Federal Drug Charges Possible For Salina Man Arrested With Meth

The I-135/I-70 Drug Task Force is requesting to have federal charges filed against a Salina man who was involved in the distribution of methamphetamine in Salina.
Task Force Commander Lt. Jim Norton says 27-year-old Filiberto Nunez-Garcia was arrested at a home in Wichita Tuesday afternoon, by members of the Drug Task Force and the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Narcotics Unit, where just under a half pound of methamphetamine and $30,000 in cash was found.
Nunez-Garcia left Salina on September 26th after the DTF executed a search warrant at 841 Hancock and arrested Christopher Martin on the sale of meth in a previous case.
While making the arrest of Martin, a search warrant was used to search a pickup that is owned by Nunez-Garcia, and 3.9 pounds of meth and 6 pounds of marijuana was found in the pickup , but Nunez-Garcia was not arrested at that time.
The street value of the meth found in the pickup was placed at $177,000 and the marijuana had a street value of $7,200.
Nunez-Garcia was on several drug charges into the Saline County Jail late Tuesday night.
Comments
Angela says
Meth should stay illegal as a chemical substance, but the plants of nature should be as legal as the air we breathe.
67601 says
Angela wants MJ legal but meth illegal. Everybody out there feels their particular vice should be legal and the police should leave them alone and concentrate on the “real criminals”. Illegal drugs are just that – illegal drugs. Get over it.
Jerry Sandusky says
I know right. They should legalize my vice too…
J.Wegele says
And some people should come out of the closet and face reality about marijuana it was here before Columbis stept foot on these shores,and will be here after the 1’s that hide in the closet and say it’s a drug.The real american’s of the land,the native american indians introduced the white people to this harmless plant,by sharing the peace pipe at peace parlace to bring peace between the whites and indians..Since the introduction of marijana to the whites and other races of people there is no documented proof that it is a harmful drug.Infact alcoholo is the oldest drug to man and it kills..
Iseenit says
No its not harmful just ask a Indian how they lost all there land while setting around smoking there peace pipe. and as far as your lame excuse there is no documented proof marijuana does no harm your just in denile , like a liberal ,so you go down to the police station smoking your pot and tell them your thought on the matter be cause I for one am tired of hearing your bs … it is not illegal in this state…..
jack says
I fixed your spelling and grammar, but left the baseless ignorance intact
And some people should come out of the closet and face reality about marijuana it was here before Columbus stepped foot on these shores, and will be here after the ones that hide in the closet and say it’s a drug. The real American’s of the land, the Native American Indians introduced the white people to this harmless plant, by sharing the peace pipe at peace parlance to bring peace between the whites and Indians. Since the introduction of marijuana to the whites and other races of people there is no documented proof that it is a harmful drug. In fact, alcohol is the oldest drug to man and it kills.
uh says
Lmao…nice.
jo says
I definately agree with Angela. They are natural. Alcohol should be as illegal as Meth as they both Kill, The Plants are an all natural pain reliever for some and just a relaxing aid for others. Alcohol and Meth tend to make some very uncontrollable people. Get the Drunks off our streets!
Iseenit says
anybody that agrees with angela puts me on alert
lord help us
Non Union says
Yet another Upstanding ciitzen
Outsider says
This guy should get 15 years!!! Meth is one of the worst drugs out there and not to mention he had 1/2 pound!!! That’s way to much METH!!!!
king party dog... says
If you count the truck he had in Salina where meth was also found he had almost 4 and half pounds of meth and 6 pounds of marijuana it’s all in the article in 2 places, might be too complicated for you to figure out but I did the research and math for you.
Leave him alone says
That sounds like you must of felt jealousy over what he had or is it cuz u wish you could have what he had? That’s why you have all that time to find out how much he had or didn’t have…
Leave him alone says
FU… they gave him too much time for what they found on him … this state punish him like if he had killed a dumb ass like you…
tom thumb says
Now thats a good bust! keep up that kind of good work…..meth is evil and anyone dealing in the dealings should be busted quickly…..
67601 says
Let’s say Mr Nunez-Garcia may not have his papers in order. If the police were actively arresting and deporting illegal aliens, this whole thing could have been avoided. Round ’em up and ship ’em out
getagrip says
Right On!! We have enough illegal’s in this country. Good way to save millions in welfare and medical care is to round em up and send em home. Problem is, no law enforcement agency is interested in doing anything about it, except Arizona. Arizona is having an uphill battle from our own federal government for trying to enforce laws that are on the books. Just a bunch of politics that suck. We need some new blood running this country that will allow ICE to do their job.
mexican says
67601 ur stupid jus cuz he looks Hispanic doesn’t mean nothing he proly does have papers u idiot.. mexicans are here to stay so live with it dumb ass because in a couple more years 2040 to be exact latinos will be the majority in the USA look it up !!!
Iseenit says
and then we can play Cowboys and Latinos you know how that is going to go right. if not just ask a native American Indian.
