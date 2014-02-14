The Salina Post

Name: Washburn,Allen Dean Charges : Theft of property or services; Value less than $1,000 1000.00 Interference with LEO; Falsely report a crime intending to obstruct 1000.00 Outside warrant/NCIC hit

  1. Let’s see…Snickers, Milky Way, Baby Ruth, Butterfinger….Nope! I want Kit Kat tattooed on my head Mr. tattoo artist. My Lord!!

      • You go girl stick up for your dad hes a great ma m hes just stuck in a pretty bad predicament but idc what anyone says kitkat is a good guy and a great dad!

    • Don’t worry, someone will be along soon to defend him and say he is really a good boy and he had a rough life so it’s perfectly OK to be a loser. I mean I guess if you had a rough life it could make you determined to achieve and succeed in this world….nevermind that’s just crazy talk!!!! Silly me!

      • Having a rough life, or growing up with nothing is no excuse. Some people choose to wallow in their own self pity and they continue a downward spiral. I know from experience that it doesn’t have to be that way. It’s all about self discipline and the choices you make for yourself. Personal improvement and corresponding success is there if you work for it.

  5. where do these people come from i would think i would remember a guy with a kit kat on his head , a pair of dice on his cheek or line across his face

  8. Why does everyone have to be so rude? It’s my dad! I know he hasn’t been with me while I grew up, but god damnit, it’s my dad….

