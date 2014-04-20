Name: Douglas,David Marshall Charges : Contempt of Court; Indirect April 20, 2014 by Post Staff 1 Comment
Comments
Jordan Brehm says
This man is a predator.he was married. His wife had a 12yr old daughter.His wife got sick and passed away.The daughter, his step daughter, was stuck with him for a few months before her biological father and family were able to get her.during the time she was with him he got her taking meth.eventually using a needle, injecting her with meth and eventually molesting the child. raping her many times over those few months.This creep was stoned and hi on meth one night bragging about what he had done.hes a thief a burgalur. He can’t keep his mouth shut after he does something.he likes to brag about his burgaluries ect
Why hes still walkin the streets and still breathing is beyond my comprehention.