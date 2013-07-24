Sound Off – Wednesday

If you would like to get something off of your chest, call us on the SOUND OFF line: CALL or TEXT (785) 289-5144
1. I couldn’t agree more with Tom Wilbur’s article on little league sports going on with lightning in the area. Apparently the city wants to spend a ton of money on being sued. They worry about adults drinking beer at the softball fields, but aren’t worried about kids swinging baseball bats during a thunderstorm.
2. The gift from America that keeps on giving : depleted uranium, littering and despoiling the environment in Iraq, is causing an epidemic of birth defects, leukemia and cancer. All for lies.
3. If a man is $15,000- $20,000 behind on a Child Support, the law throws him in jail. If a woman is that far behind the law sends her a letter demanding payment. Which just gets thrown away. How is that right?
4. Illegal Aliens bringing their children with them should be considered criminals violating human trafficking laws. These criminals must be arrested and the children returned to their homeland.
5. To Tom Wilbur..THANK YOU! I’m so thankful you spoke your mind about the safety of those kids out on the fields, now lets hope something is done! God Bless!
Comments
Country Girl says
#1 and #5 – couldn’t agree more with Tom’s article.
bill also says
We raise such wussies anymore. We used to run around in the rain and even played sports when there were clouds in the sky. Im amazed we are still alive.
Old Hippie says
A neighbor of my dad was driving his tractor (didn’t have a cab) home as a storm approached, and he got hit on the top of his head by a lightning bolt and died instantly.
Free Thinker says
Everyone talks smack about that rule unless they have been near a lightning strike, which is terrifying by the way. If they didn’t have the rules, and someone was killed, everyone would be ranting that we needed more oversight.
My Opinion says
If these parents were so concerned about their kids playing baseball when it was storming…take them home. Take responsibility for yourself and your kids.
Pi-Wacket says
It truly is amazing us older folks are alive now. We also used to play in the rain, but when lightning came, we went in. However, we didn’t have car seats or wear seat belts, we relied on the old tried and true..Mom or dad slamming an arm across our chest to hold us back from face planting into the dash on a sudden stop. We were not dressed up like the Michelin man to skateboard or roller skate, we played a family game called Lawn Darts. Bike helmets? oh nooo, our worry back then was getting our pant leg stuck in the chain and gear. Fluoride in the pool? Heck no, we swam in a farm pond where cows and other wildlife used it as their personal toilet and God only knew what was swimming in the water with us. Ahhh the good ol days!
getagrip says
Pi-Wacket..LOL Thank You for the memories of pant leg caught in the chain and gear. Took many cycle spills because of it, landing in the sand burrs. Yep grandma kept that firm hand across your chest when grandpa slammed on the brakes of the ole Model A. Dam, all those things you mentioned were fun times. How did we survive? I guess with all the ultra speed vehicles and the got to have it now generation, internet, etc, there is no more time for lawn darts or crokete. (sp), or hide and seek. Gotta face it, times have changed, but those of us that lived in that era have our fond memories.
GeeWhiz says
Oh my, yes! And don’t forget that we played cops and robbers with toy GUNS and the ROBBERS were the bad guys! We wanted to grow up to be astronauts not dope-head gangsters. And oh, yeah; those punks that picked on little Robbie who had something wrong with his brain? They learned their lessons at the end of our fists and the problem was solved.
Obama ate my dog says
Nice pi-packet, I can remember when my coach could get some what physical with me when I was slacking and tell us to stop playing like like (you know what) and there was no fear of a repercussions.
I can remember the days when a fight at school ended with two kids having to shake hands and stay after school for detention, no cops being called and no fear the other kid would bring a gun to school the next day to settle the score.
My grandpa died of old age and never strapped a seatbelt across his body in his entire life, how did he ever make it without the current seatbelt law?
I jumped on trampolines without fish nets around them, drove dads truck alone when I was 12 years old, rode bikes that only slowed down when I put my shoe on the back tire, and played competitive sports and we actually kept score! How did I make it this far?
