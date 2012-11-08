UPDATE: 5 Bethany College Athletes Arrested In Armed Robbery Wednesday Night

UPDATE 1:42 PM: According to KSN’s Matt Horn, all 5 arrested are Bethany College athletes. 4 are members of the football team and 1 is a member of the wrestling team.

UPDATE 10:46 AM: Five Bethany residents were arrested late Wednesday night on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, and criminal damage to property after entering an apartment at gunpoint just after 9:30pm at 2130 E. Crawford.

Lt. Scott Siemsen says the suspects took keys, a cell phone and illegal drugs from the man and woman in the apartment.

The 5 were stopped a short time later in a car in the 2000 block of E. Iron.

Arrested were :

18-year-old Karri Viswanath

25-year-old Joshua Martin

26-year-old William Sanchez

19-year-old Anthony Johnson

20-year-old Julius Villarreal

Siemsen declined to say what the illegal drug was, but did say further arrest and charges are possible in the case.

The man robbery victim was acquainted with at least one of the suspects.

UPDATE Wednesday 9:59 PM: Suspects have been apprehended and are being transported to the Saline County Jail.

UPDATE: Police have possibly located vehicle on E. Country Club Rd.

ORIGINAL: Salina police were dispatched to 2130 E. Crawford at 9:41 pm to the report of an armed robbery.

Multiple suspects reportedly armed.

Police are now searching for a dark colored impala that was last seen headed eastbound on Crawford.