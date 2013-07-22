The Salina Post

Salina Public Schools, U.S.D. 305, Enrollment And School Supply Information

SchoolHouse

Salina Public Schools, U.S.D. 305,  has made it easier this year with an online enrollment option that has already begun. For those who would rather walk in and enroll, that option begins on July 31st. Along with the ease of online enrollment, U.S.D. 305 has also prepared school specific and grade specific supply lists.Class starts on August 14th and 15th this year.  That leaves less than a month to buy all the necessary supplies your children will need to start the semester prepared”

Here are the lists for the Salina elementary and middle schools.

Lakewood Middle School Lakewood middle 13-14 Lakewood Middle School Supply List

Salina Middle School 13-14 SMS Supply List

Sunset Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Domain/988/school%20supplies13-14.pdf

Schilling Elementary School  http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20Schilling%20Supply%20List%20Eng-Span.pdf

Oakdale Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20Oakdale%20School%20Supplies%20List%20English.pdf

Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20MWLK%20Supply%20List-Eng.pdf

Grace E Stewart Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20Stewart%20Supply%20List%20Eng.pdf

Coronado Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20Coronado%20Supply%20List.pdf

Cottonwood Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Domain/673/SCHOOL%20SUPPLIES%2013-14.pdf

  2. why is school starting on Aug 15 ? Should be Sep 15. Even though I’m not a big fan of Kenwood Cove, it hardly makes sense to close the pool when it’s still getting up above 100 every day. Can they hire some adult lifeguards and stay open til Labor Day ?

    Reply

  3. I think that they should start school at the end of aug ,that is when I use to start 47 yrs ago and school should get out for summer at the end of may ,or do as wichita schools start after labor day and get out 1st week of june
    have a great day everyone

    Reply

  4. I think the school budget is large enough that kids shouldn’t have to supply the copy paper for the office.
    When I went to school – we didn’t bring in 2 reams of Xerox paper to keep the office running.

    Reply