Man………miss the good ole days! Fugg the present……. Thanks you liberal pieces of crap, you ruined a great nation!
Obama ate my dog says
Of repercussions*
Who's Wise? says
Boy, for someone with such a stellar spelling and grammar streak and for someone that likes to point out errors by libs, when your losing an argument, you sure can’t seem to put together a sentence this week! “like like (you know what)? Really? Like like? OAMD; unabashedly regressive and sometimes “valley girl”! Like like, for sure!
Who's Wise? says
Only you can take something as non-controversial as not wanting our children waving around lightning rods in a lightning-filled sky and turn it into a liberal conspiracy to ruin the nation! OAMD, “worlds worst parent”!
Who's Wise? says
* when you’re losing…
Good thing I wasn’t on here earlier this week claiming to be perfect with spelling! Otherwise, I would now look like OAMD!
Obama ate my dog says
Yawn…..douche bag!
scab scratcher says
An interesting read
http://www.stltoday.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/meramec-float-trip-ends-in-fatal-shooting-after-dispute-over/article_a2774d0e-578c-5d01-89e2-d334dbe7c9c3.html
Ice Road Trucker says
Seems like a bunch of 20 somethings decided to confront the land owner who was pissed by a group of drunk A-holes pissing in his yard.
He went for his gun, and rather than leave his YARD…. they came for him and he popped one.
Probably end as reckless discharge… no way he does hard time for having a gun in a 4 on one fight on his own property.
scab scratcher says
IRT, I don’t know the outcome, but what really caught my eye was how similar KS law is on this very subject.
skydvrboy says
I am going to disagree with you on this one. He came down to the river with his gun drawn, that in itself is an unlawful use of force. If he had confronted them with the gun holstered and they began to fight him, I would agree with you, but that was not the case here. He also used unlawful force when he fired a shot into the air when threatening them. Finally, he did not shoot the guy who had picked up rocks, as he said, “I just shot the one closest to me” indicating that he was not actually a threat.
Further, he was in the wrong because the floaters had a right to be there. Navigable waters in Missouri are considered public up to the point of the high water mark.
Finally, your assumption that they were a bunch of 20 somethings is incorrect, as the deceased was 48 years old, not that his age makes any difference. I think they will find Crocker guilty of 2nd degree murder.
scab scratcher says
Some really interesting comments in the section below, society, whew.
NI4NI says
Due to the comments being closed on the “three lightning strikes and you’re out,” I will post my remarks here. I don’t know where you were Wilbur, but my daughter had a game out there and they DID stop play and have the girls go to shelter. The rule is that once a lightning strike has occurred, they stop the games for 30 minutes. After the 30, they decide if the storm will pass or if they need to call the games. Turns out, no one died!
tsks says
I find it interesting that he writs this opinion piece and places it in the news and then disables the comments so he doesn’t have to hear others opinions.
Sassfras says
Bc they protect their own on here.
skydvrboy says
It is not a case of “protecting their own” as the admin has stated on here many times, anyone who requests for closed comments on an opinion piece are granted.
However, I refuse to read any opinions that are not open for comment. Any opinion that is not open for public discussion has the same value as yesterday’s toilet paper. It frustrates me that Tom does not allow comments because I used to really enjoy his opinions and posted many comments in support of them before they were closed.
Hunter says
If that is how you feel and are so critical of Tom’s position – why don’t you post your name?
Who's Wise? says
What is the counter-argument? Let them die, the insurance is paid up?
Disgruntled Dad says
#3. Let’s talk about the court system and how it favors the mother. What about us fathers who want equal time with our children but basically have to go on trial to get it. Why is the mother assumed to be right?
Come on people, share your horror stories here.
oldman says
I couldn’t agree more, the courts have always favored the mother even when it was proven that they were worthless.
When I got divorced, the Judge almost granted her child support for the children form her previous marriage ( we have no children together) because their father had no part in their lives and did not pay child support. She said she couldn’t make it with out child support and my attorney had to fight it for 3 months before the Judge finally changed his ruling that I was not responsible for them. I t cost me over $12,000 to get cleared in this matter, and she was a worthless as a parent.
