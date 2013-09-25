In 1973, multiple families of tornadoes, among them one violent F4 and three strong F3s, roared from around Lindsborg, through Salina, to 7 miles northeast of Beatrice Nebraska.
The combined length of all the tornado tracks was around 150 miles. The tornadoes caused around $6 million damage, killed one person and injured 46.
Towns that were hit particularly hard were Bennington, Clay Center, New Cambria, Linn and Niles.
The Sundower East mobile home park that was located south of the present day Magnolia Road and Markley Road in southeast Salina was leveled by the tornado that struck around 6p.m.
The farm field in the foreground of the film is where the Central Mall in Salina is located today.
Comments
Who Cares says
WOW! Amazing footage from 40 years ago.
Curious says
Anyone know where exactly that touchdown point was? Can’t tell a direction from the film.
curious says
A little further into the video I noticed the water tower so looks like this was just outside of town to the south east?
Jay says
The camera is looking from the far north side of where the Central Mall is now and looking south toward Magnolia. The water tower seen is the one located at the intersection of Belmont and Magnolia.
Debra Dodge Johnston says
I lived at Sundowner East in April 1972 when the mobile home park was hit by the first tornado. Our home, all of our autos, literally everything, blew away in the storm. My father was seriously injured after the frame of our exploded trailer pinned him for several hours before he was found as rescued. My injuries were not as serious but still resulted in a hospital admission. I don’t know why the first storm never gets any mention. Perhaps because only half or so of the homes were affected at that time. Sunflower East was rebuilt, only to be totally destroyed the following year.
Jay says
Wouldn’t you like to live in one of those big @ss houses in Highland Meadows Hamlet where Sundowner East used to be? Don’t know that I would…. bad luck in dem der hills.
Who Cares says
Well now you mentioned it so you can’t say it never gets mentioned anymore. LOL Glad you and your family were OK. Maybe they said something about the first storm last year on IT’S 40th anniversary?
jb says
I lived very close to this in south Salina. I was a senior at South High, and remember ksal said that SHSS had been hit. Part of the gym roof was damaged, and school was postponed later the next morning for temporary repairs. After 40 years, I can see the track this tornado took, and appeared to lift into the clouds near the water tower, a small ‘finger’ may have hit the gym. Interesting video.
Ralph says
I was only 10 at the time but remember it well. We lived in Mentor then and a neighbor yelled across the yard that a tornado was coming. When we first saw it, it was over by Falun and was a huge wedge, larger than in the video. We got in the car (calmly and cooly of course) and drove south and east until we were out on K-4 near where SES school is now. By that time the tornado was just south of Mentor on the west side of I-35. It paralleled I-35 until it was just west of Phillips Lighting (then Westinghouse). There was so much dirt and debris around it that it covered Mentor in dust and Westinghouse as it passed. We could see the power lines flashing as they snapped. It started to turn towards the northeast probably about where Lowes is now and I think that’s about where it turned into the rope in the video. It reformed and hit Sundowner East after that and we lost sight of it as it travelled further northeast. I hadn’t seen this video until a few years ago but it is just like I remember. This video was actually very good in it’s day and somewhat rare. Not a lot of people had movie cameras back then.
raven says
I wonder if this was shot by Dr. Don Patterson, the optometrist? He did have some cool electronic gear and was an avid short wave radio operator!
ksumom22 says
I was 5 at the time. I remember going to my grandparent’s house north of Oakhill and seeing the destruction between Longford and Oakhill. Areas that had lots of trees and farms, were flattened. I was amazed at how everything was wiped clean.
Karleen Lundgrin Culwell says
I remember Dave Dodge and his family (were our friends and a teacher at Salina Area Voc Tech where my former husband Gene Lundgrin was the Director) were sucked out of their mobile home in Sundowner East. during the 1972 tornado. It was raining hard and people were out looking for suviorors and found Dave trapped under a mobile home with his hand waving for help. I think they had to get a crane to lift the home off Dave to get him out.. He was seriously injured.. I believe he still wears a back brace. A lot of our teachers from the Salina Area Vo Tech school went out immediately to help. Their youngest daughter ( about 3 to 5 yr old???) was brought to our house. All their items they could find were taken out to the school gym. We all took anything that could be washed home with us and began washing immediately. The dirt was so imbedded that much couldn’t be saved . I’m not sure but believe that was the 2nd tornado to hit Sundowner East and afterwards it was closed down permanently. . ( I know Soundowner East was hit twice). In June of 1966 we were getting ready to move to,Salina when then Big tornado went over the Burnett’s Mound missing our new home which we had built in 1964.. Then in 1972 again a tornado came tomSalina and our home was spared from being hit by an tornado which did so much damage to both cities. One Thanks God for many Blessings.