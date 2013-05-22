A report of two young toddlers walking down the middle of a Salina street late Monday morning leads to the arrest of a Salina couple on child endangerment charges and the man on drug charges.
An officer was sent in the area of Osage and Ponca just before 11:00am Monday on the report of the children in the street.
The officer found a 3-year-old in diapers and a 5- year-old about a 1/2 block from their home at 931 Osage.
The 5-year-old was able to show the officer where their home was, and the front door of the home was standing open.
Inside a man was found passed out on the couch and in a bedroom a man and woman passed out, and a 18-month-old child crying in a crib.
The officer also noticed a strong smell of raw and burnt marijuana in the home.
The I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the home about noon Monday, and recovered several small packages of marijuana, small amount of currency, and drug paraphernalia.
Arrested on drug charges that include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1000′ feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia , and three counts of endangering a child was 24 year old Mathew Whitmer.
Arrested on charges of three counts of endangering a child was 25 year old Santana Whitmer.
The third adult found in the home was not arrested.
The children have been placed in custody of other family members.
Comments
kpdog says
just plain sicking, 3 young children, and these parents can’t raise them properly. thank goodness they kids were not killed wondering the streets. I hope they get a good home.
DISGUSTED!!! says
AND…..SHE’S PREGNANT WITH THEIR 4TH!!!!! QUICK TIE HER TUBES!!!
hmm says
hope they were taken away from her? Having drugs in the house and kids wondering the street , should be ground for removing those babies from the home
My 2 cents says
They won’t be removed. There are not enough foster homes for all the kids that need them. And if they are put in foster care, the “parents” will be given about 3 or 4 years to prove they really, really, really suck at being “parents” and them maybe, just maybe the kids will get adopted if they are not too screwed up by then. Praying for these babies!
shmaltz_herring says
Hopefully the rest of the family is better, but for the time being at least, they will likely be removed.
The parents will probably be given the opportunity to get their stuff together, and hopefully they get their lives figured out for the sake of their kids.
Say what? says
They are not. Sadly.
chieftan says
Keepin’ it classy Salina! These low life degenerates are bringing another child into their hell of a life. Wow!
Pissed Patriot says
Shoot em both
Steve-O says
Oh wait marajua is harmless, no one ever suffers from a little smoke!
babethebeagle says
Just like alcohol, it can be abused. IDK the difference. When you are caring for children, you shouldn’t be doing either.
Stacey says
Whether it’s marajuana, alcohol or even your own prescription drugs, if you have children you have to make sure they are taken care of!
Some people should not be allowed to breed.
wow says
Especially with their genetic make up.
Sara says
Seriously, this is Justin Boyd’s older sister.
Wow says
Oh the rapist…. That’s nice. Real nice.
OSCAR THE CROUCH says
LOSERS!!! ITS ALWAYS THE KIDS THAT SUFFER!
LETS LEGALIZE IT SO ALOT MORE KIDS WILL SUFFER AND LEARN HOW TO CARRY ON THE NEXT GENERATION OF LOSERS ON DRUGS AND WELFARE AND US TAXPAYERS CAN CONTINUE TO PAY FOR IT!
SO SAD FOR THE KIDS. LET THE ADULTS ROT IN JAIL WHERE THEY BELONG!
wow says
The “mother” is already out according to salinesheriff.org. She probably already has her kids back.
DISGUSTED!!! says
And probably bailed out with drug money while we as tax payers pay for their food stamps, monthy checks and medial ins. And if memory serves me right the address they listed is a Housing Authority house. SMH!!!!
DISGUSTED!!! says
*medical ins
Kelly says
That is so wrong. People who are doing drugs and have kids in the house should be shot. If you want the drugs so bad you shouldn’t have kids.
