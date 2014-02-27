Sound Off – Thursday

If you would like to get something off of your chest, call us on the SOUND OFF line: CALL or TEXT (785) 289-5144
• Call and leave your message, just like you did previously on the 333 line
• Text your compliment, complaint, or whatever else you’d like to say, making it simpler than ever
• Even text us a photo to accompany your message
We’ll post your comments and/or photos the next day and naturally, you’ll be able to carry on the conversation in our comments section.
SOUND OFF
1. We got maybe an inch of snow and the roads looked like we had a foot. Are we really this poorly prepared to clear a little snow?
2. Well, I guess you homophobes can now dismiss Apple, Intel, Marriott, Yelp and the Super Bowl (to name but a few) as businesses that you’ll frequent!
3. The Arizona Governor’s veto now clears the way for Christians to be sued if they don’t violate their religious conscience. It also clears the way for Jewish survivors of the Holocaust cost to be forced to bake a cake for the skinheads or perhaps force an African American baker to be forced to bake a cake for the KKK. How proud the gay community must be for this monumental achievement.
4. The Kansas Tea Party clown posse rolls on with the embarrassing Jerry Moran
blocking a bill to help end rape in the military. How low can they go?
The views and opinions expressed in this post are solely those of the author. These views and opinions do not represent those of the Post News Network and/or any/all contributors to this site.
Comments
Jay says
Thursday face tat in booking…… yeesssssss!
Mike Tyson says
Anyone want to bet he smokes pot?
Jack N. Hoff says
See it’s natural. People can live normal lives and still do drugs… just look at the fine examples on the booking page.
Steve says
Don’t stop with the booking page, try looking at pictures of people who use drugs instead of limiting your resources only to people who let drugs use them.
Jack N. Hoff says
http://www.facesofmeth.us
Have at it.
Steve says
Oh wow, more pictures of people who have let drugs use them.
Steve says
http://www.forbes.com/sites/jacobsullum/2013/11/04/everything-youve-heard-about-crack-and-meth-is-wrong/
Jack N. Hoff says
lol nevermind that each hit is killing you, as long as it’s not addictive that’s the main thing.
Steve says
OK, lets go with that notion. What business is it of yours or the government’s?
Some people do not want to live to 100 years of age if it means they have to worry about what they do or don’t do, what they eat or don’t eat. Some people prefer to live their life happy, even if it shortens their life.
Why are people like you so intent on saving people from themselves?
Humdinger says
I get it Steve. You don’t mind missing your last years…where you drool on yourself, and fall but can’t get up. You want to experience all that now…when you get totally wasted, and while you’re still young enough to enjoy it. It all makes sense to me now.
Steve says
Maybe you should educate yourself on the TRUE effects of drugs before you go spouting off your ignorance. The government LIES.
Humdinger says
Take it easy Steve. I agree with your last sentence as a general reality. But, you might want to lighten up a bit on the drug use is good thing. It’s not like you’re the only person on this earth who has experience with it’s effects first hand.
Steve says
Sorry, Humdinger.
Regardless of what people like guest2000, would like for people to believe, I have never said that drug use is good for you, or that it is good at all. I have said, and I stand behind my statements, that it is a personal choice and not for government or anyone else to decide, drug prohibition and the drug war in general is unconstitutional, and that the effects are not as bad as what the government would have you believe.
There are lots of good people out there who can control their drug use and still be perfectly functional and productive members of society. However, due to the general acceptance of these laws by the government lap dogs, the laws which have no standing in the Constitution, their own government, the one they pay taxes to support, have turned them into criminals This is what I have personally witnessed, and found a study that backs up my claim.
I have even found quotes made by former Supreme Court justices stating that it is their belief that the drug war in unconstitutional.
Jack N. Hoff says
LOL The world is overpopoulated, which is the cause of so many of earth’s problems. I agree with you that we should legalize hard drugs so that people can *enjoy* shorter lives. –Said no one ever.
Steve says
Answer the question!
What business is it of yours or the government’s?
