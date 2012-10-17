Two Salina Men One Abilene Man Indicted On Federal Drug Charges

Two Salina residents and one Abilene man have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges Wednesday.

45-year-old Chris Alan Martin, of Salina, is charged with one count of distributing methamphetamine; one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in September 2012 in Saline County.

If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and a fine up to $1 million on each of the methamphetamine counts; a penalty of not less than five years and not more than life and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and a maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the remaining firearms charge.

27-year-old Filberto Nunez-Garcia, of Salina, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 2.7 kilograms (more than 5 pounds) of marijuana and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in September and October 2012 in Saline County, Kan.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than 10 years and not more than life and a fine up to $10 million on the marijuana charge; and a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 40 years and a fine up to $5 million on the methamphetamine charge.

64-year-old Richard L. Wilson, of Abilene, Kan., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and one count of unlawful possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Aug. 26, 2012, in Abilene, Kan.

If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than 10 years and not more than life and a fine up to $4 million on the methamphetamine charge; a maximum penalty of five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the marijuana charge; and a penalty of not less than five years and not more than life and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearms charge.