Ed Bernays says
Unless of course the “drugs” are purchased at the grocery store or prescribed by a doctor, because all of those “drugs” are just fine…and we all know that no parents have beer, or pills, or cigs, anywhere in there homes if they have kids right? OBVIOUSLY the problem is the weed, not the idiot people, I am sure if there was no weed involved all these adults would likely be very involved and responsible for their kids right? Holy sweet jeeezuz people….people can be total trash NO MATTER THEIR DRUG OF CHOICE…
It’s not the guns
It’s not the drugs
It’s not the SUVs
It’s THE PEOPLE, THE INDIVIDUALS AND THEIR DECISIONS PERIOD. Would you all be calling for prohibition of alcohol had they simply found empty beer cans? HYPOCRITES
Celph Titled says
It has always been the deadly marijuana, violent video game and action packed movies that corrupt people. Not. It’s the people or person themselves. These parents were obviously very stupid, or just complete dirt.It is pretty sickening but that’s what our world is coming too. Selfish, dirty, disrespectful, biased and completely arrogant people. You can find them anywhere. I agree with you 100% Ed. Besides, we’re talking about weed here, that right there proves it was these morons fault and not the “DRUG”.
GeezLaWeeze says
Word to the Unwise…..the Saline Co. Health Dept. will be more than happy to hand out condoms for free and birth control at little to abolutely no cost based upon wage and situation. Check it out….just sayin.
mouthfull says
stop judging people they are both great parents but people make mistakes
:/ says
How did you even hit the submit button without deciding you sounded like an idiot? GREAT PARENTS????? Are you kidding me?
gotcha says
“Great parents” do not become unresponsive from drugs, let their 18 mo. old baby cry unattended while the other two SMALL children roam the streets. PERIOD.
Used says
Like sleeping thur a young child crying and let other children roam the streets. That’s not a mistake. THAT’S A CHOICE, That they made. And for all you just blaming the women here there were 2 other people in the house.
The Rustler says
And which one of their classless, white trash, juggalo friends might you be? I’m sure Antonio Brown and Brittney Betzold “made a mistake” too huh?
Matt and Santana ARE horrible parents. But since you’re defending them, I doubt you’re much better. Hopefully you don’t have kids of your own. *shudder*
You make me laugh says
This is not the first time the baby has been taken.
smh says
Hopefully it will be the last! These two should never have been allowed to have a child, let alone 3 +1 on the way.
heat says
holy crap! here we go with the inevitable defense of the “great parents” whose children are out wandering (not wondering) the streets. why do you enablers ALWAYS show up to defend these pathetic “great parents”? my opinion is that you are not as bad as these “great parents”, you are WORSE!
The Rustler says
I’ve had the misfortune of knowing Santana Ward (Whitmer) and Matt Whitmer since high school. Matt is a white trash “juggalo” and Santana is a desperate, classless, white trash skank. Santana’s mother had ALL of her kids taken away and placed in foster care until they turned 18, so it’s not much of a surprise that Santana would follow in her mom’s footsteps. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, so to speak. I feel bad for their kids. They need to be taken away permanently (including baby number four) so the cycle of worthlessness can finally be broken. It’s not going to be so cute when Matt doesn’t even get to be at the hospital to see the birth of his last child because he’s sitting in jail and Santana gets to see her baby snatched out of her arms right after it’s born and put into protective custody as well. If these degenerate losers manage to get their children back, then I lose all faith in the “justice” system.
I am far from anti-marijuana, but with children in the home, selling it and leaving all your drug paraphernalia laying around in the house is completely irresponsible and trashy. They should be thankful that they only got the charges they received, instead of negligent homicide if one of their kids had wandered out in front of a car or were abducted and murdered by someone else.
Sterilize both of them.
Someoldlady says
You say that the accused was taken away from her mother and sent to foster care, but you also say she is just like her mother.
Then you say the kids should be taken away from their mother and sent to foster care to stop the cycle of worthlessness. If it didn’t work for the mother, how do you expect it to work for the kids?
Wow says
Oh we’ll then. I guess they should just stay with their horrible parents. What are you saying old lady??