Jack N. Hoff says
The problem is that the people who engage in these types of (drug related) behavior *typically* degrade the quality of life for those around them and their community. So as a byproduct of the righteous quest for less government interaction in people’s lives, more will gain, or rather lose, quality of life due to aforementioned. Since society has an accepted definition of what things contribute to a good quality of life those members of society (aka voters) have a vested interest in maintaining their level of life quality. There is where the government is now interested in your business. Remember: “government of the people”
As you preach the responsibility of a few users, it is undeniable that the treachery of drug use will spill over into “unintended consequence” territory of the public domain. We humans just simply cannot handle it.
Steve says
You can’t handle it, so you feel you must control what every one else does.
Jack N. Hoff says
I don’t use meth, so unlike you I wouldn’t know if I could handle it or not. I may just pick up a meth habit since it is harmless. Could you spare a couple of grams?
guest2000 says
I’ve read a lot of Carl Hart papers and for me the verdict is still out. Steve you always seem to forget its your blatant disregard for the law that I find dangerous and irresponsible. You’re no Paul Revere but thanks for the laugh. There’s no such thing as a good illegal drug dealer.
BabetheBeagle says
I read that article the other day, and it does raise some good points. Not sure about the methodology, though. From my own observation, Meth is hookier than that. It’s hard to believe it is less addictive than alcohol. Would like to see some more comprehensive studies using controls, and a large sampling. That’s not meant to discount that their are people who can use responsibly. That could very well be true, but I’m still seeing a high risk of addiction even though I realize it’s not scientific. There were quite a few people who used it where I used to work, and I saw a handful of ugly declines in some people, but to be honest, have no way of knowing of those who may have used it with no problem. They weren’t exactly advertising it.
I would like to see some of the money now being used to enforce the drug laws be diverted to good studies and harm reduction. We really need to rethink The War on Drugs, concentrate on obtaining and teaching the truth about the various drugs to our kids, and exploring better rehab methods. Good drug education is key, IMHO, and kids will find out if they’ve been lied to, so we need to make sure our facts are straight.
heat says
agree. but babe, hookier? i had to go to the scrabble dictionary to find that one 😉
BabetheBeagle says
I made it up, was it really in a scrabble dictionary? LOL
Steve says
Very good post Babe.
I find it amusing at how many of these folks who love to accuse the liberals of drinking too much of the government Kool-aid, when, as it turns out, they have drank just as much, just a different flavor.
BabetheBeagle says
I’ve been in the same place as many of them. The night I kicked my addiction to control, the sky was clear, and I could see every star. We all have our own path, but they lead to the same place. Right or wrong, we are are struggling towards the same goal, whether we know it or not. This I believe.
kskid says
I’m sure he is and he’s also Steve’s drug dealer.
Steve says
No, my dealer has never seen the inside of a jail.
guest2000 says
OK Mr. Oxymoron cause we all know you have a good illegal drug dealer. Boy you crack me up. Always good for a laugh
Steve says
You seem to be obsessed with the notion that anyone who does anything that is against the law (illegal), they must be bad people.
Do you feel the same about Paul Revere? Remember he dressed up as an Indian and threw tea into the Boston Harbor. An act which was VERY much against the law.
guest2000 says
LOL, Only you would compare yourself to Paul Revere. I’m still laughing… You’re just upset that someone pointed out your illegal drug use does increase crime. The idea that it doesn’t is just plain stupid. Now if ya want to talk about making it legal and how that might bring down crime you might have something. Until then thanks for the laugh and tell your meth head friend that built the show home hello.
BabetheBeagle says
How do you feel about this example of civil disobedience? http://dailycaller.com/2014/02/13/law-abiding-connecticut-gun-owners-may-face-felony-charges-for-failing-to-register-weapons/
guest2000 says
Do you really feel drug trafficking is a good example of civil disobedience? That’s like saying there’s such a thing as a good illegal drug dealer. If someone is willing to risk there livelihood and there families livelihood then we are way past civil disobedience. I’m sure the family that lost a daughter to those trafficking illegal drugs this last summer wouldn’t call it that way. Hope this helps
BabetheBeagle says
No, seriously I don’t. What I do want is for the War on Drugs to stop. It isn’t helping.
guest2000 says
Drugs are but a symptom. The problem is the user. To end the war on drugs without a plan other then just legalization would be a huge mistake.
