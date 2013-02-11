Federal Drug Charges Sought Against Two Salina Residents, $61,000 Worth Of Meth Seized

The I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force is seeking federal prosecution of two Salina residents for an illegal narcotics distribution operation.
Arrested Friday were 22-year-old Abigail Soto-Torres and 22-year-old Jon Reed Woodbridge.
Woodbridge was being sought by the U.S. Marshall’s Service, Fugitive Task Force. Woodbridge had been recently released from federal prison and was considered to be an absconder.
Soto-Torres was found to be in possession of 1.35 pounds of “Ice” methamphetamine with a street value of $61,000. Woodbridge was found in possession of $500 in suspected drug proceeds and drug owe sheets. Law enforcement believes Soto-Torres and Woodbridge and additional suspects are responsible for importing and distributing multiple kilos of methamphetamine over the past several months.
The arrest of Soto-Torres and Woodbridge are believed to be connected to the arrest of Filiberto Nunez-Garcia. Filiberto Nunez-Garcia and Abigail Soto-Torres are common law spouses.
It is the belief of law enforcement that these arrests and drug seizures are connected to a much larger drug organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel, based in Mexico.
Further arrest are expected as this investigation continues.
really?!?! says
Um wow. Abigail should have been sent to prison when she helped hide Jose Garay after he murdered a kid at sunset park. She’s a low life and i.hope she spends many years locked up.
sas says
My thoughts exactly!
Cleancutta says
Abigail will never learn even our own race hates her!
Retired teacher says
It always saddens me when I see pictures and read names of former students that I have taught who have broken the law.. It is even sadder when you think back and remember that particular student and feel at that time that unless there are some changes that are made in that students life that they will have issues regarding the law in the future. Jon was one of those students. He was bright and could have easily taken another path to be a contributing member of society. However, excuses were always given by his custodial parent that put the blame of his misbehavior on the non-custodial parent. Many times I had to tell a parent that when there child was older, I did not want to read in the newspaper about some law that their child had broken. Unfortunately over the years I have read the names of several of the children of these same parents who have managed to get themselves in trouble with the law. When will parents stop and realize that they cannot make excuses for their child’s negative behavior when they are young and continue to bail them out when they use that negative behavior to live outside the law when they are older?
seaira says
I agree went to school with them but didnt think theyed be in those places
scratchin head says
Life offers many choices. Eternity only two.
sad. says
i went to school her and felt like she did most things for attention or to fit in. Truly sad that she couldn’t get away from those pressures as an adult. I was lucky to have parents that stoped me from doing more. I remember when she first tried drugs and after that i couldn’t even see her wish i couldv done more for her but its too late. Sorry aby hope you learn from this one.
Childhoodfriend says
Its sad Jon that I talked to you right when you got out of prison and you were so positive about finally taking the right path for yourself and your daughter. I had alot of faith in you. Its extremley sad that you have turned out this way considering I knew the person you were before all this 🙁
Oh Boy! says
Felons lie. Often.
Sadpeer says
I wonder if this is the same Jon Woodbridge who was a very good youth wrestler several years ago.
Notnad says
He is. His father is my neighbor and used to brag about his son, but the past few years, the boy has been nothing but heartache.
santaclause says
it is an its sad
caring says
Your right when they get out of prison why isnt any one there to help. give them a job then if they mess up it’s there fault. all these funded programs but no place to live or get a job once you have a felony.
? says
That’s so not true. That’s a freakin cop-out.
Yes says
Caring, why don’t you help, if you owned a store would you want a convicted thief or a drug dealer running your cash register? Would you want a child molester in your business and around your kids, people make choices and those choices have consequences. There are enough law-abiding unemployed people that will be chosen first for unfilled jobs and of course that is the way it should be I would hope.
Lord Valencia says
I used to do plenty of meth and I used to get from Abi and JW…they was my people. Always mess with mexicans because they have the best drugs…from weed to ice to heroin..$61,000? it was going to be worth more than that…but drug trade in Salina isn’t going to stop and as much as they keep expanding more and more people will come so expect the crimes and drugs to increase….excuse me while I melt my “ice” cubes and drink up…
really says
you got to be kidden, hopefully you dont have any kids that will follow in ur stupity
driverdon says
Thus, one of the main reasons that concealed carry numbers are sky rocketing.
Because of the many losers like these two.
Anonymous says
Good. Now we wont have to see her ugly mug on the arrested page every other week
Pee Wees Playhouse says
Just pop them both in the head and ship them to the cartel as a message.
? says
clearly she wasn’t using the meth herself. Maybe she should have.
Tracie Hookers says
It is sad to me. A child without his father and chop theirs heads off and deportation right away to the Mexicans Government!
Mr. Bill says
What?
seriously? says
I went to elementary school with Abigail and I knew then she would be a drug dealer. I am not at all surprised.
Anonymous says
These ppl were messing with the other Jon that got arrested for burglary. Many more names stem from that group of ppl.
Anonymous says
I knew both when they were in high school. Tried to help Abby, some people can’t be helped. Sorry to say, but many in that graduating (or should have graduated) class are a mess.
Anonymous says
You think if they were dealing in meth she would be a little skinnier!! Just a thought!!!??
?? says
Didn’t aby have a kid just a year ago?
c says
The baby she had a few months she had while in in-patient treatment. I’m sure her baby had method in its system
Charlie Murphy says
They did it for LaRaza…
Leave him alone says
God made stupid people for a reason… LOL