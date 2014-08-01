WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas church leaders are upset over a remark by Secretary of State Kris Kobach questioning the veracity of those opposed to the state’s voter photo identification law.
Kobach said during an interview on Topeka radio station WIBW this week he didn’t know of any churches that oppose the voter ID law. He told The Wichita Eagle some individual pastors disagree with the law, but to say entire churches are against it he would put the word “church” in quotation marks.
Some local pastors question whether the secretary of state has talked to any black churches. Carieta Cain Grizzel, pastor at Grant Chapel African-American Episcopal Church in Wichita, says the African Methodist Episcopal Church objects to voter ID laws in all states.
Comments
ksdad says
Why are “black churches” against voter integrity?
Johnnie Yuma says
Good question that never seems to be answered.
Commenter says
Why are black churches against voters showing their ID? Possible answers:
1. They like to vote as many times as they can at as many voting places as they can, without showing any voter ID.
2. They want illegals to vote as many times as they can in as many voting places as they can, without showing voter ID.
IMO, there aren’t any other reasons NOT to show ID to show you’re registered to vote in America, except to commit voter fraud.
unamused says
They should have realized by now, that in Kobach’s mind, their church doesn’t count. Anyone that disagrees with him, is dismissable! Thankfully, so is he. Just a couple more months!
Ice Road Trucker says
he said that because CHURCHES – – cannot promote politics.
Individuals can have views, but you cannot say that EVERY LAST MEMBER of that Wichita Church supports illegal immigrants voting.
Folks try to make it a race suppression issue – – but it is about only allowing LEGAL folks to vote.
This is also why places like California are giving Drivers Licenses to Illegals….. so that they can still get Illegals to vote with their new “State Issued ID card”
unamused says
Keep telling yourself that. Kobach and his GOP cronies are still pouting about President Obama being elected twice, so they scrambled to pass all these voter suppression laws. And so last minute were they that some 20+ thousand Kansans won’t get their vote counted. I said, Kansans, not illegal immigrants! Oh well, once he’s gone in a couple months, we can right his wrong!
Ice Road Trucker says
put down the crack pipe.
People are more angry that we are putting illegals up in suites…. 74,000/day for the facility, with flat screens, pools, basketball courts, and free medical care.
Cost for the facility is 144 per person each day.
But we cannot get VA medical care, or stop violence in Chicago
We are screaming ‘what about the American kids and our veterans’
versus the illegal vermin swarming the border.
We feel like Poland watching the blitzkrieg roll in, while Barrack (Nevill Chamberin) Obama talks about peace in our time.
Ice Road Trucker says
mmmmm… respectful and intelligent…..cough cough!
unamused says
I’m sorry for responding to you, as your comment had nothing to do with mine. And since you don’t know how to comment in a respectful and intelligent manner, this will be my final response to you. I’m sorry my educated and personal opinion offends you. But this is America and I am entitled to it. As are you, but preferably with a little less name calling, and a lot less off-topic Conservative Tea-party rhetoric.
Ice Road Trucker says
Sorry you are unaware that to be a church and have tax exempt status – the church cannot promote politics from the pulpit.
Maybe your civics instructor is unfamiliar with this…. you can have your opinion, but that doesn’t make it a fact.
Hmm says
Don’t forget about the all white or Asian churches don’t be “racist” now. -.- thoes cults need to shut it anyway.