Zippy says
I was thrown out of the house, divorced, and I had to pay over $1000/month. I never missed a payment, yet because I was living in central Salina, the kids’ mother said it was too dangerous of a neighborhood for the kids to visit me. She refused to allow me any visitation. I had to fight in court for nearly 6 months for visitation! The court did not even give her any kind of reprimand – only reaffirmed that I had visitation. 2 years later, I had full custody with no child support! She worked, yet paid nothing. Later on, she decided it was easier to live off my child support and attempted to get the kids back. Luckily, she was not successful, but the amount of money I have blown on lawyers could have sent one kid to college for 2 years at K-state! The system sucks, if you have no money for lawyers to fight and fight, you are railroaded and are a virtual slave with no parental rights.
Bob Bowser says
@ Zippy, and IF she decided to live with a known pedophile, the police would “not be able to do anything until something happens”. I was told that years ago… but I also was told that there might be a way to make the dude’s life miserable… every time THEY brought my kids to see me, we “planned” on playing softball so I met them with bat in hand 🙂 He left town shortly after… had told cops repeatedly that he was afraid of me 🙂 I really just wanted to play ball 🙂
scab scratcher says
I’m still chuckling over this one.
Ron says
You’re all a bunch of misogynists!! 🙂 There liberals, I beat you all to it! I couldn’t really call them racists this time, could I?
Free Thinker says
I couldn’t agree more with you. I’ve been personally lucky in that area, but I have seen some very questionable court rulings. I have a buddy that was ordered to pay child support for his child that he never gets to see because he’s active duty Navy, and he has to pay child support for her two other kids that are NOT his… California…
idk says
I Am A Better Parent Because I Chose To Have Children By A Man Whobwas Abusive And Addicted To Drugs(11 Years Ago In My Dumber Days)…. Does This EXcuse ThiS Man From.Supporting.These Kids? .Absolutely Not. Has He Been Arrest Once For Not Supporting.Them? Not A Chance. So.While I Agree Mom Is Not Always Best, The State.Doea VERY Little To. Enforce Support.
(Sorry For.The Caps, Update On My Phone Screwed My.Browser)
justice for @ll says
one mom that doesn’t pay to one million fathers not paying….and 75/month does not mean a mother lives off your child support…..lmfao
Disgruntled Dad says
The state is all over my case even when I make my payments on time. It will be kind of bittersweet when child support enforcement is privatized in a few months.
heat says
my ex has a 20-something unemployed POS living with them. she is in her 40’s. so i have no say in who lives in the home with my 13 year old daughter. i wish i could share the stress i have EVERY day wondering if this is the one when i get a call from the cops or the hospital. great FROCKING way to go through life. thanks a lot liberal court system
wow says
LOL “Liberal court system” Im not a liberal and I still find this line ridiculous
Who's Wise? says
Today, finally today, it comes out! A whole bunch of regressives, that don’t feel it is their obligation to provide for their children are griping about personal accountability! It also explains abortion! I can’t imagine many women wanting to bring up a child that could turn in to you!
SMDH says
#3 This is nothing new…..been that way for years and will probably never change. Just as many dead beat moms around as dead beat dads anymore…courts will probably never fix it.
justice for @ll says
they didn’t bother fixing it when in the previous 100 50+ years of fathers not paying…so now mothers are using that trick and now the system needs fixed? lmfao…get use to it dads….welcome to our world….
Zippy says
Chill lady, we are not saying that it should be OK for the fathers not to pay for their kids, we are just saying that treatment under the law should be the same, no matter what genitalia you have between your legs. It seems that when you are trying to be a Dad in the lives of your kids and the mom resists this because of a personal hatred (common place), it takes an act of God to allow you to be the Dad under the current legal system. I do know some parents that have split and actually work together amicably to both participate in a positive way as parents, but this is the exception rather than the rule. I do agree that deadbeats, no matter what sex, should be pursued, but with Dads, they are more often than not presumed guilty until proven innocent in court – I have experienced this first hand.
