WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Health Subcommittee, released the following statement regarding the first confirmed case of Ebola in the United States:

“This is a serious development and reiterates the need for us to heighten coordination and vigilance to address this health crisis. While Ebola is not easily transmitted, it is important that we fully utilize our public health infrastructure to detect possible infections, as well as safely screen, isolate and treat any patients who may need care. I will continue to be in touch with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and its Director, Dr. Tom Frieden, to monitor the national and international responses to this outbreak.”

On Sept. 16, 2014, CNN published an op-ed written Sen. Moran about the importance of the U.S. involvement in the Ebola response.