Steve says
Any law that restricts the liberties of the people is NOT Constitutional. Any act that disobeys an unconstitutional law is in FACT a good example of civil disobedience.
guest2000 says
That gun wouldn’t be doing me much good if I was setting in jail would it? I’m a gun owner and happen to strongly believe in the 2nd amendment and conceal carry laws.
Steve says
So you would register your gun, and as soon as the government says that you have to turn it in, you’d be first in line.
guest2000 says
First in line your funny. You cannot compare responsible gun owners with illegal drug traffickers. I’ll say it again there’s no such thing as a good illegal drug dealer. I wonder what would be more noble a respectful gun owner wanting to keep his guns or a illegal drug dealer wanting to keep his drugs. Furthermore I buy my guns from legal gun dealers not illegal gun runners. Nice try but no blunt for you.
Steve says
“I’ll say it again there’s no such thing as a good illegal drug dealer.”
Say it as many times as you want. It will be just as wrong the last time you say it, as it was the first time you said it.
More noble would be someone who is supposed to be an AMERICAN actually giving a dam about the WHOLE Constitution and not just the parts he agrees with.
Steve says
Have you came to the conclusion that guest2000 would do whatever the government wanted regardless?
guest2000 says
WOW if thats what you gotta think Steve to make yourself happy then go right ahead knock yourself out. I just think its sad though.
Steve says
Laugh all you want.still doesn’t make you right.
Your position is since it is a law, it must be followed, regardless of the constitutionality of the law. My position is that a law that does not pass constitutional muster is NOT a valid law.
Your lack of conviction to the Constitution is sickening. Your willingness to cower to every demand your master puts on you is, pathetic. And you have the audacity to say you are an American.
guest2000 says
Why don’t you take your bong down to the Popo and light up and see what happens. I’m sure the judge and your employer would be very happy. Lol As for the last part of your statement it’s a pretty pitiful thing to say to someone that has fought for your rights but then again you did not know that so I’ll accept your apology.
Steve says
You fought for my rights?
Now we know for sure that you are a liar. If you even were a member of the armed forces, you took an oath to defend the CONSTITUTION. Your posts, of late, have proven beyond any shadow of doubt that you do NOT defend the Constitution.
NO apology will be coming.
KWU student says
Ya know me and a friend are using the Salina Post for a paper we’re writing. It just so happens this reply is a perfect example of what someone would say when losing an argument. I hope you don’t mind? We do have one other question who is this meth using friend of yours and why does everyone bring him up?
Steve says
Losing an argument? I’m the ONLY one who has bothered posting links to evidence that supports my position. Idiots like guest2000 and Jack have only regurgitated the government Kool-aid.
Steve says
It must really suck to be you and suddenly find that most of what you thought you knew is WRONG.
Your friend says
Steve stop your embarrassing yourself.
Steve says
So by providing links that support my opinion, whereas my adversaries are simply throwing out insults while regurgitating government propaganda, I am the one who is embarrassing myself?
Ice Road Trucker says
shot resisting arrest?
Steve says
Nope. Lives a perfectly normal life. Goes to work, pays taxes.
guest2000 says
Cause everyone knows it’s perfectly normal to deal illegal drugs and risk going to jail or prison.
You can’t make this stuff up.
Heisenberg says
You seem to be obsessed with Steve and his meth using friend……first as jonny do, then as dog trainer, then guest…..and now guest2000……
guest2000 says
I work for the dog trainer and the others I don’t know. I get upset just as he does because I’ve been a victim of someone’s illegal drug use.
