WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas church leaders are upset over a remark by Secretary of State Kris Kobach questioning the veracity of those opposed to the state’s voter photo identification law.

Kobach said during an interview on Topeka radio station WIBW this week he didn’t know of any churches that oppose the voter ID law. He told The Wichita Eagle some individual pastors disagree with the law, but to say entire churches are against it he would put the word “church” in quotation marks.

Some local pastors question whether the secretary of state has talked to any black churches. Carieta Cain Grizzel, pastor at Grant Chapel African-American Episcopal Church in Wichita, says the African Methodist Episcopal Church objects to voter ID laws in all states.