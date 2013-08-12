Man says he is a target of county government

A Saline County man says he is being targeted by the county for zoning violations in connection with a salvage yard west of Salina because he has been critical of county government.
John Roudybush who was the subject of an article in the Saturday edition of the Salina Journal, called in to 910 KINA’s “Coffee Talk” Monday morning and said he was being treated differently than others in the county.
Roudybush contends he is not allowed to place a shipping container on property in the county because it is considered a building.
Roudybush said there are hundreds of shipping containers being used on other properties in the county.
The article in the paper focused on property at 1849 W. North which is listed as being owned by Robertson A. Smith. The county has not been able to locate a person by that name.
When asked by Jerry Hinrikus five different times if he owned the property, Roudybush did not reply until he finally said “Jerry, you will have to find out in jury trial.”
Also when asked if he thought he would go to jail Roudybush said “I don’t know” .
Roudybush said because he was critical of two county commissioners for riding in a Saline County paint striping truck in the Tri Rivers Parade last week, it could “get your property investigated.” Roudybush said the commissioners “broke Saline County codes” by riding in the truck.
Roudybush has been a very vocal opponent to the new comprehensive zoning codes , that are awaiting action by the county commissioners.
Audio from call by John Roudybush to KINA Monday morning: Click Black Box to the Left of First Time Stamp
Comments
Phil says
How is a shipping container a building? It can be picked up and moved any time, which isn’t true for the county buildings.
SmileyJoeDontyaKnow says
So can a trailer be picked up and moved any time just keep the wheels on it
ksdad says
so can a mobile home.
J1 says
Too many government restrictions. Period.
OldTimer says
Too many government restrictions? Why is that folks want some, but not others. If it was your property he was turning to junk next door, you’d be thankful for those restrictions.
People complain about the government only when it goes against what they want. Stop whining and change it if you don’t like it!
Crying for Kansas says
If you look at an aerial view of the property in question, then go down the road to the west a little, there is another property with junk cars and crap allover it as well, So I can’t imagine the neighbors care. Plus, everyone knows you move to the country to do with your property as you see fit and not to have prying eyes, or nosy neighbors telling you what to do!
Designer2011 says
Why the hell do you care what your neighbor is doing to the property that HE OWNS. It’s his damn yard. Stop being so nosy and self righteous. If you don’t want to see it build a privacy fence along the side of your property the connects with his. Problem solved.
Anita Mann says
More stupidity by the county….it will not end until residents do something about the current commissioners.
OldTimer says
I, for one, am happy to see zoning laws and such being put forward. For too long have people junked property and brought down land values of those around them. A shipping container aint a building, but people shouldn’t be allowed to use their land for a junkyard neither.
Tabre Perez says
“…shouldn’t be allowed to use their land for…”
Wow… this is the problem with this country. This country boasts of being free while having so many citizens crying to the government to dictate what people are ALLOWED to do with their own land. Absolutely sickening.
KU7679 says
None of us are allowed to do anything we want with our land. Roudybush takes care of his property in the same way he takes care of his personal appearance.
We need junkyards and recycling centers, and I understand they won’t look like a country club, but reasonable restrictions are necessary for the good of everyone. Roudybush, Frick and others have junked up our City and County long enough. I appreciate that the City and County will take a stand with these folks. I am embarrassed that visitors to our area leave with images of junky rundown properties.
Guest says
+100
old salina says
I like to know how a junkyard that been there for the last 40 +plus years can be a zoneing violation that like say heath an central salvage yard are in violation two or what abour all the recycling cent here in town the use store place at less his can be moved around.
AngryCitizen says
I’m sorry…what? Are you attempting to say something here, or am I just that bad at reading? I’m sure with quality citizens like yourself, those salvage yards will be here to stay for a long time.