BabetheBeagle says
Can you share more about that? To the extent that I once considered myself a victim, I found out I could control that by choosing not to be one. That’s not always the case. Drunk driver killed my cousin, but that substance was legal. DUI’s aren’t.
Steve says
Yes, just as it was perfectly normal to dress up as an indian, sneak onto British ships and dump the cargo into the harbor.
kskidalso says
No Steve’s drug dealer has the Constitution tattooed on his face.
Ice Road Trucker says
Oh C;mon….I am sure that Tyler would make a wonderful girl scout troop leader. Any parent not wanting to leave their kids with him to go camping are just Bigots… right?
ksdad says
#2 You ANTI-!st Amendment types dont understand that capitalism would have forced them out of the market if they excluded to many potential customers. It also shows that just like if someone doesnt like Apple products, they can buy Android based products just like a Gay can choose a baker that supports his choices..
#3 ATTN: Gay bakers…… Westboro would like a devils food cake with their motto of: “God Hates Fa*s” on it. YOU WILL COMPLY!
#4 Hey genius isnt rape already illegal in the military? What, are you advocating removing women from the military? Thank you for proving laws work for law abiding people.
hm-dude says
Mmmmmmm they will love the special ingredients i put in for them.
very liberal says
“laws work for law abiding people”: now that is pure genius—way above my rank! I guess that means we never try to improve situations and people where there are laws being broken,like child abuse, driving drunk,sexual abuse,etc,etc etc.
Your knowledge of sexual abuse and rape seems to be extensive—-oh wait—what about men who are victimized–sexually abused and raped—in the military?
ksdad says
Murder is illegal, yet people still murder, rape is illegal yet people still rape…. AND RAPE IS illegal in the military, so what are you going to do? If murder is illegal, how do you make it more illegal? Drunk driving is illegal, how do you make it more illegal?
My knowledge on common sense is extensive enough to know rape is rape whether its rape of a man or woman, doesnt matter. Im not surprised you dont understand that…
guest says
I just don’t understand why you reply to this idiot’s rants. This person is so far out in left field they’re not worth talking to.
very liberal says
No one has said anything about making it “more illegal”. I guess you just don’t understand what others write. I understood the point being that the great mind of Tea Party has stopped a bill—legislation—that would try to reduce the number of rapes and sexual abuse in the military. It seems to be a common sense idea—much like all the efforts of the last 30 years than have reduced drunk driving. But somehow you understood it as rape is already illegal in the military and that it is so stupid to try and make it more illegal: What?!?!
I know # 4 hurt your feelings by saying something negative about Jerry Moran but you can still read and think, I hope.
BabetheBeagle says
Moran wasn’t the TEA party candidate last election. That was Todd Tiahrt. He is using this to encourage Reid to bring a bill about Iranian sanctions to the house. I think it’s a very brave move. Jerry was fully aware how this would be spun. He agrees with this bill, but is making the Iranian situation a priority. I think he’s got it right.
very liberal says
I guess the right didn’t care much for our troops through the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan with 4, 5, and 6 tours (for lies) and have cut funding for their care afterwards so why should they care about a serious problem with our troops now? They would rather make cheap political points and sabotage negotiations.
BabetheBeagle says
Diverting to yet another false issue.? Congress gave DOD and VA everything they requested. I don’t consider sanctions against Iran a “cheap political” issue. Why wouldn’t Reid bring that bill to the table?
very liberal says
Taking care of our troops is a false issue??? Just unbelievable! Your true colors are shining brightly!
BabetheBeagle says
Twist it any way you want, Bub.
Heisenberg says
Hey VL is Jerry doing this because he’s a racist? ……..that seems to be your usual argument……
ksdad says
I understand just fine. If rape in the military IS illegal, what are you going to do to make it ummm illegal? IT ALREADY IS!!! Shall I type s l o w e r for you?
very liberal says
You get the dunce cap for today—-no—for a week!
ksdad says
from you its a badge of honor
Heisenberg says
You’re wrong ksdad…making things more illegal ends crime! Just look at the hate crimes legislation….there has not been one hate crime since it was enacted!
