After being unavailable for the last 15 months, The Saline County Sheriffs Office has a listing of active warrants on the sheriffs office web site.
Sheriff Glen Kochanowski says the service went down on October 5th of 2011 when an update on computer software was implemented .
Kochanowski says as of Friday 2,303 active warrants on the site.
Comments
ಠ_ಠ says
You should include links to the sites that you do stories on like this.
http://www.saline.org/Sheriff/WarrantSearch.aspx
Anonymous says
I agree
Friday says
Still does not work right. Imagine that.
geez says
There aren’t any hispanics with a warrant apparently.
Patsy Zimmerman says
Is there any warrants for a Herman Edward HAYNIE the third??? Thank you