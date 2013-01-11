Kansas Considering New Red Card For Food Stamps

Kansas officials are considering replacing the current benefits card for residents who get food stamps with a bright red card.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the current Vision cards have an artistic impression of a sunflower, while a prototype of the new card is red with the “Kansas Benefits Card” label.
The Kansas Department of Children and Families says the existing card would be replaced because the agency has a new vendor.
The Vision cards were introduced in the 1990s to allow food stamp recipients to use a plastic card to buy food at stores and for people who get temporary cash assistance.
Tawny Stottlemire, of the Kansas Association of County Action Programs, says the proposed redesign could return Kansas to an era when public assistance recipients were unnecessarily stigmatized.
AnonyMonkey says
Great idea!!! Now we can all point and laugh at them, I mean being poor and needing help isn’t humiliating enough!
skydvrboy says
There was a time when recipients of federal aid were published in the local newspaper. The effects were that people didn’t seek assistance unless they really needed it, tried to get off of the assistance as soon as possible, and alerted the rest of the residents who needed help when there were leftovers. Ahh, the good ole’ days!
Gayle says
People that take advantage of these programs couldn’t care less who knows it as long as they get it. The worst abusers have no shame
SMH says
And?????
Anonymous says
bright red really!!!!!!!!!!!!!11
???????? says
just cuz some ppl get food stamps dont mean there poor. it just means they need help!!!!!!
Face in the Crowd says
Glad you said “some” people cuz there are a several others that are just sucking the rest of us dry and have no shame.
Citizen says
If they are not poor, My tax dollars should not be paying for there food.
hand me the eros says
Throw in random drug testing and call it motivation to better your self..
ok with it says
I think a little discomfort is perfectly fine. People need motivation to break out of a cycle of poverty. I didn’t like being poor as a kid so I put myself through college. If I’d have been comfortable as a kid, why would I try so hard?
Jugears McGhetto says
It should have a picture of sponge bob on it to artistically they are sponging off of other peoples hard work.
J. B. says
NOT ALL OF US ON FOODSTAMPS ARE THERE BY CHOICE!!! IM NOT LAZY I AM DISABLED!!!!
dadof2 says
why is it half the “disabled” people I see in walmart with one of these cards is over 300 lbs, stinks, and driving a little scooter.
Fat is not a disability.. a little starvation and less money might do them good.
Sigh says
Ironic that your username is dadof2. Is this judgmental, hateful attitude the same one you are passing on to your 2 kids? I’m sure they’re the ones going to school bullying other kids because of you. The people accepting help when they need it are leaps and bounds better than the liked of you. How shameful.
Stereotype much says
Hey you judgemental turd. I am a disabled person with a beautiful son and a wonderful husband who works hard to provide for me. I may be overweight but I promise that is not the reason I am disabled. My husband makes too much money for me to recieve any assistance for my medical expenses or prescriptions. Does that mean that we can afford them, NO!!! I would think someone with two kids would try to show a little bit compassion. You may not know what it is like to look every where for a job but no one want to hire you because of the liability you could be for there company. Walk a mile in someones shoes before you make a comment about the assistance they need. Not every one wants to be on welfare and more than not they would love to have a job.
I pray that you never have to wait in line to recieve assistance because something prevents you from being able to keep a job. You might know what it is like than to be judged.
retiredcavwife says
I would like Kansas to create food Warehouse per county and do away with the cards altogether. I am not oppose to helping the needy but I am opposed to the misuse of them. I am tired of watching people buy junk food, soda, and T-bone steaks while I feed my children generic vegi’s and Hamburger.
a says
plus since the state could buy the food wholesale, they could use the savings to offset the cost of a warehouse/staff. Not to mention sometimes companies donate food too. I volunteered at a food pantry in arkansas once and kelloggs donated 2 8′ tall bags that were probably 4′ wide full of frootloops. And if ppl are needing some money to pay bills, they can bring in an electric bill or whatever and the state ppl could write out a check directly to the company.
J. B. says
They tried to do government comodities. I haven’t heard of them doin those in quite sometime now.
Teldath says
I work at a convenience store and am sick and tired of people spending $50 worth of food stamps on candy, soda, energy drinks, and starbucks coffee, then go to the atm, withdraw their cash assistance and buy lottery tickets. I have video footage of this, is there anywhere I can take it to show that our system is being abused? Or does no one even care any more? What people are allowed to buy on food stamps is a joke. Why are we offering this to people when all they do is abuse it?
