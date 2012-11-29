Name: Preston,David Harley Charges Description Harass by telecom device; Transmit obscene comment/image/text Bond 5000.00 Criminal threat; Cause terror, evacuation or disruption Bond 5000.00 November 29, 2012 by Post Staff 1 Comment Comments
