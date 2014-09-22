An argument late Sunday night winds up with a 51-year-old Salina man arrested on requested charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
Larry Jones is alleged to have damaged the vehicles driven by a 22-year-old man, and 25-year-old woman, with a knife at Jones home in the 400 block of Aullwood.
Total damage to both vehicles is estimated at close to $500.
Comments
Let there be light says
Dang the man is supposed to be a Pastor!! Wouldn’t go to his church
Commenter says
Why not go to his church? He might teach you how to stab a car in self defense! LOL
Wondering says
Is this the same person that is pastor to our Saline County SO, and Ellsworth Correctional?
terri longoria says
we are all human and have faults. don’t cast stones.
Sadie Moore says
What a sad but not surprising situation. I have seen sick disturbances in that family for years. I have seen both he and his wife screaming and yelling at their home many times. I have seen the police there many times and would never think of attending their church. What a disgrace.
george says
What do we do when people have problems. We all have them at one point or another in our life. Wouldn’t it be a better thing to reach out a helping hand than to talk about these people?
hmmmm..... says
Some can not be helped.