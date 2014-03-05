The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Name: Steele,Cody Omar Charges : Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/ family member Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption

by 37 Comments

Comments

  1. Lmao Emily deserves so much better than you…. you’re a child molesting woman beater and I pray she opens her eyes

    Reply

    • Pull a hair sample on Emily and say that. You’re talking out the side of your neck because your mouth doesn’t know any better.

      Reply

  4. No real man would want that!!!! You got it beat bro with the evidence u have… just don’t sweat it!! It’ll show how her and her mom are instigators and liars…… that’s how most women in salina are bro…… hope u got that other chicks number u saw that night….

    Reply

    • ^^^^ “recorded” smh,.. ok des.. thought you said you were going to sign your real name when you talked about her from now on???

      Reply

    • “most women are in salina” because you obviously know every woman in salina and their probability of lying. hopefully the chick from the other night wasn’t from salina or he would be getting himself into another statistical disaster — and by the way Ems not from Salina- BRO, so it might actually be YOUR mom that you’re talking about. duh

      Reply

      • He’s such a bad father that he got custody of all three of his children because his former wife had SEVEN kids ALL of which have been taken from her.

        Reply

        • only to prove a point that he would destroy her life if she wasnt going to be with him, until she went away so he could drop them off at his parents until poor Emily came along, history repeats itself.

          Reply

  6. Anyone that believes that he is anything other than a very mentally ill dangerous person does not know him . He has no regard for the emotional damage he has inflicted on his children and selfishly continues to inflict. A REAL MAN would think of his children first. A REAL MAN would not think of cheering for someone that lies,cheats and beats women. And in his demented mind try to make her the bad person. What a sad way to live your life full of negative selfish thoughts and behaviors.Grow up and be a REALMAN and a REAL DAD

    Reply

    • I think the best thing you could do is get all your facts straight. He’s done more than anyone I know to support his meth head mother in law and father in law with vehicles et al, when neither have worked for GOD knows how long. Pull a hair sample on anyone in that family and tell me I’m lying.

      Reply

      • wait, where do you work again???
        oh- jw because your speed is prescribed to you and your weed is “natural” does that make you a “natural pill head” or a “sweed head” or “weederall head” or just a crackhead? and I do reside near and yes I do know these things to be facts. u want the kid? better get your water hose and hot sauce out, teach ’em how to be a MAN.

        Reply

    • Thanks a lot, EMILY. You’re really proving yourself. Why don’t you go back to doing the neighbor guy and your meth and let us have Chloe?

      Reply

  7. I can only feel sorrow for “the other woman” if she gets caught up in that weasel looking inbred gypsy idiot

    Reply

  8. Worthless just like the rest of his family. Kid probably knows no different than lies and deceit. It was all he ever knew. Manipulation and psychiatric issues runs thick in that fam. Who could blame the first woman who left him. She was put through the same thing.

    Reply

    • It’s obvious who is the mastermind behind all of this crap. It’s all stuff Emily and her family have said but who are they?

      Reply

    • Hahaha his first woman has had all SEVEN of her kids taken from her and you can’t count her jail stints!!! Yep u really proved a point with that one!

      Reply

  10. Emily has wrecked every vehicle they’ve ever had. She has no driver’s license because she can’t leave the booze and the drugs alone. I even gave her mother a van once not to mention all the vehicles Cody has bought for them. They’re ALL a bunch of worthless bums who can’t leave the booze and the drugs alone. How many times has Cody had chain saws, tools and other equipment stolen by people he trusted and rather than go through all the hassle of pressing charges, he just wrote it off?

    Clearly, Emily’s family is behind all of this slander and libel. That’s pretty easy to do when you won’t even show your faces. Oh, and speaking of terrorist threats, Pam, Emily’s mother recently made the comment that if she had a gun, she would go shoot Cody herself. There’s thanks for you, for all he’s done for them.

    Reply

  11. Look it’s obvious who’s doing the talking against Cody….but I, his sister, Hikke Young can say that without a doubt yall have no clue how much trouble a bunch of people are fixing to be in!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *