, more and more traditional jazz. He released his first solo album Taking Off in 1975, but has been playing the saxophone since before he was in high school when he was inspired by the great Chicago blues artists near his hometown of St. Louis.

Dave’s solo release of Taking Off in 1975—still considered a classic— solidified his career. His 1979 release of Hideaway became a popular hit and further propelled Dave’s ascent with the single, “Seduction” being featured in the movie, American Gigolo. Veteran bassist and composer Marcus Miller joined Dave on the 1981 album, Voyeur. The single, “All I Need Is You” won Dave his first Grammy Award for Best R&B Instrumental Performance. In 1983, Dave released the hit album Backstreet that included Luther Vandross as a featured guest vocalist. Later albums have included guest artists such as Jack DeJohnette, Bill Frisell, Charlie Hayden, Wallace Roney, Kenny Barron, Christian McBride, and Eric Clapton.

In his three-and-a-half decade career, Dave has released 24 albums, won six Grammy Awards, and has had eight Gold albums and one Platinum album. He continues to be one of the most highly active musicians of his genre, with 2010 tour dates exceeding 150. Considered as a whole, Dave is an artist who pushes the limits and continues to make music that challenges the mind and goes Straight to The Heart. Tickets start at $25

THE UGLY DUCKLING and THE TORTOISE & THE HARE

Thursday, March 5 @ 7pm

… Fresh on the heels of their break out success, the creators of Darwin the Dinosaur are at it again! In an age when television, computers and video games reign supreme, the folks at Light Wire Theater (in conjunction with Corbian Visual Arts and Dance) bring their use of cutting edge technology, moving sculpture, and dance to another unforgettable theatrical experience. The Ugly Duckling and The Tortoise and the Hare will follow in Darwin’s footsteps through the use of Corbian’s signature electroluminescent puppetry.

THE UGLY DUCKLING

Of the five eggs in Mother Duck’s nest, one is the largest and last to hatch. Bigger and paler than the others, this last hatchling is treated as an outsider by Mother Duck and her ducklings. He may be the best swimmer of the brood, but this alone is not enough to ensure his acceptance. Knowing only rejection, this Ugly Duckling goes out into the wild alone. Reflecting upon his plight under the glow of a remote willow tree, he sees a wily cat creeping in the direction of Mother Duck’s nest. The Ugly Duckling follows and watches as one lagging duckling is captured and taken back to the cat’s lair. In true heroic fashion, this Ugly Duckling succeeds in vanquishing the cat and rescuing the captured duckling. Celebrated by Mother Duck and her ducklings for his uniqueness, all realize that he may have been an ugly duckling, but he has grown into a beautiful and powerful swan.

THE TORTOISE & THE HARE

Ridiculed by the Hare, the Tortoise challenges him to a race. They set off and the Hare takes a commanding lead right away. Thinking he will win easily, the Hare allows himself to be distracted with many modern day activities; texting, video games and the paparazzi, of course. The Tortoise continues to trudge along at his methodical pace and, despite the fact that the Hare is a swifter creature, wins the race due to his discipline and fortitude.

Tickets: children 11 and under $9, adults $14

DAVE MASON

Saturday, March 14 @ 8pm

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, songwriter, and legendary guitarist Dave Mason has been making music since the age of 18 when he teamed up with fellow England native Steve Winwood to form the band Traffic. Since then he has penned dozens of hits, and has been linked with numerous other members of rock and roll elite, including Eric Clapton, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac,The Rolling Stones, Graham Nash, Stephen Stills, Rita Coolidge, Leon Russell, Ron Wood and Mama Cass Elliot. Mason has been performing to sold-out audiences for years and has sold millions of recordings worldwide.

“Mason sounds as good, or possibly better, than ever. His voice is in fine shape, and it’s a wonderful voice with a great range and the ability to convey a world of feeling. From beginning to end, this concert was a standout. Among the well thought-out selections were Traffic’s ‘Dear Mr. Fantasy,’ ‘World in Changes,’ ‘Let it Go Let it Flow,’ and Delaney & Bonnie’s ‘Only You Know and I Know.’ Of course, a Dave Mason show wouldn’t be complete without ‘Feelin’ Alright’ and ‘Only You Know and I Know.’ Mason threw in some newer songs as well, most notably the bluesy ‘Good 2 U,’ and the country-flavored ‘Ain’t Your Legs Tired Baby (From Running Through My Mind’). I thought ’40,000 Headmen’ was particularly spectacular.” -Port Washington Patch 2013

Tickets start at $35

MARC COHN

April 26 @ 8pm

After winning a Grammy for his soulful ballad “Walking in Memphis”, Marc Cohn solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer/songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man. He’s a natural storyteller, balancing the exuberant with the poignant, and able to distill universal truth out of his often romantic, drawn-from-life tales.

Cohn followed up his platinum-selling debut with two more releases in the 1990s, at which point TIME magazine called him “one of the honest, emotional voices we need in this decade” and Bonnie Raitt declared, “Marc is one of the most soulful, talented artists I know. I love his songs, he’s an incredible singer, and I marvel at his ability to mesmerize every audience he plays for.” Raitt, James Taylor, David Crosby, Graham Nash and Patty Griffin all made guest appearances on Cohn’s early records for Atlantic, as his reputation as an artist and performer continued to grow. In 1998 Cohn took a decade-long sabbatical from recording, ending in 2007 with Join The Parade. Inspired by the horrific events following Hurricane Katrina and his own near fatal shooting just weeks before, “Parade” is his most moving and critically acclaimed record to date. About his latest album Listening Booth: 1970, Rolling Stone said, “Cohn has one of rock’s most soulful croons – a rich immediately recognizable tenor that makes these songs his own.”