A Sedgwick County judge is considering whether to allow evidence of a 1989 murder during a trial in a Wichita woman’s death in 2011.
Forty-seven-year-old Tyrone Walker is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 44-year-old Janis Sanders, who died in June 2011 in Wichita.
When Sanders was killed, Walker was on parole for the murder of 25-year-old Tamara Baker, whose body was found in 1989 near Lawrence.
Sedgwick County prosecutors are asking a judge to allow evidence of the first murder in Walker’s trial in Sanders’ death.
Prosecutors contend the two women’s deaths were similar enough to suggest Walker was guilty of both crimes.
Arguments on the motion are scheduled for March 20, and Walker’s jury trial is scheduled to begin March 25.
Comments
ZJ says
Someone please remind me why we let convicted murderer’s out of prison? Population control? Thats my only theory. Way to go judge.
kalwpssukitrawl says
alot of people just think they throw these people away after the trial. duh people if they give you “Life” that means you are eligable for parole after 25 yrs. and if you are good enuff and you say your a muslim they will let you out so they can make room for the next scum bag. Good news is they might keep him for good this time. but after a few yrs he will be in a minimum camp workin along side your favorite highway. hope someone swerves twards him when they see him.
salkan says
why in the hell not lay this thugs criminal record out for the jury to see. When you go for a job interview your past is an issue and its just a job. This filth just killed two people and the courts may just try and hide one of the murders. Where is the justice for the victims and family?
big bang says
Just why was this scum out of prison in the first place.
Robert says
Because he killed women and society doesnt really take that serious.
NI4NI says
Oh wow! That made my day Robert. Of course it’s not true, but it was funny!
Iseenit says
Life in prison should be life and a day. meaning you don’t get out a live
The Truth says
honestly, just like everyone i believe he should be locked up. BUT without evidence how can you lock him up? In a case like this anyone could kill someone and blame in on the convicted murderer and it looks like it would work.
