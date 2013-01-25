The Salina Post

Warrant Search Available Again On Saline County Sheriffs Office Web Site

by 5 Comments

Saline County Sheriffs OfficeAfter being unavailable for the last 15 months, The Saline County Sheriffs Office has a listing of active warrants on the sheriffs office web site.

Sheriff Glen Kochanowski says the service went down on October 5th of 2011 when an update on computer software was implemented .

Kochanowski says as of Friday 2,303 active warrants on the site.

