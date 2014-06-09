The Salina Post

Woman charged with hitting man with axe

Tamatha LewisAn argument early Saturday morning puts a Salina woman in jail on a charge of aggravated battery.

43-year-old Tamatha Lewis is alleged to have hit a 59-year-old man with an axe just after 2am at a home in the 700 block of N. Front .

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of about a 1-inch cut on the head. He refused treatment.

  1. Honey, I was just trying to “axe” you a question. I think we have “maxed” out our love for each other. I’ll be taking a “taxi” now….yea that was lame….I tried though. I guess I need to “axe” my comedy career.

    Reply

      • Mental help just isn’t easy to come by …ppl need help and that’s what happens especially when u loose a mom,grandson, dad all in a year …..could you handle all that !! Thank you

        Reply

  6. She is a crazy woman. They need to keep her for awhile and send her to mental health for treatment. Maybe she will go see her daughter in prison after all. I am surprised it is only Agg Battery for now, should be Attempted Murder or the intent implied. After all, it WAS his head… That part of the body is kinda needed to continue living.

    Reply

    • She has had previous incidences like this too. She is way too wild. Too much heavy drug and alcohol abuse in previous years, she can’t afford it now. According to my sources she no longer has mommy to “sponge off of” anymore.

      Reply

    • exactly you need to put away before she kill somebody that man did nothing to take care of her he’s the only one that ever did case shes a nut case

      Reply

      • Yes he is …he has a heart of gold and all she gives him is trashing his property , threating him & his friends ! Well hes rid of her now cuz she is EVICTED !

        Reply

  7. She needs locked up !!! that man is the only one who ever cared anything about that wack job and this is what he gets ???? she needs to stay locked up for herself & everybody else !

    Reply

  8. Unless you all know her personally please stop the nasty talking. Thanks! She has two other kids and grand babies that can read this is this is slander so I think you all should knock it off. If this was your family on here you wouldn’t want them to be slandered. Thank you and have a great day.

    Reply

    • I do know her and she is cracked out. Maybe her other kids will learn a lesson or two about what drugs can do to a person.

      Reply

    • for your information we do know her personally …obviously u dont ! If u did u wuld kno her grandkids arent even old enuff to read ! So i guess its YOU that needs to mind ur own bizz !!!

      Reply

  10. Like mother, like daughter!! Sounds like violence and drug abuse runs jn the family! Isn’t that her daughter Brittney locked up for killing her own son?! Said it was the worst abuse they had ever seen! R.I.P. Clayden, they never deserved you!! These low life’s need to be locked up and throw away the key!!

    Reply

    • BACK IT UP WIDE LOAD !!!!She was at work ! And Get ur facts straight .OH YOU can’t USE your REAL name !!!! Y ??????

      Reply

  11. People need to use REAL Names …ONLY REAL PEOPLE Matters !! Axe me no Q I tell you no lies !! Amen !!

    Reply