Sara says
Because she wasn’t just taken away, she was given back over and over again. Her youngest birth sister, however, was taken at birth and has a stable life since then. Santana has chosen to go back to the mother who abused her because the system told her that’s what is supposed to happen. And as she’s become a mother that clearly isn’t capable of caring for her children, the cycle is starting again. Take them away, they’ll be back in a couple weeks or months. Until someone finds a new problem, then they get taken away for awhile again. I don’t really know what would be a better system, since parents can change. But as it is rare for them to change, these situations will keep cycling. Abuse and neglect breeds abuse and neglect.
babethebeagle says
I don’t know either, but children need stability. You are right, parents can change, but the recidivism rate is high for most addicts and alcoholics. This is the saddest of situations. My heart breaks for these kids, and I hate that I can’t help them.
The Rustler says
Well, if they were removed from the home (especially being as young as they are) maybe they would actually have a fighting chance at a normal life. But see, the State always waits until it’s too late and the white trash lifestyle is so firmly ingrained in their little brains that they grow up to continue the degeneracy into the next generation. Look at Santana, after all.
Not Pots Fault says
So there was pot involved. They could have been passed out from alcohol, as well. What I find interesting is since pot was involved the parents were arrested for child endangerment. So let me get this straight Salina? If your kids are alive and pot is found, you are arrested? If your kid is dead cuz you handed him a gun unsupervised, you are not?
:/ says
My guess is the endangerment charge was from the fact that the kids were left unsupervised to wander the streets. Duh.
Not Pots Fault says
Read the rest of the post. I know why they were arrested. Pot didn’t make them bad parents. They were just bad parents. First clue, obviously no one was working. Laying in bed at 11am onMonday morning! This is media and Salina justifying the task force entering a house after consulting a 5 year old. These parents did endanger a child, but so did the parent that handed his kid a 9mm. No charges filed! Which is worse?
Old Hippie says
Oh, come on! You know nothing of shift work, otherwise you wouldn’t say that. People may work 2nd or 3d shift, 12-hour shifts 3 days a week, or have days off on days other than Saturday and Sunday. But you and others make an excellent point about guns being more dangerous than crunched-up leaves lit and smoked. It’s a clue that our state legislators are nuts.
heat says
wow OH, i was so close to giving you a thumbs up. and then i read your 2nd and 3rd sentences. 😉
Sara says
I happen to know both families you are talking about, and it really pisses me off that you would even compare them. A child is dead because of a tragic accident. Parents are allowed to teach their kids how to handle guns. They were supervised, but an accident happened. They are now a grieving family. In the Whitmers’ case, they were lucky despite the lack of supervision. If there had been a pool near by, this would sound a lot like a recent case in San Diego where, of course, drugs had nothing to do with a parent being passed out while their children wandered around.
So, yes, passing out from drugs or alcohol is worse than taking your child out shooting. So keep your comments about a loving, greiving family that have nothing to do with horrible people to yourself.
John Stamos says
Christ, lady, you are deluded. That kid that shot himself in the head was more than just a “tragic accident”. A child that young has no business even HOLDING a loaded gun. Are you high? The father in that case deserves negligent homicide charges for putting the gun in his son’s hands and turning his back, even for a split-second. Teaching your kids about gun safety IS important, but not by taking them out in the country and handing them a gun. He’s going to have to live with the guilt of killing his son for the rest of his life. If he could have just resisted his ignorant, redneck urges to “hurr durr letz go shoot dem gunz!!” then his son would probably still be alive.
Both cases illustrate how dire the consequences can be for neglectful parents, whether they are drunk, high, or sober as a judge.
Use a little common sense (like not handing loaded guns to small children or passing out high as f**k at 11am and letting your toddlers run the streets alone) and they may just make it to their 18th birthday. Then it’s up to them to keep themselves alive.
Sara says
No, you are deluded thinking you know best for the whole freaking world. You keep judging though, I just pray that if something happens in you’re life that you feel guilty about you won’t find people judging you on top of it.
