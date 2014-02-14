Name: Washburn,Allen Dean Charges : Theft of property or services; Value less than $1,000 1000.00 Interference with LEO; Falsely report a crime intending to obstruct 1000.00 Outside warrant/NCIC hit February 14, 2014 by Post Staff 15 Comments
Comments
shawn says
Let’s see…Snickers, Milky Way, Baby Ruth, Butterfinger….Nope! I want Kit Kat tattooed on my head Mr. tattoo artist. My Lord!!
soft stool says
Give me a break!!!hahaahaha
The Transformer says
Should’ve got for the Zero Bar tat!
Papa says
winner winner chicken dinner….dumbest tattoo of the month. Pick up your prize at the cross bar hotel front desk
Amaya Washburn says
Please stop! Just because of a tattoo? You can’t just make fun of people’s dads…
jay says
You go girl stick up for your dad hes a great ma m hes just stuck in a pretty bad predicament but idc what anyone says kitkat is a good guy and a great dad!
jeb says
Another certified freakshow.
dirtybeaver says
Don’t worry, someone will be along soon to defend him and say he is really a good boy and he had a rough life so it’s perfectly OK to be a loser. I mean I guess if you had a rough life it could make you determined to achieve and succeed in this world….nevermind that’s just crazy talk!!!! Silly me!
jeb says
Having a rough life, or growing up with nothing is no excuse. Some people choose to wallow in their own self pity and they continue a downward spiral. I know from experience that it doesn’t have to be that way. It’s all about self discipline and the choices you make for yourself. Personal improvement and corresponding success is there if you work for it.
Amaya Washburn says
He’s getting better…..
Josh says
where do these people come from i would think i would remember a guy with a kit kat on his head , a pair of dice on his cheek or line across his face
perplexed says
I don’t care what people do to themselves. Why do they have tattoos on their necks,faces,etc ?
Amaya Washburn says
He made a mistake.
DaDeez says
wouldn’t take much of a sketch artist to track this guy down
Amaya Washburn says
Why does everyone have to be so rude? It’s my dad! I know he hasn’t been with me while I grew up, but god damnit, it’s my dad….