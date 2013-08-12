Man says he is a target of county government

A Saline County man says he is being targeted by the county for zoning violations in connection with a salvage yard west of Salina because he has been critical of county government.

John Roudybush who was the subject of an article in the Saturday edition of the Salina Journal, called in to 910 KINA’s “Coffee Talk” Monday morning and said he was being treated differently than others in the county.

Roudybush contends he is not allowed to place a shipping container on property in the county because it is considered a building.

Roudybush said there are hundreds of shipping containers being used on other properties in the county.

The article in the paper focused on property at 1849 W. North which is listed as being owned by Robertson A. Smith. The county has not been able to locate a person by that name.

When asked by Jerry Hinrikus five different times if he owned the property, Roudybush did not reply until he finally said “Jerry, you will have to find out in jury trial.”

Also when asked if he thought he would go to jail Roudybush said “I don’t know” .

Roudybush said because he was critical of two county commissioners for riding in a Saline County paint striping truck in the Tri Rivers Parade last week, it could “get your property investigated.” Roudybush said the commissioners “broke Saline County codes” by riding in the truck.

Roudybush has been a very vocal opponent to the new comprehensive zoning codes , that are awaiting action by the county commissioners.

Audio from call by John Roudybush to KINA Monday morning: Click Black Box to the Left of First Time Stamp