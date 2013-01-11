Kansas Considering New Red Card For Food Stamps

Kansas officials are considering replacing the current benefits card for residents who get food stamps with a bright red card.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the current Vision cards have an artistic impression of a sunflower, while a prototype of the new card is red with the “Kansas Benefits Card” label.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families says the existing card would be replaced because the agency has a new vendor.

The Vision cards were introduced in the 1990s to allow food stamp recipients to use a plastic card to buy food at stores and for people who get temporary cash assistance.

Tawny Stottlemire, of the Kansas Association of County Action Programs, says the proposed redesign could return Kansas to an era when public assistance recipients were unnecessarily stigmatized.