Tre Carrasco’s birthday was last Sunday. Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees told Hays Post the teenager turned 18. Carrasco has spent every Sunday in jail since July 1, 2011.
He pleaded no contest this week to 1 count of sexual battery and 2 counts of aggravated battery of a 57-year old woman in Hays. The incident took place in the 2900 block of Country Lane.
“He had been charged with aggravated burglary. That charge was dropped and replaced with the additional count of aggravated battery,” Drees explained.
Following a pre sentencing investigation next month, Carrasco will be sentenced.
Drees said, “Under the terms of the plea agreement, Carrasco faces up to 100 months in prison.
Comments
KU7679 says
Poor headline. He faces “up to” 100 months. Nobody his age gets the maximum sentence.
Post Staff says
It has been corrected. Thank you.
RockAndRollJesus says
What gets me is he has spent every sunday in jail since 2011… Has he been locked up every day since that time, or has he had to turn himself in only on sundays? The judicial system is messed up anymore. When I was a teenager, I was locked up in a juvenile detention. I had some pretty serious charges and was locked up when I was 17. I was released about 2 months before my18th birthday, and have been out of trouble since. But when I turned 18, my juvenile records were sealed and destroyed. I will add that the charges I had, were a little more serious than his was. But, seeing how kids are today, maybe this changing the rules around may be better. Since parents aren’t allowed to punish(or the parents don’t care what the kid does), the law need to send a firm, clear message that this BS crimes by teens won’t be tolerated.
k trace says
Hi, im one of tres siblings. i can tell you now that our mom beat us sensless for anything we did and some we did not do. we were all put in foster care where we should have stayed, away from our mother who ended up getting custody of him and two other younger brothers again and continued the abuse. we were NOT allowed to do what we wanted and she was very strict. to be honest i dont believe he would do this at all, i still talk to him and were very close. the blame was pinned on him with little evidence and then his lawyer tricked him into claiming nolo because “there was no way to get out of it and thats the best he could get” the blame was on him to calm the public from a string of sexual assaults happening in hays and they continued even after his arrest. the victim couldnt even pick him out of a line up. he was by far the most well behaved kid out of the 4 of us and he should never have been tried as an adult. this was wrong and they never caught the guy which is worse.
RockAndRollJesus says
OK…. I just read the article again, now I am confused. He has been locked up for nearly 2 years. Was he released recently, and committed this crime, or is he just now going to trial for this crime that was committed 2 years ago? If this was 2 years ago, that’s a long time to wait for your trial…
CheckitOut says
You should check out some of the other more serious crimes that have been comitted in Ellis County in the past years and look how long the defendants wait to go to trial. 2 years is pretty average if the person has any kinda past record. I know someone from Hays who had to wait 2 and a half years (in jail) to go to trial on a robbery charge. By the time the trial was over he only had like 6 months left to serve on what they ended up sentencing him.. Ellis County has no idea what the right to a speedy trial means..
Anonymous says
He, and all the others, would have waived their right to a speedy trial.