E says
We who work to pay for this care. Something needs to be done. Drug testing before recieving assistance, and they should never be allowed to buy junk food or lotto with any of it. The bad thing is that our thug in the White House loves this and wants everyone holding their hand out. Now that the election has proven that the freeloaders outnumber the hard woking people who want to succeed, I think we are screwed.
Miss Dee says
I am a hard worker who has never received goverment assistance but I do kind of like that “thug”.
J. B. says
YOU CANT PURCHASE ENERGY DRINKS WITH VISION CARDS! GO TO ebtedge.com AND READ THE GUILINES!! AND IF YOU ARE SELLING ENERGY DRINKS TO A PERSON USING VISION CARD YOU ARE ILLEGALLY TAKING GOVERNMENT FUNDS!
My 2 Cents says
If you use the card to buy food, and the cash you get from working under the table you can buy energy drinks. Or you can sell or trade the food for cash. There are a million ways around the system. Also, if you don’t have to buy food I guess you can afford the Internet. Interesting.
You Don't Know Me says
Teldath,
Post it on You Tube and give us the link.
Thanks
wow says
The system is designed for that to happen…why else would those items be available…its a divide and conquer tactic ..
E says
Give a man a fish, feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime.
Give a man food stamps, feed him for a lifetime. Teach a man to work, feed him for a lifetime. – Why the heck would I want to work?
J. B. says
$89 THATS ALL THE ASSISTANCE I GET A MONTH! I BUY KROGER FOODS (DILLONS BRAND FOODS) I CANT AFFORD HAMBURGER I BUY CHEAP CHICKEN PATTIES BOTTLED WATER BREAD ABND MILK!! $89 DOES NOT GO FAR!! I GET $700 IN SOCIAL SECURITY DISABILITY….. AND 80% OF THAT GOES FOR BILLS & MEDICAL EXPENSES! THEN I BUY MY PERSONAL HYGENE AND LAUNDRY NEEDS AND IF IM LUCKY I HAVE $10 LEFT OVER. SO I DONT SPEND ON JUNK FOOD!!!! NOT ALL PEOPLE ON FOODSTAMPS ARE LAZY LEACHES!! I DO AGREE THAT THEY NEED TO SIFT OUT ALL THE ONES USING THE SYSTEM!! BUT TO GROUP ALL OF US TOGWTHER IS WRONG! IM NOT LAZY I AM DISABLED. FOUND BY THE US GOVERNMENT THAT I AM UNABLE TO WORK DUE TO A DISABILITY!
dadof2 says
what is your disability?
J. B. says
I KNOW WHAT YOURS IS!! IT STUPIDITY!!! I HOPE U NEVER HAVE TO RELY ON YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS!!! BTW IF I WERE TO TELL YOU MY DISABILITY I WOULD NEED MORE THAN A FEW MINUTES AND THIS TO TELL YOU. BUT A FEW ARE BECAUSE OF MY VISION, SEIZURES, PTSD, AND LEARNING PROBLEMS!!
Anonymous says
Can’t you tell by all the yelling?
Sigh says
Judging by your earlier response, you’re probably also judging this person to be fat. Just a little fyi….he or she was deemed disabled by medical professionals. You cannot receive disability simply because you are overweight. I know someone who broke their back and both legs and can barely walk that had to apply for disability 4 times. Count with me here, 1,2,3,4. Good boy! You got it! Now, go back to your own self loathing.
@dadof2 says
It’s obvious that you think it’s easy to get a disability claim and benefits but you are wrong if that is what you are thinking. Do not judge ANYONE until you have walked a mile in their shoes, if they are able to walk. You are a blessed with a job, home and children. Stop being so judgmental and a “Holier than thou” attitude. If you are a Christian (which I have my doubts) I am certain that Jesus would be calling you a Pharisee.
BPC says
I wish you would disable your cap lock key…..
You Don't Know Me says
BPC-LMAO!!!
