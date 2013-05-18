Game #9 Preview: Bombers vs. Koyotes

The Bombers are FINALLY back in Salina after playing four consecutive games on the road. The Bombers last home game was back on April 12th, nearly five weeks ago. On the road trip, the Bombers were able to win three in a row and now come back home after a loss in Wichita last weekend, 40-45 to the league’s top team.

Salina, now at 5-3, will return to the Bicentennial Center tonight to play the Kansas Koyotes for the second time in three weeks. It was just two weeks ago the Bombers were able to defeat the Koyotes in Topeka, 55-31. The Bombers cruised out to a halftime margin of 35-10 after scoring 28 points in the second quarter. The Koyotes would come back and score 14 unanswered points in the third quarter and have a chance to make it a one posession game. After a field goal sailed wide right, the Bombers would finish strong and seal the deal outscoring the Koyotes 20-7 in the final quarter. Dane Simoneau would lead the Bomber offense with five touchdown passes, two of them to Pelton Smalls who caught four passes for over 100 yards. Justice Scales led a balanced Bomber defense with three interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns. The effort secured CPIFL Defensive Player of the Week honors for Scales.

Bomber quarterback Dane Simoneau ranks first or second in the CPIFL in most passing and offensive categories while Ricky Roberts and Pelton Smalls are two of the leagues most productive receivers. The Bombers have been taking yards in big chunks ranking 9th in the league in offensive plays per game, but ranking 2nd in yards per play.

The Kansas Koyotes (1-7) come to Salina from Topeka after losing last week 48-20 to the Oklahoma Defenders. Production on offense and staying healthy have been the two biggest problems for the Koyotes this season. Kansas has lost three wide receivers due to injury and also released former KSU wide receiver Attrail Snipes, who now plays for Salina. The only receiver left active on the team that ranks in the top five in production is RB/WR James Walker. Walker led the Koyotes in the first meeting versus Salina with 64 yards of offense and two touchdowns. Justin Craig has also played receiver this season, but played quarterback last week against Oklahoma. Craig was injured and inactive for the first meeting two weeks ago. The Koyotes rank last in the CPIFL in total offense with just 142.5 yards per game and they have averaged just 17 points per game over the last three games.

The Bicentennial Center ticket office opens at noon today for early ticket sales. Come out early before the game and “Touch-a-Truck”. From 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Service vehicles from the Salina Fire Dept., Police Dept., Saline County Sheriff’s Office and the National Guard will be on display in the Bicentennial Center parking lot.

The arena gates will open at 6:00 pm in preparation for a 7:05 pm kick-off. The Bombers invite fans to wear black shirts tonight if efforts to “Black-out” the arena. The first 250 fans wearing black will receive FREE “Bombers BOOM Sticks”. The pregame entertainment will be provided by the classic rock sounds of “Sister Whiskey” starting 6:15 pm. Sherry Peterson-Luthi will sing the National Anthem. Salina native and current KSU baton twirler Lauren Meis will perform at halftime.