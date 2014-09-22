The Salina Post

Man charged with making threats and damage to property

salina pd badgeAn argument late Sunday night winds up with a 51-year-old Salina man arrested on requested charges of aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.

Larry Jones is alleged to have damaged the vehicles driven by a 22-year-old man, and 25-year-old woman, with a knife at Jones home in the 400 block of Aullwood.

Total damage to both vehicles is estimated at close to $500.

  2. What a sad but not surprising situation. I have seen sick disturbances in that family for years. I have seen both he and his wife screaming and yelling at their home many times. I have seen the police there many times and would never think of attending their church. What a disgrace.

  3. What do we do when people have problems. We all have them at one point or another in our life. Wouldn’t it be a better thing to reach out a helping hand than to talk about these people?

