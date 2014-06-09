Woman charged with hitting man with axe

An argument early Saturday morning puts a Salina woman in jail on a charge of aggravated battery.
43-year-old Tamatha Lewis is alleged to have hit a 59-year-old man with an axe just after 2am at a home in the 700 block of N. Front .
The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of about a 1-inch cut on the head. He refused treatment.
Comments
dirtybeaver says
Honey, I was just trying to “axe” you a question. I think we have “maxed” out our love for each other. I’ll be taking a “taxi” now….yea that was lame….I tried though. I guess I need to “axe” my comedy career.
sick of it says
um that crap really isn’t funny ! A wonderful man culda died
Tami Lewis says
Mental help just isn’t easy to come by …ppl need help and that’s what happens especially when u loose a mom,grandson, dad all in a year …..could you handle all that !! Thank you
Marshall Mattlers says
Crack Kills…..literally!!!!
Jay says
Swinging an axe, ugh… sounds like work.
girl with gun says
Looks like she wants to join her loser daughter in prison.
Tami Lewis says
Join karma BITES !!!
Tami Lewis says
What was your name ??
Tiffany Lovell says
People in this town can be wackos.
Grumpy Cat says
She is a crazy woman. They need to keep her for awhile and send her to mental health for treatment. Maybe she will go see her daughter in prison after all. I am surprised it is only Agg Battery for now, should be Attempted Murder or the intent implied. After all, it WAS his head… That part of the body is kinda needed to continue living.
Jerky Treat says
She has had previous incidences like this too. She is way too wild. Too much heavy drug and alcohol abuse in previous years, she can’t afford it now. According to my sources she no longer has mommy to “sponge off of” anymore.
Tami Lewis says
Excuse me ! Who was supplying the drugs then ????not mental health tried for help NoPE
sick of it says
exactly you need to put away before she kill somebody that man did nothing to take care of her he’s the only one that ever did case shes a nut case
sick of it says
Yes he is …he has a heart of gold and all she gives him is trashing his property , threating him & his friends ! Well hes rid of her now cuz she is EVICTED !
sick of it says
She needs locked up !!! that man is the only one who ever cared anything about that wack job and this is what he gets ???? she needs to stay locked up for herself & everybody else !
Azalia Malcuit says
Unless you all know her personally please stop the nasty talking. Thanks! She has two other kids and grand babies that can read this is this is slander so I think you all should knock it off. If this was your family on here you wouldn’t want them to be slandered. Thank you and have a great day.
girl with gun says
I do know her and she is cracked out. Maybe her other kids will learn a lesson or two about what drugs can do to a person.
Tami Lewis says
Get the REAL story NANCY DREW
sick of it says
for your information we do know her personally …obviously u dont ! If u did u wuld kno her grandkids arent even old enuff to read ! So i guess its YOU that needs to mind ur own bizz !!!
Tami Lewis says
WoW .knows it all should know ur real name….to scared to be REAL !! Yeah ..karma bites
steve says
Looks like she axed one of her eyes. Ugly thing
Tami Lewis says
Is it ADAM& STEVE now not Adam and eve
Amazed says
Like mother, like daughter!! Sounds like violence and drug abuse runs jn the family! Isn’t that her daughter Brittney locked up for killing her own son?! Said it was the worst abuse they had ever seen! R.I.P. Clayden, they never deserved you!! These low life’s need to be locked up and throw away the key!!
Tami Lewis says
BACK IT UP WIDE LOAD !!!!She was at work ! And Get ur facts straight .OH YOU can’t USE your REAL name !!!! Y ??????
Tami Lewis says
People need to use REAL Names …ONLY REAL PEOPLE Matters !! Axe me no Q I tell you no lies !! Amen !!