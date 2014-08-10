The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Comments

  1. Disorderly conduct for fighting words to cause resentment are you joking the city and the County commission to that every week

    Reply

  2. I thought I would look this up, just to see what I came from. Looking back, I’m glad it ended up being something so trivial that led me into the circumstances I needed to get my life straightened out.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *