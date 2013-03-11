

A Sedgwick County judge is considering whether to allow evidence of a 1989 murder during a trial in a Wichita woman’s death in 2011.

Forty-seven-year-old Tyrone Walker is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Janis Sanders, who died in June 2011 in Wichita.

When Sanders was killed, Walker was on parole for the murder of 25-year-old Tamara Baker, whose body was found in 1989 near Lawrence.

Sedgwick County prosecutors are asking a judge to allow evidence of the first murder in Walker’s trial in Sanders’ death.

Prosecutors contend the two women’s deaths were similar enough to suggest Walker was guilty of both crimes.

Arguments on the motion are scheduled for March 20, and Walker’s jury trial is scheduled to begin March 25.