Sigh says
This is sad. People on welfare are all lumped into one category “lazy, worthless, druggies, system abusers”. While I do agree, there are many people who abuse the system, there are many who really need the help. It’s not so easy just to go get a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th job. Heck, have you paid attention to how hard it is for some to get even 1 job?? Not to mention most have children and if they do go work 24/7 who’s watching the kids? Then you people will complain they’re lousy parents and should be paying more attention to their kids. No matter how you look at it, the many of you sitting on your high horse pointing fingers and judging will never be satisfied. My and my spouse’s tax dollars go to the same things yours do. Yes, the people abusing the system shouldn’t get the benefits, but not all are abusers and I am so tired of hearing how anyone on welfare is just sponging off everyone else. God forbid you ever need the help. I have children, Ipay taxes, I do not drink, I do not do drugs, I do not receive welfare, I call that blessed.
Also, as far as buying tbones, have you noticed how expensive hamburger is getting? Sometimes tbones are the same price as hamburger. Get over yourselves. One if these days the children and grandchildren you are judging and condemning will pay for your social security. Lets hope they don’t try to take it away when you most need it and put you down.
J. B. says
THANK YOU!!!! YOU SUMMED IT UP!!! PEOPLE DONT UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS. IF I COULD WORK I WOULD! 🙂 THANK U AGAIN!!
Grumpy says
You can’t have any job? It seems you type just fine. Are there no employment opportunities for you?
Sigh says
I’m not talking about myself, Grumpy. I have a job as does my spouse. Many years ago I did have to apply for help when my ex walked out in me after major surgery with a baby to feed. It was humiliating and I hated it. But I’m so thankful the help was there. I know first hand not everyone on welfare is abusing it. I sure didn’t. But it saddens me to see such a hateful spiteful attitude toward those that do have to swallow their pride and use the help when necessary.
Also, there are people with master’s degrees that are having a difficult time finding employment. They are intelligent and type fine, but can’t get a job anywhere. There still is no cut & dry.
You Don't Know Me says
Get a job typing at home. DUH
My 2 cents says
How do you pay for internet? Just curious. Do you go to the library? I know I was not able to afford the internet until a year ago. I got rid of my land line and cable tv and my tv first.
just sayin says
I get a sense that you wouldn’t. Just a ripple in the force, but I get the feeling your glad you are disabled, because you do not want to work. I could be wrong, but being that I am a jedi master, I doubt it.
Outta here says
Thank you sigh. Well said!
ok with it says
I’m not against helping people who need it. This article is about complaining that the cards are more visible and people will know. If I really needed the help, I wouldn’t care what color the card was.
J. B. says
I type fine, but because of my learning disabilities I can’t comprihend a lot of what I read! Most companies wont hire unless you have experience and or college! Because of my learning disabilities makes it hard to do schooling! I barely passed high school 13 years ago. My vision is deteriating so I can’t see well what I am doing! Not a lot of companies have enlarged screens for disabled! And suffer from severe anxiety and PTSD so large groups (in which you would find in a telecomunications setting and most secriterial jobs) would cause me to have panic attacks and anxiety attacks. I tried Fastfood. I had panic attcks that scared my managers and had seizures while working.
@ J.B. says
I am sorry that you are experiencing these mental and physical disabilities. Unfortunately we live in a world that has a hard time “dealing” with mental ailments and people don’t show much empathy and can be cruel at times. I have found that their are many people that post on here that make fun of others just to try to get a laugh and then others are very judgmental. There are those on here like “Sigh” that is compassionate and caring for what others are going through. I pray that you are receiving proper care and encourage you to attend a church where you can receive additional help if you are not already attending one. Please don’t isolate yourself because there is help out there. My prayers are with you.
Barnyardmare says
I have learning disabilities(reading comprehension) and I managed to get my bachelors of science in Animals Science/livestock production management. I also use to suffer from ‘panic attacks’ and I have PTSD from a severe head injury. I understand you. I also know that you CAN work through your issues.
I use to re-read everything several times, high light and colorize important points. You CAN do this. I know you can. Your spelling is good. Maybe you can try medical transcription courses. Some of them are online or done on your own at your own speed. Some medical offices allow transcriptionists to work from their home.
As for me, I am a hands on person and I like outdoors. So I found my calling and am able to work around my learning disabilities and anxiet. (I get along better with animals than people…as most have figured out) Good luck. Don’t give up. I went back to school 13 years after high school. Even with your vision issues, you can over come it.
