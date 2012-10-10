Federal Drug Charges Possible For Salina Man Arrested With Meth

The I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force is requesting to have federal charges filed against a Salina man who was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in Salina.

Task Force Commander Lt. Jim Norton says 27-year-old Filiberto Nunez-Garcia was arrested at a home in Wichita Tuesday afternoon, by members of the Drug Task Force and the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Narcotics Unit, where just under a half pound of methamphetamine and $30,000 in cash was found.

Nunez-Garcia left Salina on September 26th after the DTF executed a search warrant at 841 Hancock and arrested Christopher Martin on the sale of meth in a previous case.

While making the arrest of Martin, a search warrant was used to search a pickup that is owned by Nunez-Garcia, and 3.9 pounds of meth and 6 pounds of marijuana was found in the pickup , but Nunez-Garcia was not arrested at that time.

The street value of the meth found in the pickup was placed at $177,000 and the marijuana had a street value of $7,200.

Nunez-Garcia was on several drug charges into the Saline County Jail late Tuesday night.