We need to make all crimes double illegal….just think if everything was illegal times two there wouldn’t be any more tattooed faces on the booking page! We really need to teach these criminals a lesson by making crime double illegal!
LibertyOrDeath says
You make sense today.
steve says
#1 you make no sense! Why would the city pay to clear an inch of snow off the street?
Catch 22 says
One word sums this up… Liability
gotchya says
learn to drive
LibertyOrDeath says
No, they aren’t liable. Did someone sign a contract with you, promising you to have every bit of snow out of your way.
urmom says
Fk u
LO says
IDGAF
gunner says
Well said !!!!!!
Fred Hanson says
#2 African countries have put up with gays for many years and have suffered from the dieases gays produced from their lifestyles and are finally putting a stop to it. All nations should follow suit as no one lets rabit dogs run loose to infect innocent people and the same should happen with gays as they are no different than a rabit dog..
Jack N. Hoff says
For years we as a society have been combating the symptoms, where we should really be looking combating the cause.
Steve says
What if the cause turns out to be, as science suggests, caused by God? You going to combat him?
Jack N. Hoff says
I wasn’t aware that God causes gayness. Also if you are recognizing God in this debate we must also include God’s rules against engaging in gay acts and lifestyles. To that point, one might correlate the left’s de-religionization of society as causing the increase in gay populations.
If you want to really see it out of hand, just go to DC. A federal judge has now ruled that sex-change surgeries for gay folks are to be fully funded by insurance companies because it is a “medically necessary surgery.” Last I knew having a pen!s wasn’t life threatening, well, depending on where you put it.
Steve says
“I wasn’t aware that God causes gayness”
Then perhaps you should educate yourself.
Heisenberg says
mental illness causes gayness..
Steve says
So because areas of the brain of a male homosexual resembles the same areas of the brain of a heterosexual female, and areas of the brain of a homosexual female resemble the same areas of a heterosexual male, you conclude that it must be an “illness”.
? says
So are you born gay or is it a choice?
Steve says
I say gay people are born gay. I have seen scientific evidence indicating this, I have yet to see any scientific evidence indicating otherwise. We simply have the opinion of a bunch of religious freaks who think everyone should be just like them.
http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/111663.php
Heisenberg says
I believe this also happened in a court in Massachusetts….but in this case it was the taxpayers having to pay for a prisoners weeny hacking….
Heisenberg says
rabbit dog? is this the product of bugs bunny getting raped by Beethoven?
BabetheBeagle says
No, it’s me! Rabbits make good snacks.
Athena says
Have you never been to se x education? Maybe if you had payed any attention gays will not produce any more sexual dieases than anyone else. If anything it was causes by a black person and a monkey. But either way get educated seriously.
Heisenberg says
ya but the black person and the monkey was having gay se x
Athena says
Oh really now, last time I checked having se x with an animal is called beastality. Not gay se x..
educated says
65% of all new HIV cases in Kansas (consistent with national numbers) are directly caused by male-to-male gay activity. Source: http://www.kdheks.gov/hiv/download/epi_profile2010.pdf
Athena says
I find fighting over gays in kansas is just a waste of time. The people here are hypocrites and against anything that doesn’t suit their lifestyles. You all are completely retarded when it comes to simple facts and things. And Gonarreah are well spread by girls, are you going to freak out if someone has se x with a chick. Stop being ignorant . Are you worried your going to do it with a gay person? If not then even if they carry HIV which is unlikely, then you won’t have to worry about it. Seriously how dim witted are all these people In kansas?
