The Salina Post
Salina Kansas News and Information Hub
August 10, 2014 by Post Staff 2 Comments
Smileyjoeintheknow says
August 10, 2014 at 4:13 pm
Disorderly conduct for fighting words to cause resentment are you joking the city and the County commission to that every week
A Stitch in Time says
November 8, 2017 at 4:58 am
I thought I would look this up, just to see what I came from. Looking back, I’m glad it ended up being something so trivial that led me into the circumstances I needed to get my life straightened out.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Comments
Smileyjoeintheknow says
Disorderly conduct for fighting words to cause resentment are you joking the city and the County commission to that every week
A Stitch in Time says
I thought I would look this up, just to see what I came from. Looking back, I’m glad it ended up being something so trivial that led me into the circumstances I needed to get my life straightened out.