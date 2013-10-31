Public Trick-or-Treat events Tonight

If you are looking for some safe places to trick or treat today, look no further. From the Central Mall to Downtown Salina there are some safe choices.

Trick-or-Treat on Santa Fe and at Kansas Wesleyan are both outdoor events, so if it does get rainy, these would not be the best options. The Central Mall event is an indoor event.

Salina Central Mall: Safe Trick-or-Treat from 5pm to 7pm

Location: 2259 S 9th st. Salina,KS

Salina Downtown is hosting Trick-or-Treat from 4pm to 5:30pm

Location: Downtown Santa Fe Salina,KS

Trunk or Treat will be at Kansas Wesleyan in the parking lot of Pioneer Hall from 6pm to 8pm

Location: Kansas Wesleyan University, the parking lot entrance is off of Cloud Street. It is one and a half blocks east off of 9th St.