@ Barnyardmare says
I am sorry but a medical transcription job is harder to come by than you think. If you can pass the courses required you will most likely have to work in a office for at least two years to develop your skills and get experience before you can work from home. I am happy you have been able to overcome your disabilities but please remember that everyone is different in their skills levels, learning levels etc. whether they are disabled or not.
just sayin says
How do you get PTSD from a head injury? PTSD is event related, not injury related. I am sure you meant the circumstances surrounding how you received your head injury caused PTSD.
Barnyardmare says
The event leadingup to the head injury and the actual injury has caused PTSD symptoms and the after effects, so there is your answer. The physicians said I have to deal with both head injury recovery and PTSD. Many people who get head injuries as severe as I had have to deal with PTSDas well as the injury.
J. B. says
Its not that I care what the card looks like, its all the “bashing” or bullying that people do! I mean look at this page there is a lot if discrimition done via “anonymous” nanes. Could you imagine the looks or remarks that people get when they tell a clerk at the grocery store that you are using VISION CARD? I am thankful for the little amount that I get in foodstamps. But I get tire of people lumping us all together.
DB Cooper says
RED is so appropriate for those that vote for the Obama, Stalin, or Chairman Mao! Welcome card carying members of the communist party!
Dave Dillard says
My Visa debit card from Simmons Bank is bright red…
Miss Dee says
So is my Bank of America card.
Manny says
BoA isn’t really bright red. It’s red, but on the darker side. When I hear this, I think of a hot red shiny car that you see all the way down the road.
Jns1987 says
I have to go to Aldi’s and feed my family on what little I EARN. And then I give my friend a ride to the store, because she has no car, what with not working in over a year and being on unemployment, and watch her buy HUNDREDS of dollars of name brand food with her vision card, cuz the “off brand” isn’t as good, and go to customer service, where she pulls all the money off her unemployment card so she can buy cigarettes and booze. And then I give her a ride to the churches and Salvation Army and what not, so she can pay her rent. Gives me faith in humanity for sure.
GPW says
I think I’d let my “friend” walk instead of offering her a ride. She is abusing you just as much as she is abusing the rest of us hard-working tax payers. I know there are people that legitimately need the help, but there are a huge number that believe they are owed the handouts just because they were born and they somehow are better than all the rest of us working folk.
queridasocia says
You don’t “have” to give your friend a ride to do these things. Salina has public transportation. Let her haul her kids around on the bus to buy groceries, etc. I have a full time job and receive no government aid, and I use the bus. It sucks and is really inconvenient, but it is do-able. Maybe if you stop enabling her, and she has to struggle a little bit, it would motivate her to better herself instead of using the system and using YOU.
John says
Sadly, the people that abuse the system give a bad name to the rest. I say random drug testing would help. Also, people on welfare should be restricted from having anymore children until they are no longer dependent on the gov’t.
?????? says
i know of ppl who r or where miss using the help who told a few lies just get foodstamps cuz they didnt want to get off their a$$ and work they had no problems with health or injuries just flat out didnt want to work ppl like them piss me off cuz when somebody like me who needed it at the time couldnt get it i told the truth on my fourms dont use drugs dont smoke and iam not a drinker and i couldnt get crap when i needed the xtra help. i could give two craps if somebody is on foodstamps who actually needed it more power to u. but when it comes to the ppl i know who just want it cuz they didnt want to work is what makes me me mad.if i did get foodstamps i wouldnt care what the card looked like i would just be thankful that i was gettin help.
Anonymous says
I’m a single mother of 2 work 40 hrs a week and I still get food stamps the first comment is bs.. I bet a lot of u commenting are men with kids who don’t take care of them leaving women like me no choice but to ask for help cause we’re busy trying to better ourselves and raise the kids you chose not to help raise.. So Yea for every dead beat dad n mother out there I hope we are using all your tax dollars
Anonymous says
Well if you are working you are putting in tax money too so if you truly need it use it. Hopefully you are one who uses it for healthy things and not a cartful of junk that most on here are commenting on. It’s those and the ones walking around with nails done and fancy iPhones and such that are abusing the system. I’m sorry but if you can afford luxuries then you can afford groceries first especially since a lot of people on them live way better than people not.
ReaLLy says
Key word in the article: Temporary cash assistance.
There are people that can not work because of a valid medical condition. The sad fact is there are more that abuse the system that could work and chose not to. A life time of assistance is a life time of dependence on the Government. This has contributed to the financial situation of our country.
