In 1973, multiple families of tornadoes, among them one violent F4 and three strong F3s, roared from around Lindsborg, through Salina, to 7 miles northeast of Beatrice Nebraska.

The combined length of all the tornado tracks was around 150 miles. The tornadoes caused around $6 million damage, killed one person and injured 46.

Towns that were hit particularly hard were Bennington, Clay Center, New Cambria, Linn and Niles.

The Sundower East mobile home park that was located south of the present day Magnolia Road and Markley Road in southeast Salina was leveled by the tornado that struck around 6p.m.

The farm field in the foreground of the film is where the Central Mall in Salina is located today.