Heisenberg says
Oh wees very dim witted….soes dim witted wees needs y’all out of state people’s ta comes in and ejumicate us on hows dumb we is
-_- says
How about you just do the world a favor and put a gun to your head. You homophobic brainwashed freak
Heisenberg says
ok……im doing it right now….read my obituary tomorrow……idiot
Athena says
Lol I wish. And idiot? I don’t see how I could be one, I just believe humans should have rights. Didn’t think there was anything wrong with that. But I can see how twisted and backwards people are just by seeing all the comments on this site. It’s a shame really. What is wrong with people are you seriously all this backwards and messed up? Isn’t there anyone half decent with any respect for anyone else? I mean seriously, the only way to get thru to people is to literally talk down and stupid like you all are apparently appearing to be. If you had any common since of morales or any decency you would just generally accept others. I have to accept all you backwards brainwashed Christians, and it’s a daily pain because all you can do is teach hate and separate and ban anything that’s different. Talk about not right.
heat says
why do you have to use the R-word? dont you know how offensive that is? it crosses ALL social and economic lines. you should be ashamed. maybe have your mother wash you mouth out with soap. bem
heat says
wow! the stupidity bar has reached astronomical heights.
Fred Hanson says
Today’s face tat in the booking is ideal for people like me. If this guy comes on my property to do something illegal he has a cross already marked between his eyes for me to place the bullit. Now how great is that.
Truth sayer says
@4 I see the George Soros socialist tyrant posse is out there disseminating misinformation and lies. More fake issues to deflect from the disaster known as the Obamination Presidency and the Obomination known as the Un-Affordable Don’t-Care Act!
Jack N. Hoff says
http://www.theguardian.com/world/2013/nov/12/obama-wealthy-donors-fundraising-drive-democrats
Looks like the libs sure know how to wine and dine the wealthy! The Koch brothers are out numbered 10 to 1. But according to ol’ p!ssed-at-the-world Harry the problem is that the Koch brothers are trying to “buy America.”
Just more liberal hypocrisy at its finest!
Truth sayer says
Harry Reid and the rest of the George Soros Socialist Tyranny Posse are out there calling suffering Americans liars. Millions of Americans are losing their healthcare because of Obama and the Democrats. Millions of Americans are being forced to pay premiums that have sky rocked to double and triple the cost of their old plans. I believe Harry Reid about as much as I believe there is ‘Not even a smidgen of corruption’ in the IRS! Time for pichforks and impeachment for all of these out of control corrupt politicians!
Heisenberg says
4. hey dum as Moran ran aagainst the tea party candidate!
BabetheBeagle says
He’s using it to get a bill concerning sanctions on Iran to the floor. Don’t forget he’s dealing with “nuclear” Reid.
Johnnie Yuma says
Oops, another member of the Reverend AlGore’s Church of Global Warming has canceled his membership. “A co-founder of Greenpeace told a Senate panel on Tuesday that there is no scientific evidence to back claims that humans are the “dominant cause” of climate change.
Patrick Moore, a Canadian ecologist who was a member of Greenpeace from 1971-86, told members of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee environmental groups like Greenpeace use faulty computer models and scare tactics in further promoting a political agenda”, he told Fox News. ““There is no scientific proof that human emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) are the dominant cause of the minor warming of the Earth’s atmosphere over the past 100 years,” Mr. Moore said. “Today, we live in an unusually cold period in the history of life on earth and there is no reason to believe that a warmer climate would be anything but beneficial for humans and the majority of other species”.
Pretty safe bet that Reverend B. Hussein Obama will have this defector investigated.
Jack N. Hoff says
And they (libtard logik) also claim that volcanoes don’t contribute anything to the warming! In fact, they help with cooling! Thereby volcanoes are eliminated as a plausible cause of the warming, which leaves not much else except anything that is man made. Oh how convenient the “truth” is.
Humdinger says
This government can’t tax mother nature, nor control her with political fear tactics. So…I has to remain that man-made CO2 emissions cause global warming, and must be taxed. And, all naturally occurring CO2 emissions, that cause global cooling, must be ignored. It’s all scientific fact!
guest says
Great post. You made me laugh
Ben Liedto says
And for some reason, I learned in school in science class, that trees/plants need CO2 in order to survive, in turn giving us oxygen to breathe……I still can’t comprehend how CO2 is a bad thing.
