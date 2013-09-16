Salina Business Hall of Fame to Induct Two New Members

Two prominent Salina business persons have been selected to be inducted into the 2013 class of the Salina Business Hall of Fame. They are: Ward Marshall, founder of Marshall Motor Company, (Historic Category 1926-1975); and Karl Stutterheim, retired Chairman of the Board and CEO, Kasa Companies. (Contemporary Category 1976-present).

The induction ceremony will be held Thursday, October 31, noon-1:30pm at the Salina Country Club. Dr. Steven A. Hawley, a native of Salina, former NASA Astronaut, and currently professor of physics and astronomy and Director of the Engineering Physics program at the University of Kansas, will be the featured speaker.

The Salina Business Hall of Fame was established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005. Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life.

Each inductee will be recognized with a commemorative plaque. In addition, plaques honoring each inductee will be displayed at the Chamber office, 120 W. Ash. A biography of each inductee will be printed and distributed at the luncheon.

Past inductees include: (Pioneer) Henry David Lee, Alexander Campbell, Oscar Seitz and Winfield Watson, Benjamin Aaron Litowich; William R. Geis, William A. Phillips, and Thomas Watson Roach; (Historic) William Henry Graves, John J. Vanier, M.J. Kennedy, Milton Morrison, Charles W. Shaver, C. William “Bill” Exline, Murray Wilson, Ralph E. Reitz, S. Dean Evans, Sr., Whitley Austin, Ben Sellers, George L. Frisbie, and Verla Nesbitt Joscelyn, and (Contemporary) Alfred P.G. Schwan, Charlie Walker, Roy Applequist, Lee Young, Paul E. Junk, Jack Vanier, James R. Allen, Richard E. Brown, and Mike Berkley.

Tickets for the induction ceremony are $20 per person and can be purchased by calling the Chamber office, 827-9301, emailing scole@salinakansas.org, or online by going to the Chamber’s home page at www.salinakansas.org.