Trust me, I know he’s feeling guilt forever, but the family does things different from you and yours, but saying he killed his son is wrong I’m done talking about this.
babethebeagle says
Sara, You are so right! Neither the Old Hippie or John have a clue. The gun incident was clearly an accident, which sadly can happen under the most watchful eye. A lot of us were brought up in homes with guns, and our parents made sure we learned safe handling at an early age. Just like they taught us how to ride a bike and drive a car. Accidents happen. I find it unconscionable that these two people think it’s OK to rag on a great parent who is grieving for the loss of his child.
John,
If there would have been negligence, there would have been charges filed. How do you expect to teach someone about gun safety without letting them handle a gun. Do you just hand a kid a drivers manual when you teach them to drive. You and the Old Hippie tie for hateful and ignorant post of the year!
scab scratcher says
Hey babe, there’s more to it than that. There’s a lot of posters on here who’ve made accusations of these peoples personal integrity without even lifting a finger to incite change. Easy to judge, hard to facilitate change, so complacency rules. And once again, history will repeat itself, what a circle of life.
hmm says
who in their right mind , would give a child a loaded GUN..please that was like saying here kill yourself or someone else. That poor child had no business handling a loaded gun and the proof is in the pudding .
The Rustler says
I halfway expect Santana or one of their juggalo friends to get on here spewing “F*** the police!” and “Yall don’t know them! Dey good parentz! Don’t judge them!”
I don’t care much for the police either, but in this situation, they absolutely deserved to be arrested. Don’t do stupid, illegal s*** and then get angry when the police hold you accountable. As Jim Carrey said in Liar Liar: “STOP BREAKING THE LAW A**HOLE!”
Wake up! says
And they want to legalize that stuff? This here is my main concern, parents smoking marijuana and not taking care of their children. I would turn you in in a minute!
Einstein Alert says
Sssshhh. Let the grownups talk now. The founders of this country almost all grew and consumned cannabis and they raised a pretty good country. So it’s not the weed. Trust me.
gotcha says
“So its not the weed. Trust me.” From Obama’s lips to your ear.
babethebeagle says
Einstein,
Our founders grew hemp with a very low THC content. Any “proof” that they did smoke it has been debunked. If they did, it probably wouldn’t have been an experience similar to smoking today’s hybrids. Not even close.
I’m all for legalizing the stuff, but just because prohibition doesn’t work. Dumb people are going to try dumb things regardless of the law. I say let ’em, just don’t ask me to support them, and don’t use it as an excuse for not living up to your obligations in life. Same goes for alcohol or any mind altering substance.
Wake up! says
why aren’t their faces posted on Jail Activity?
DISGUSTED!!! says
Mathew is not Santana. He is on todays for some reason. Not sure why she isn’t. But it did list them both on Salinecountysheriff.org for Monday activity. She was bailed out 5 hrs later.
The Rustler says
Matt is listed in the “Housed Inmates” section, mugshot and all. For some reason, Santana’s picture wouldn’t come up yesterday when she was listed in the “Booked Inmates”. Weird.
And it’s a shame, too. Because she would have made a lovely addition to my “Mugshots” folder.
DISGUSTED!!! says
HER TOOTHLESS GRIN?
Rediculous says
And She is 7 months pregnant. Should have charges upon that as well!
cat woman says
This is also a HUD house. Hope they kick them all to the curb
John Stamos says
Yes.
So they can go back to living in their piece of sh*t van like they were before. That’s about all they deserve. Give the house to a family that deserves it instead of some Insane Clown Posse-loving, white trash imbeciles. It’s a shame that it’s summer. If it were winter, they might even do the world a favor and freeze to death out there!
scab scratcher says
That’s the ugliest pass the buck statement on here. What have you done for humanity, pay taxes.
John Stamos says
Because I don’t sympathize with white trash losers? The parents dying would be the best possible thing to happen to those kids and you can sit there with your liberal bleeding-heart and deny it all you want. Facts are facts.
