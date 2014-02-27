Sound Off – Thursday

If you would like to get something off of your chest, call us on the SOUND OFF line: CALL or TEXT (785) 289-5144

1. We got maybe an inch of snow and the roads looked like we had a foot. Are we really this poorly prepared to clear a little snow?

2. Well, I guess you homophobes can now dismiss Apple, Intel, Marriott, Yelp and the Super Bowl (to name but a few) as businesses that you’ll frequent!

3. The Arizona Governor’s veto now clears the way for Christians to be sued if they don’t violate their religious conscience. It also clears the way for Jewish survivors of the Holocaust cost to be forced to bake a cake for the skinheads or perhaps force an African American baker to be forced to bake a cake for the KKK. How proud the gay community must be for this monumental achievement.

4. The Kansas Tea Party clown posse rolls on with the embarrassing Jerry Moran

blocking a bill to help end rape in the military. How low can they go?