Salvage yards (no matter where) are an eyesore. Build screening or something for the love of all the neighbors in the area. For years I’ve been driving by the one on Old 40 and frankly it’s disgusting. They draw down the physical attractiveness of whatever area they are in. A blight!
old salina says
Well angry citizen maybe you should move into town and get out of rural America, and go back where you came from, this is some of the problems rural Kansas has with “CITY FOLKS” goIng to the country an expect those that have LIVED out there for years or business that have been their for years to move or clean up the place most of the junkyard that have been around here have been in their places for at lest 40 plus year’s and quite frankly i have used these places to keep my cars and racecars running and to get rid of the old junk ones too. To me you seem to be the quite snobbish and a problem would to be tearing down most of salina and the business that you would find not to your liking.
bob says
how long they’ve been around is beside the point. it is an ugly site so why not clean it up? its a salvage yard not a pig farm.
country-raised says
There’s an idea, a pig farm. Clear the metal out and put in a feedlot with about 10,000 feeder hogs. It would be good for area business. Even on days when the perfume drifts east across town.
brownbagger says
The salvage yard on old 40 is fine, for gawd sake it is a salvage yard. It is not going to look like a nursery or a restaurant, it is going to have old cars and scrap metal around. I drive by it at least twice a day and see no problem. Everyone should have to run a business at sometime in their lives and see how hard it is to please everyone including the d#mn government.
heat says
@oldsalina…no really, i had to read your first comment several times before i understood the meaning. after that i agreed with your point.
Tabre Perez says
You seem to be under the false impression that you have a right to not have these “eyesore”s on property you do not own. There is the problem. You have no such right and your opinion on what someone else does with their own property is irrelevant in light of that fact. Other people are not yours to control. Other people are not yours to force your will on through the use of government.
Tabre Perez says
In reply to:
-“If it was your property he was turning to junk next door, you’d be thankful for those restrictions.”
-“For too long have people junked property and brought down land values of those around them.”
It is none of your business what other people do with their property you government worshiping socialists! Like many other things, buying property is an investment and with all investments come risk. You purchase property next to someone, you know the risk: that person may trash his property and your property value goes down. You may not like it but it is none of your business! Tough crap! If you want to ensure the value of a specific piece of property, then YOU should purchase all adjacent properties and maintain them yourself. The other option would be to only purchase property in a homeowner’s association which mandates, under contract, all your draconian freedom-killing measures.
Jeff Comfort says
Ben Frick’s step-son, son-in-law, protege? Awesome! Keep a burr under the saddle of government.
Phu Quemal says
If anyone has never met Roudybush in person, he looks (and smells) like a cross between Ben Frick and Sasquatch, but has a meaner personality. Yes, salvage yards can be a necessary evil, but there should be a happy medium between functionality and aesthetics. Such as requiring a proper fence to block visibility around the entire exterior, requiring spilled oil or other engine fluids to be cleaned up, and having a plan in place to remove the entire thing if the owner dies. The only comment I have about the commissioners riding in a paint striping truck is that the yellow stripes down their back apparently got mixed up with the white skunk stripe, but its really no big deal since either is appropriate.
Salinaksm says
For all you folks that think it is good for the county to screw with him. You do realize that he is on land that is zoned for ag and
industrial/commercial, right? There’s only a couple of actual houses back
there and both are associated with their businesses, or was last time I
knew. Heck, you can barely even see the actual salvage yard from the
interstate and the only other way to see it is on Google Earth or to
drive to the end of the dirt road. When ever I think of an industrial
area, I expect to see various pieces of junk stored outside, I expect to
see various out buildings (even if they are shipping containers), etc.
Doubly so when it is an actual salvage yard. When ever I think of a farm, the same pretty much applies with the addition of seeing the odd piece of old farm equipment in the middle of a field and an old run down house that is either used for storage or is about to collapse in on it self. Unlike some of you, I have no belief that we can have pristine land every where we turn. If we did, we would have no industry, no way to recycle junk cars, no way to rid our cities of trash, etc.
letmetellusomethingququmber says
Sure clean up a recycling yard, while your at it tear down those coal plants, wind farms, water towers and sewage treatment facilities. Why stop there?