You sound like perhaps you’re a friend of theirs. Don’t you have an Insane Clown Posse concert to attend? Perhaps you’re running a little low on Faygo soda and face paint? Better grab your food stamps and head to Wal-Mart!
scab scratcher says
You get all that from a couple sentences? Obama’s got a job for you, fall guy.
babethebeagle says
Scab,
You are right about that! I am guilty, too. I hate it on these pages when people pass judgement due to a news story. Now here I am. I apologize. I don’t know these people or the whole set of circumstances. I did let my emotions get in the way. I only hope the best can be done for these children.
babethebeagle says
Scab,
This reply was to your earlier post to me. Website is going nuts on me.
Steel Magnolia says
It does not matter whether the parents were doing drugs or not. It does not matter whether it is illegal or not.
What does matter is the fact that these children were unsupervised and by the comments on here being raised by very irresponsible people. The children are paying the price for their parents actions.
If you care to see what type of life these parents and their family members live look at their Face Book page. It is quite apparent they make poor life choices. Which is fine as long as it affects only them but unfortunately it has not affected only them. The fathers page is nothing but support of marijuana post. The grandmother claims they are good parents and don’t do drugs. The brother of the Mom has obviously had previous legal problems by his FB post and bragging about how much food he bought with food stamps.
Here are the facts: They had drugs in their house, obviously allowed someone else to be ‘passed out” from some sort of substance, in their home with small children. They failed to supervise and care for their children. If they wish to throw away their lives that is on them, but to include children is deplorable.
If they do live in a HUD home we the tax payers are supporting them. This only adds to the stereotype of welfare recipients. While there are many honest and decent people that receive help there are just as many like these people that DO NOT deserves this assistance.
I can only hope that the children are removed from the home for good and have the chance to be given to a family that will love and protect them. Such a sad shame that there are more children in situations like this that will not be saved and will grow up to repeat the cycle.
The Rustler says
Well said.
Lord Valencia says
do they really have enough to charge with “intent to distribute?” sounds like they probably bought the bags like that, but individualized bags of drugs is an automatic “intent to distribute” charge
The Rustler says
Well, uhh, let’s see. They had about a fifth of an ounce of weed in separate bags and a scale. That’s all the cops need to stick them with distribution, especially near an elementary school. Whether they were selling weed or not is really a moot point at this juncture. Who cares?
RHWOS says
Is this that same couple that parks their van at sutherlands (magnolia exit) and begs for money?
RHWOS says
I think it is, I already spotted her on the BST fb sites, and wont give them a dime, my hubby pulled over and gave them $20, and then I realized who they were and told him not to do it again. If they have time to park at Sutherland’s begging for pot money, they have time to look for a job, earn some money. Tell your hubby to go door to door mowing lawns, my son does it and brings home money, you’re telling me you can’t earn money? People make me sick.
Jim Russells says
Santana seemed proud to announce on Facebook that “court went really well” and that the judge said that her and her drug-dealing juggalo husband should have their kids back “within a month”. Wow, I have officially lost all faith in humanity and the “justice” system if any judge would be so ignorant to hand these irresponsible, white trash cretins their kids back so quickly, or at all for that matter. I guess it takes actually killing your kids to have them no longer be in your custody. I’m glad that these judges put the parent’s best interest before innocent kids. Way to go, Salina!
Sawthatonecoming says
Yep, I can also confirm a lot of these comments. I went to school with Santana and knew her pretty well for several years. She’s about as white trash as they come. She continues to pop out children despite the fact that none of them can provide for them. And she thinks she is ENTITLED to the extreme to all the free services she gets. WIC, Food stamps, welfare, housing….you name it, they take advantage of it. They don’t take care of their kids and their house is a revolving door of drug addicts and losers. I hate to say it, but I saw this coming since we were 16. I can only pray those children get a decent chance at life and are taken away immediately.
