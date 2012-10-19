Hillegeist,Nathan Dean Charges Description Criminal use of financial card; W/o consent of owner $1000 to $25,000 Bond 1000.00 Criminal use of financial card; W/o consent of owner $1000 to $25,000 Bond 1000.00 Criminal use of financial card; W/o consent of owner $1000 to $25,000 Bond 1000.00 Theft of property or services; Value $1,000 to $25,000 Bond 1000.00
Comments
Nathan Hillegeist says
My name is Nathan Hillegeist and I would like to formally request, and/or demand if necessary, that this post be removed from your website. I am not a criminal and this article has prevented me being employed at a number of reputable institutions. This will be my only request and if this matter is not taken care of by 04/16/2015 legal action will be taken against The Salina Post. Your prompt action in this matter will be greatly appreciated. Thank you, most sincerely yours, Nathan Dean Hillegeist
Anonymous says
I agree with Nathan Hillegeist, please remove this post.