Humdinger says
Exactly! Green plants convert CO2 into sugars through photosynthesis, and convert H2O into O2. All life forms on this planet are carbon based. So…what part of CO2 is the problem, the carbon atom, or oxygen atoms?
Washington has converted the EPA into a political tool! Distracting us with BS fear mongering, and inhibiting the EPA’s legitimate efforts to eliminate the “real” issues of heavy metals, toxins, and bio-hazards.
However, I wouldn’t put it past this administration to double down by closing our parks and waterways, sighting CO2 pollution, in the near future.
heat says
watch the news. if recent history is any indicator he will probably have a plane crash soon.
Humdinger says
I had a similar thought this morning. But, I was thinking about a fiery car crash and Lois Lerner.
Heisenberg says
2. shut up heterophobe!
Truth sayer says
Harry Reid and Obama’s Democratic Socialist Brownshirts are calling the Obamacare Victims “Liars”. I guess the Democratic Socialist Party went from “I feel your pain” to “F. U. America!”
Heisenberg says
I will not stand by and let you bad mouth Obama….he is the most caring, compassionate, loving, nurturing, intelligent, and kind individual to ever be elected to office…….he just wants to ensure that every American except white males gets everything for free…cause that’s what freedom is all about..the freedom not to pay for anything!
How would you like it if you had to pay for stuff?
Truth sayer says
There is proof that Obamacare is terrorism on the American worker, and anyone that seeks healthcare. The Obama regime is hiring convicted terrorists to work as Obamacare Navigators! What more can you say about this inept corrupt presidency!
http://www.nationalreview.com/article/372065/convicted-terrorist-worked-obamacare-navigator-illinois-jillian-kay-melchior
Fuchs Mi says
heisenburg are you gay?
Heisenberg says
Fuchs Mi are you a dumb piece of shet?
Ice Road Trucker says
Yesterday in the House Judiciary – – they had REAL constitutional experts – including the Leftist, Jonathan Turley, warning about where we have gotten.
Turley, who teaches law at George Washington University, said. “It’s a dangerous point for our system to be in, and I believe that your response has to begin before this president leaves office. No one in our system goes it alone.”
Turley flatly rejected the Obama administration’s reason for using more executive powers, which the president claims is a gridlocked Congress. “It is simply untrue that we’re living in very different or unprecedented times. The framers lived in these times,” Turley said, noting that back then Congress used the Alien and Sedition Act to arrest opponents and Thomas Jefferson referred to his opponents as the “reign of witches.”
“This is not a different political time, and it shouldn’t be used as an excuse for extra-constitutional action,” Turley warned.
BabetheBeagle says
OT but this is an important story about censorship. Just wanted to share.
http://www.techdirt.com/articles/20140226/11344026358/reddit-mods-bury-glenn-greenwalds-story-gchqnsa-use-internet-to-destroy-reputations.shtml
You might want to click the firstlook link, too.
heat says
#1.. just shut up. you people have no idea what real snow is.
#2…nice to see the nfl is resorting to blackmail. isnt that illegal?
#3…hopefully when the lawsuits begin they will go to a jury, not an unqualified liberal appointed judge with an agenda. i cant wait for a gay business owner to be sued.
#4…clown posse? i have two words for you: joe biden.
BabetheBeagle says
This should be interesting to watch.
http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/27/world/europe/ukraine-politics/index.html?hpt=wo_c1
Wonder what Pres. Redline is going to do? With a Russian warship in Cube, too!
jordan shoes says
I have to show some thanks to the writer for bailing me out of this matter. After checking throughout the the web and coming across views that were not productive, I assumed my entire life was well over. Existing without the presence of strategies to the problems you’ve resolved all through your short post is a serious case, and ones that would have adversely damaged my entire career if I had not encountered your blog. Your good know-how and kindness in playing with all things was very useful. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I hadn’t come upon such a stuff like this. I can also at this point look ahead to my future. Thanks a lot very much for the reliable and result oriented guide. I will not hesitate to propose your blog post to any person who desires tips on this problem.