Leave him alone says
Thanks for saying a educated reply they should round up all the dumb asses like these idiots and ship them out to stupidity land where they could never be found….
Please! says
That’s great that they caught him, but there are so many other “small dealers” that never get arrested.
raven says
I would sincerely hope that the “majority” will think and act like the previous immigrants to this country. We should think of ourselves as US citizens FIRST, and be proud of our ethnic background, but not so proud so as to be seperatists.
Oh Salina! says
To all of you that think it is OK for illegal immigrants to be here: Mexico is a lawless country because of the fact that even the cops are criminals. I know, I was caught in one of their false crime traps; so I had to pay the Policia $200 US and he put the money in his pocket and let me go! So if you think they won’t rob you blind, think again, they don’t know any other way of life! Not to mention that every one of them knows it’s a crime to enter the way they do, they don’t care!
So let’s just open the border for them to come pouring in! NOT!
They pay thousands of dollar for someone to guide the here thru our border! Why don’t they just use that money to buy food for their families?
ANSWER THIS: If I break into your home, do your dishes, take out your trash, and clean your house, oh and I will need to steal from you for money and eat your food; will you send my kids to school, and them and I stay and live with you?
NO? Then why let them do the same to your country? It’s the same thing!
Remember: They commit their 1st crime when they enter our country! Do you really think it will be their last?
eow says
ignoramus bigotus
jo says
As for your statement about Mexico being Lawless because the cops are criminals as well. Look around The Law Enforcement all over As well as Salina Kansas can be and some are criminals. So Wake up It is not about Race or The Country you come from. It is about money and Control. A sheriff in Kansas recently involved in drug crime. So who the Hell are you to judge the Hispanics as there are alot of good Hispanics as there are alot of good and bad in every race! So before you judge others look in the Mirror. I am absolutely appalled at What the City i was raised in has become.Racist and
hypnocritical !
Chris says
L.E.A.P.! Google that. Wake up the war on drugs will never be overthrown or the problem of criminals dealing drugs. Thats the change that needs put in to action. Waste of tax payers money. Atleast they got a true trafficker, or someone in their network but they will never stop it as long as it is illegal……….FACT!
kditty says
mexican: you have a funny way of saying it, but you’re right.
Raven:
kditty says
Raven: I agree 100%
Uhh says
Heyyy. Sharing is caring. That’s all I’m sayin. 🙂
J.Wegele says
Wow.! Once again my mind is blown away with how quick people are to judge,point fingers and use word that can define a person to be not as equal to them.Really.? I guess i may as well put in my 2cents,even though i know it may not matter or have any value to some,but just maybe it will to othes.! Remember those ships that brought the first pilgams here in1620,didn’t they enter this country illegally.? Damn straight they did.! They did not have permission to be here from the true land owners which was the Indians and the Mexicians.Now Heres a fact for the pointing fingers,those pilgrams (illegals) were Englands finest rejects,which where nothing but criminals,from theives to murders not to mention prostitutes,rapists and conartists and if people think i’m full of it look it up and research it.Here’s somethin for those that believe that the law is all that,there has been alot of lawenforcement officers busted and sent to prison for selling drugs,trafficing drugs and committing other crimes and just think they took an oath to serve and protect,to uphold the law.Hummm,whats wrong with that picture,its called power and the o’mighty dollar..Hell,why do we have all these laws and are to follow them to the letter or else suffer the consequences which usually mean inprisonment,so why does the goverment,state and local lawenforcment allowed to break the very same laws..??Cuz they can cuz they have the money,the power and the control to do so..
Ice Road Trucker says
The Indians were ” Invaded and Conquered” by the british, French and Spaniards. Remember Custer? the Alamo>?
It was not just about imigration policy.
So sit back and put down the bong there poindexter.
The same way most empires spread. The Pilgrims NEVER intended to become nomadic Indians, adopting a hunter gatherer caveman lifestyle.
That was the 17th century
WHile the Mexicans swimming (walking across) the Rio Grande indeed want to be part of American society with the benefits that ume with it..
To the actual Story here – it is an example of a violent criminal drug dealer.
I say we skip the ICE hearing and move straight to puting a new bellybutton in a drug dealers forehead.
Mz.Fernandez says
Hey nobody is perfect right??? … I know he is not a bad person he actually has a big heart… he only did bad choices… so before u start to criticize him look upon ur self first…>=(
joe black says
Look for the video that will be up linked of this raid that was very illegally…
they have faults charges and want to be fake undercovers following people really salina …they have been video taped and photo have been taken…
Salina is so hard up for money they are even pulling people in on crimes that are over10 yrs old….all of you want to talk about mexican but the dirty cops and da are the real crimals….if salinas people keep letting them get away with this you will soon have no right to speak of…how funny that the cop cars video cameras work along with inside salina county jail…..watch and record any arrest that you see…and upload them watch and see the are charging peopl faultly….
Candra Heavener says
