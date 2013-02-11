Federal Drug Charges Sought Against Two Salina Residents, $61,000 Worth Of Meth Seized

The I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force is seeking federal prosecution of two Salina residents for an illegal narcotics distribution operation.

Arrested Friday were 22-year-old Abigail Soto-Torres and 22-year-old Jon Reed Woodbridge.

Woodbridge was being sought by the U.S. Marshall’s Service, Fugitive Task Force. Woodbridge had been recently released from federal prison and was considered to be an absconder.

Soto-Torres was found to be in possession of 1.35 pounds of “Ice” methamphetamine with a street value of $61,000. Woodbridge was found in possession of $500 in suspected drug proceeds and drug owe sheets. Law enforcement believes Soto-Torres and Woodbridge and additional suspects are responsible for importing and distributing multiple kilos of methamphetamine over the past several months.

The arrest of Soto-Torres and Woodbridge are believed to be connected to the arrest of Filiberto Nunez-Garcia. Filiberto Nunez-Garcia and Abigail Soto-Torres are common law spouses.

It is the belief of law enforcement that these arrests and drug seizures are connected to a much larger drug organization known as the Sinaloa Cartel, based in Mexico.

Further arrest are expected as this investigation continues.