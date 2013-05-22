A report of two young toddlers walking down the middle of a Salina street late Monday morning leads to the arrest of a Salina couple on child endangerment charges and the man on drug charges.

An officer was sent in the area of Osage and Ponca just before 11:00am Monday on the report of the children in the street.

The officer found a 3-year-old in diapers and a 5- year-old about a 1/2 block from their home at 931 Osage.

The 5-year-old was able to show the officer where their home was, and the front door of the home was standing open.

Inside a man was found passed out on the couch and in a bedroom a man and woman passed out, and a 18-month-old child crying in a crib.

The officer also noticed a strong smell of raw and burnt marijuana in the home.

The I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home about noon Monday, and recovered several small packages of marijuana, small amount of currency, and drug paraphernalia.

Arrested on drug charges that include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000′ feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia , and three counts of endangering a child was 24 year old Mathew Whitmer.

Arrested on charges of three counts of endangering a child was 25 year old Santana Whitmer.

The third adult found in the home was not arrested.

The children have been placed in custody of other family members.