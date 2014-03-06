Troon, the leader in upscale golf management, development and marketing has recently been selected to manage Salina Country Club in Kansas. The century-old private country club has a long and rich tradition in the Midwest community of Salina, Kansas and strives in making the member-owned property a “family center” with activities that attract every member, young and old.

With nearby Smoky Hill River cascading along the edge of the property, Salina Country Club was established in 1911 and sits majestically atop Tom White Hill, just east of the city providing an impressive landmark. A 40,000 square-foot Clubhouse serves as the area’s hub for social activities, including three dining areas featuring fireplaces and separate bar facilities. A magnificent 18-hole championship golf course offers members and guests with a superb and challenging layout while other Club amenities include four lighted tennis courts, spacious swimming pool with a 163 ft. water slide, a fully-equipped fitness center, sand volleyball court and fitness trail.

“For over 100 years, Salina Country Club has been an ideal community partner for the residents of the area and we are honored to have the enviable opportunity to manage this historic property,” said Jim McLaughlin, senior vice president, Troon Privé Operations. “Troon is excited to facilitate our management principles which will provide members and guests of Salina Country Club an enhanced lifestyle experience.”

As a Charter Member of Audubon Society’s Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, Salina Country Club takes a great deal of pride in preserving the natural habitat that encompasses the property. The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf is an award-winning education and certification program that helps golf courses protect the environment and preserve the natural heritage of the game of golf. By helping people enhance the valuable natural areas and wildlife habitats that golf courses provide, the program also minimizes potentially harmful impacts of golf course operations and serves as an essential resource for golf courses.

“Our mission at Salina Country Club is to not only preserve, but strengthen our legacy and to provide the finest golf and dining experience for all of our members and guests and with our new relationship with Troon, we have greatly enriched the features and services we provide” said Blaine Spurney, Club President at Salina Country Club. “The Club’s stockholders will remain the Club’s owners and the Board remains responsible for overall policy. Our Club looks forward to working with Troon and benefitting from their award winning expertise and management skills.”

For more information on Salina Country Club, visit www.salinacountryclub.com.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world’s largest golf management company also specializing in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. The company oversees operations at Troon Golf (daily-fee & resort) and Troon Privé (private) properties located in 33 states and 27 countries. Additionally, 48 Troon facilities enjoy a Top 100 ranking by national or international publications. Troon properties include The Grove, London, England; Classic Club, Palm Desert, Calif.; and Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, El Jadida, Morocco.