All job possibilities need to be exhausted before some one becomes a life long assistance recipient. Instead figuring out how to remain on assistance has become a full time job for some and we pay the “salary” for their “hard” work!
lana johnson says
At my work, everyday we have people “checking in” saying they need a job – they will do anything. Then, when we call to offer them a job – they come up with every excuse in the book why they can’t work – that is, if we can get them to answer their phone! And, then we look on salinesheriff.org and there they are – getting arrested for a probation violation. Funny how many of them only “check in” when they just get out of jail or they are just getting ready to go see their corrections officer. I wish the SRS would call us every month before giving the assistance out to ask us if they have “indeed” been trying to get a job. I would love to tell them who has turned down what jobs or who have gone and worked for just a couple of hours and made an excuse why they didn’t go back. Or, how they didn’t even bother to go back with no phone call! We had a girl that we got a job and we even provided the clothing she would need for the job – she worked 3 1/2 hours and did not go back. Then, she was appalled that we had the nerve to ask for our clothes back! I really wish SRS would do random drug testing also. And, if people are not working and supposedly can’t find a job – they should be made to do community service somewhere! Except for those who are truly disabled of course..
ice road trucker jack knifed.... says
yes and I would like a list of all those childrens parent (both) who get assistance and how long they have received assistance. Thats the difference….6months in your lifetime compared to 10 years is a hole lot of difference. also these kids get free breakfast and lunch at school so why do these food stamp people get alot for one month. and when a baby is born to them they get wic which pays for the formula and cereal and certain foods, but then SRS gives out extra because there is another mouth to feed. babies don’t eat food until they are at least one. WIC provides the rest…and the parents sell over half of their food stamps anyway. I say take the money and set up soup kitchens…no handouts….then we will see a difference. and heck we can even provide a bus to transport their butts to the soup kitchen to eat……on the flip side kroger and other major food chains lobby for those food stamps…don’t be fooled…we working class foot the bill….
lana johnson says
I agree and I think the card should be like a Drivers’ License – the photo on the card has to match the person who is doing the checking out at the store – to cut down on people just loaning their cards out to their friends for cash.
well hellllloooo says
Let me just say…to the ones that don’t understand…..I put myself through college 2 times…had a decent job….drove 30 miles to this job 1 way….$250 a month in fuel. Have a high school boy who is a grown man to feed…even worse when they cut food at school…in sports…extra hungry etc etc etc….OK. here’s my story. I made too much to qualify for anything….they don’t look at fuel as an expense…so I had to get a 2nd job. Still struggling. End of December I was laid off. Now I’m waiting on them to tell me if I qualify or not….but that can take 30 days. Yes there are people who abuse it. While your on unemployment you are only allowed .25% more of what your benefits are. Doesn’t make sense. I had to cut those fee hours I did get back so I don’t lose benefits. My pt job was in a grocery store. Irks me to nooooooooo end when someone pays with vision card that dresses nicer than me and drives a Denali. I agree there needs to be some weeding out…..just like another person I know sits on her ass at home, “tskes online classes” collects grants/loans, lives in low income and STILL qualifies for assistance..my daughter is trying to get off of it and they keep telling her that’s nit a good idea. We think it is due to lack of state help to collect and fight for her child support and also to run her out of her 5 yrs worth of state benefits. The government has me confused. …….don’t get me started on the way child support is handled……
well hellllloooo says
And let me add my grown teenager eats same if not more than 3 little kids but they don’t look at that. He’s not an inch of fat either. And yet a girl I know has 3 little girls and a baby…the mom and dad….he works….she decides to stsy home to “bond” with baby and gets over $500 month in foo…yet A large amount of food fixed is wasted BC she’s too lazy to put it in fridge….grrrr and here I’m working 2 jobs and can’t afford even half if that and my kid gets hamburger Helper and sandwiches while they are eating lavishly. Pisses me off to no end!
tom says
Some food stamp recipients will let you take their vision card to dillons. You buy what you want then you pay the recipient 50 cents to the dollar. Then they take your cash and go buy their drugs. Its a really neat system we have working for us.
lana johnson says
that’s why there needs to be a photo on the vision card or a fingerprint check or something to verify the person doing the shopping is the person the card belongs to.