Bob says
It’s your mentality that is wrong with the system. “Oh well you did it” crap.
derp says
Tom, it’s not up to anyone but the parents or legal guardians to let their kids play underneath lightning. Once again, you want us to be part of the nanny system. If you don’t want your kids to get struck by lightning do like you said, go get them and take them home. Don’t place blame on someone else for parents being negligible!
Sassfras says
It’s easier to complain on here than take responsibility. Governments fault if they enforce a law governments fault if they don’t .
Destiny says
To Tom Wilber, if you were so concerned with the safety… why did you not turn your car into the parking lot and go express your concerns to the staff member on site????
And for information – The City does have lightening detectors and there are guidelines set up as lightening gets closer from up to 40 miles away…
And Tom WIlber can write an article and.. Salina post closes comments to that article… No free speach… hhhmmmm
HA says
then they wont post your sounds off post either when u send it in wondering why they comments are closed. pretty biased. he shouldnt be writing editorials if he cant take the feedback.
Old Hippie says
“…if he can’t take the feedback.” A while back, Tom wrote an editorial on economics & economy that I took extensive exception to. I’ve studied a little econ too on my own and in blog discussion led by a Nobel winner who’s been mostly right about what’s going on in this recession. And I’ve read Keynes’ General Theory and somewhat know what he said. I took the basically textbook knowledge that you too can learn if you try and shot down Wilbur’s opinions which he should have known better about since he’s a banker who should have taken some Money And Banking courses (specialties within macroeconomics). He doesn’t seem to like criticism.
scratchin head says
LOL, LOl!! I’ve read your tripe on Keynes’ General Theory. And having not only studied Economics, Accounting plus Money and Banking, and having a college degree in same, know that you are full of Male Bovine Fecal Matter. Keynesian economics has failed every time it is tried. It didn’t work in 1936 when he dreamed it up nor did it work for FDR. It only prolonged the agony, as it is being tried again by the Boy King. We have the fictitious unemployment rate at 7.6% but the The U-6 rate in January 2009 was 14.2 percent, and last month it climbed 0.5 percentage points to 14.3 percent. Ask the 14.3% how well Keynes’ General Theory is working out for them.
gus says
I wish I could give you 500 thumbs up. You are spot on.
IamMe says
People born with a silver spoon in their mouth do not take to criticism very well.
Hunter says
Who had the silver spoon?
awesome says
1….Im sorry but shouldnt it be the parents job to decide to take their child out.of abgame of they think the child is in danger? You dont need your government to make those decisions for you do you? Do i think personally that children should be playingin lightenin? No of course not…but i dont need to wait around for a game to be canceled in order to remove my child and neither do you.
Dougie says
We are in Kansas and have bad weather all the time. We would never get a game played if we stopped every time it may storm. We are going to force kids to stay home and play video games because everything else is to dangerous! There is a reason we have the old quote “You are more likely to be struck by lightning” and that is because it almost never happens. Think of something new to complain about because it seems like you just enjoy complaining.
scab scratcher says
I used to say that all the time until it happened to me. Regrets last a long time.
salinaroach says
#4 then who would clean our hotel rooms?
67601 says
This is Salina, all you have to do is complain about something and the city will bend over backwards to make it disappear. Remember all the people who where whining on here about parking tickets during the ballgame, they wanted to park their SUV right next to the diamond where little Johnny is playing and are too fat to waddle an extra 100 feet to a legal parking spot, so they park in a place where it blocks an ambulance or fire truck? The whiners won and you don’t see many tickets nowadays. Still the irresponsible and unsafe parking, just no tickets. Maybe now the city will build a nice safe river project complete with safe indoor ball diamonds to keep the kids safe from lightning.
NI4NI says
By the way Tom Wilbur, it was exactly 6:23 when the rec employee told our girls to get off the field. We waited out there for 40 minutes and started up again at 7:03.
Ray says
Big thank you to #2 for paying attention.
gus says
Yep. They would be much better off with Saddam and his boys in charge.
site says
