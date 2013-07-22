Salina Public Schools, U.S.D. 305, Enrollment And School Supply Information

Salina Public Schools, U.S.D. 305, has made it easier this year with an online enrollment option that has already begun. For those who would rather walk in and enroll, that option begins on July 31st. Along with the ease of online enrollment, U.S.D. 305 has also prepared school specific and grade specific supply lists.Class starts on August 14th and 15th this year. That leaves less than a month to buy all the necessary supplies your children will need to start the semester prepared”
Here are the lists for the Salina elementary and middle schools.
Lakewood Middle School Lakewood middle 13-14 Lakewood Middle School Supply List
Salina Middle School 13-14 SMS Supply List
Sunset Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Domain/988/school%20supplies13-14.pdf
Schilling Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20Schilling%20Supply%20List%20Eng-Span.pdf
Oakdale Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20Oakdale%20School%20Supplies%20List%20English.pdf
Meadowlark Ridge Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20MWLK%20Supply%20List-Eng.pdf
Grace E Stewart Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20Stewart%20Supply%20List%20Eng.pdf
Coronado Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Shared/SY%2013-14/13%2014%20School%20Supply%20Lists/13-14%20Coronado%20Supply%20List.pdf
Cottonwood Elementary School http://www.usd305.com/cms/lib/KS01001292/Centricity/Domain/673/SCHOOL%20SUPPLIES%2013-14.pdf
Comments
greeneyes says
Well it does say here is the list for the Salina middle schools 😉
67601 says
why is school starting on Aug 15 ? Should be Sep 15. Even though I’m not a big fan of Kenwood Cove, it hardly makes sense to close the pool when it’s still getting up above 100 every day. Can they hire some adult lifeguards and stay open til Labor Day ?
Robin says
I think that they should start school at the end of aug ,that is when I use to start 47 yrs ago and school should get out for summer at the end of may ,or do as wichita schools start after labor day and get out 1st week of june
have a great day everyone
Ice Road Trucker says
I think the school budget is large enough that kids shouldn’t have to supply the copy paper for the office.
When I went to school – we didn’t bring in 2 reams of Xerox paper to keep the office running.
mommyov3 says
Your right and, we didn’t have to bring in dry erase markers either.
Curious..... says
Am I blind???? I don’t see Heusner School list.
Natalie Scout says
Where’s the Huesner list?