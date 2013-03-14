Tre Carrasco’s birthday was last Sunday. Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees told Hays Post the teenager turned 18. Carrasco has spent every Sunday in jail since July 1, 2011.

He pleaded no contest this week to 1 count of sexual battery and 2 counts of aggravated battery of a 57-year old woman in Hays. The incident took place in the 2900 block of Country Lane.

“He had been charged with aggravated burglary. That charge was dropped and replaced with the additional count of aggravated battery,” Drees explained.

Following a pre sentencing investigation next month, Carrasco will be sentenced.

Drees said, “Under the terms of the plea agreement, Carrasco faces up to 100 months in prison.