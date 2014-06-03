The Salina Post

Kansas zoo’s beloved Sumatran orangutan dies

Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sumatran orangutan who became a favorite at the Sedgwick County Zoo over the decades has died at the estimated age of 57.

The great ape, named Tia, was recognized as the oldest orangutan in North American zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Sedgwick County Zoo executive director Mark Reed tells The Wichita Eagle that Tia died Tuesday in her sleep, lying on her back on her hammock. The cause of death was listed as age-related health issues. Reed says Tia had some heart issues last year.

Tia was born in the wild and first came to the U.S. at age 2, living at zoos in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin. The Wichita zoo acquired her in 1985.

Tia gave birth to a male orangutan, called Panji.

