WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Health Subcommittee, released the following statement regarding the first confirmed case of Ebola in the United States:
“This is a serious development and reiterates the need for us to heighten coordination and vigilance to address this health crisis. While Ebola is not easily transmitted, it is important that we fully utilize our public health infrastructure to detect possible infections, as well as safely screen, isolate and treat any patients who may need care. I will continue to be in touch with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Director, Dr. Tom Frieden, to monitor the national and international responses to this outbreak.”
On Sept. 16, 2014, CNN published an op-ed written Sen. Moran about the importance of the U.S. involvement in the Ebola response.
Comments
Jay says
Easy solution: No planes come in from Africa. You go there. You stay there. Done. Next question…
Sherlock says
News reports this morning say that the CDC estimates at least 100 Americans were exposed to the Ebola virus from that infectious black man in Dallas. He was asymptomatic when he flew from Liberia to Brussels and then to the USA. Here’s the background story of how he got the virus and how quickly it can kill, from the New York Times: http://www.nytimes.com/2014/10/02/world/africa/ebola-victim-texas-thomas-eric-duncan.html?_r=0
Stop ALL flights into and out of Africa NOW! Quarantine the people and the nations that are infected, so we can eradicate this disease!
Ross Long says
Is that the best you can do, Jerry? Why do we now send people over there to build stuff? What will we do when they come back with it? What about when it actually starts spreading here? When will you get your heads out of your rears and realize this is potentially a very serious health crisis, particularly if the virus now mutates? It is now time to get the politicians for open borders out of the CDC….
Johnnie Yuma says
Hey folk yo all have it wrong. Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan is back on the trail espousing his theory that the United States made the virus to kill the Blacks. I’m having a bit of trouble connecting that to our President, but I guess he is only half black.
Jay says
Does anyone know if Lysol or Clorox kills Ebola? or if it spreads do we just start burning $hit?
RN says
Ebola is a virus and lysol and clorox can kill most (99.9%) of viruses on surfaces. However, nothing can get rid of the stupidity of our politicians who refuse to block people coming from Ebola nations.
