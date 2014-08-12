The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Comments

    • yes he was, he told people he killed the guy and he could get away with anything. he should of been charge or question. the police could not find him to sapenia him…ya he not even close to being a good guy…..

      Reply

    • yes he was, he told people he killed the guy and he could get away with anything. he should of been charge or question. the police could not find him to sapenia him…ya he not even close to being a good guy…..

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *