OSHA wants safety reports made public

Screen Shot 2013-11-07 at 5.49.58 AM(AP) — The Labor Department wants companies to begin filing all workplace injury and illness reports electronically so they are available for anyone in the public to see.

A person familiar with the proposal says the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration will announce the plan on Thursday as part of a proposed rule that would dramatically change the way companies file safety records. The person was not authorized to publicly disclose the information and requested anonymity.

OSHA says a new electronic reporting system would help the government, workers, researchers and the public more effectively prevent workplace accidents and illnesses. The plan is expected to please labor and workplace safety groups, but business groups are likely to oppose it.

