Two Salina Men One Abilene Man Indicted On Federal Drug Charges

Two Salina residents and one Abilene man have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges Wednesday.
45-year-old Chris Alan Martin, of Salina, is charged with one count of distributing methamphetamine; one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in September 2012 in Saline County.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years and a fine up to $1 million on each of the methamphetamine counts; a penalty of not less than five years and not more than life and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and a maximum penalty of 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the remaining firearms charge.
27-year-old Filberto Nunez-Garcia, of Salina, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute 2.7 kilograms (more than 5 pounds) of marijuana and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in September and October 2012 in Saline County, Kan.
If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than 10 years and not more than life and a fine up to $10 million on the marijuana charge; and a penalty of not less than five years and not more than 40 years and a fine up to $5 million on the methamphetamine charge.
64-year-old Richard L. Wilson, of Abilene, Kan., is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana; and one count of unlawful possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Aug. 26, 2012, in Abilene, Kan.
If convicted, he faces a penalty of not less than 10 years and not more than life and a fine up to $4 million on the methamphetamine charge; a maximum penalty of five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the marijuana charge; and a penalty of not less than five years and not more than life and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearms charge.
Comments
justgettinby says
GREAT outstanding citizens!! Old enough to know better! I hope they make everything stick and throw them away so we won’t have to deal with them out and doing it all over again!!
salina-HA says
there’s already 5 more that took their spots. the drug war is the LONGEST failed war the U.S. has ever been in, and it’s just a losing battle. do you honestly think these miniscule busts will put a dent in the amount of drugs available in this state?
pissed patriot says
all i have to say is….get a rope.
mark says
I know Chris and at one time he was a good person, he just fell into the wrong life style
Brittany says
Isn’t that what usually happens?
NotAsStupidAsYouThink says
He still is a good person.Drugs don’t make someone a bad person.And set-ups only make you appear bad until the truth comes out!Just wait….
GetBentURidiots says
Tweakers Suck
John says
…”not less than 10 years and not more than life.” That always cracks me up. Not more than life. Really? How could you do MORE than life? LOL
cool cat says
Life is 25 yrs buddy. Life without the poss of parole is the rest of your life.
Anonymous says
Wasn’t Wilson’s wife arrested with him? Where are her federal charges?
Strider says
I think he manned-up and took all of. She didn’t know what was going on
Anonymous says
Are you really that dumb?
Strider says
I know her. Do you?
Anonymous says
It is really obvious you are a friend. You defend both of these criminals. Makes a person wonder about you.
Jack says
About time they are finely looking at putting Wilson away for life!!
Anonymous says
Meth has taken over Salina and these poor kids that are stuck with meth parents that have no interest in their welfare is overwhelming. The best thing to do is hang them on first conviction so they can’t f up the kids lives…..SAVE THE KIDS….
Non Union says
Please Please let me be on that Jury!!!!!!!!
Non Union says
Now just who said CRIME DOESN’T PAY !!!!!!!!
Kansas Lady says
I can’t believe ANYone would take ANYthing these men have to offer. Yuck!! Good idea.
Anonymous says
What happened to being inoccent until proven guilty? Or that we are not to judge others? Everyone has faults and sins in their lives so everyone should ask themselves if they would want to be treated the way everyone is treating these people that have not been proven guilty? God is everyones maker and the one that has a right to judge others! !!!
Just Lookin' says
We are inocent until proven guilty. The federal goverment and the State of Kansas have reviewed these cases and found that there is enough evidence to proceed with charges. Drugs, guns, and drug proceeds do not just magically appear in a persons possesion. God does love us all and forgive sins, but first you have to confess the sin to God, and then you must repent. This means to be genuinely sorry for what you have done, and then to not repeat the offence.
Ice Road Trucker says
I got a Jury Notice for the Month of November….
So will it be the Kiddie Porn, or the Tweaker trial? Since there are a bunch of these for teh past few weeks.
jus wondering.... says
are you Pork Chop?
jaime says
hey I know..Leta hang the people with depression as well
after. all they. too are sick…just like an addict. don’t try to judge what you can not understand!
Leave him alone says
hey who is the loser the one who makes the money or the one who wastes the money on the merchandise?? LOL