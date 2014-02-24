Name: Kerr,Kimberly Alexandra Charges : Giving a worthless check; Value < $1,000 February 24, 2014 by Post Staff 13 Comments
Comments
hahaha says
Karma always catches up to you! Walking around town thinking your better than everybody. Now everybody can see what you really are!
Guest says
Everyone already knows she’s white trash. Not surprised at all but it is funny!!
Kerr says
She is such a huge mess. I’m sure that it was a check to cover another one of her fake pregnancies.
guest2 says
ha
bahahaha says
where is her “Morris Drive” sugar daddy bahaha
Comic says
Probably playing “Daddy #4” off to her rescue.
guest says
I bet your “sugar daddy” you have been bragging about is proud!!
Kerrrrrazy kim says
At least Johnny is away from this mess! I’m surprised this isn’t for something more severe like pills etc!!
Mike says
Check out this chicks Facebook page. She is crazy with a gun and has kids acting like a fool. #parentsthesedays
Deuces says
Redemption! And wait for it, it will be for something more severe. Some people should be sterilized and locked away from society.
MY TURN says
Hayley, You need to shut your fat mouth. You can’t even take care of your kids. I bet it would be nice to have those food stamps again.
guest says
Nasty as they come sleeping with exs stepfathers for money. Sucks when you make people mad they tell you dirty secrets!
Candus says
I love this girl!!! She may have problems, but all you judgemental asses take a look in the mirror!! And how nice of everyone to kick a girl when she’s down. Shitty ass people shouldn’t throw stones while living in glass houses. Love you girl and only wish the best for you and you get it together for those babies. ..my girl always -C