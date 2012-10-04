Three Arrested For Prostitution In Hutchinson

On Tuesday, detectives from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sting and arrested 3 females for prostitution or related offenses.
Detectives had been watching social media sites and found information alleging prostitution. The sting was conducted with the cooperation of a Hutchinson motel who’s name officials would not release.
30-year-old Heidi Joy Koehn, of Inman; and 23-year-old Brittany Leah Morris, of Winfield; were arrested and charged with 1 count of prostitution. 21-year-old Nikole Jere Buford, of Wichita; was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Details of the arrest have not been made public.
Comments
Haha says
Gee those ladies should of been smart and hid their prostitution behind a legit business, like the people in salina do hahaha
meee says
what you mean in salina? where do they do that? lol
RHOS says
Yeah, why go all the way to hutch if they are here 🙂
Awesome says
Cops in the big cities reverse the situation. They dress up a policewoman as a hooker and have her bring the men into her El Cheapo motel room, where the guys get busted. They usually bag their monthly quota of arrests in one eight hour shift! LOL
Rougarou says
Pimpin’ ain’t easy!!
Awesome says
Thank goodness none of those hos are my exwives or girlfriends!
Youwouldbesurprised says
Let’s just say a cpl places
Angela says
Oh I get it. Instead of going after burglars, rapists, bullies, and embezzlers, the Hutch PD solicits online for sex and then busts the girls who show up at the hotel room! How low can they go? Are there no child sex predators or criminals in Hutchinson? Yeah right. The Hutch cops need to find a new line of work. Flipping burgers and pancakes would be a step up.
just me says
why can you not just say which places you think are promoting prostitution???? prob cause its not true or really dont know….
if its true..out w/it
Anonymous says
Are you wanting to know to become a client; or are you wanting to see if your “business” is mentioned? Just curious.
jack says
client
sousay says
Hotels don’t want people to know that they are trashy enough to have prostitutes want to work there
elixeroflife says
If they are attractive, then what’s the problem????
Ice Road Trucker says
Look at the photos again…. the one in the middle looks a little tired, like she just worked the 4 day DNC convention or something.
Ruff says
What’s that stuff in her eyes? LOL
Ice Road Truckers Brother from Another Mother says
Yeah! Dirt left wingers. Prostitution is the only job a liberal can keep! I think they are SObama lovers! Probably on welfare too!
Awesome says
No, those girls are “entrepreneurs” and “independent business people” who are trying to make a buck during the OD: Obama Depression!!
Anonymous says
THEY ARE THE “JOB CREATORS” WE HEAR THE TEA PARTY TALKING ABOUNT
sousay says
Geez you people are nasty. This has nothing to do with anyone other than the people involved.
elixeroflife says
when i posted originally there either wasnt a photo posted int eh article, or it just didnt show up cuz I was looking from my phone.. i dunno, but now that im at the pc and see them, yes, this is a horrible horrible crime….
Precious says
Iv been a prostitute since i is 15
jack says
and probably look like those beat-nasty snatches up above
Anonymous says
Alot of prostitutes end up dead. It is. Very dangerous job. Most do it for the drugs. YOU ARE BETTER THAN THAT.LOVE YOURSELF MORE THAN THAT.GOD DOES.YOU ARE NOT ALONE. JUST RUN FROM IT AND STARTVOVER. THEN YOU CAN TALK TO THE GIRLS WHILE THEY ARE YOUNG WHAT ITS LIKE AND DETER THEM FROM THAT HARD WORLD.YOU ARE WORTH IT. YOUR BODY IS THE TEMPLE OF GOD AND THE HOLY SPIRIT LIVES IN IT WHEN YOU GET BORN AGAIN OR SAVED.STOP HURTING YOURSELF. TAKE THE ANGER AND GIVE IT TO GOD.FORGIVING IS NOT FOR THEM,THEY DONT NEED TO KNOW IT IS FOR YOU,SO YOU CAN LET GO OF ITS HOLD ON YOU. AS LONG AS YOU DONT FORGIVE YOU GIVE THEM POWER OVER YOU AND KNOW U HURT. WE HAVE A PUNISHING GOD WHO PUNISHES AND REWARDS US AS HIS CHILDREN JUST LIKE WE PUNISH AND REWARD OUR CHILDREN.
your sickness says
AIDS.
wiseguy says
Why are the police always so secretive
getagrip says
Maybe they were outcast’s from the Shady Lane Club.
Anonymous says
Pics or it didnt happen
Anonymous says
Just legalize it.
L RON HUBBARD says
Yes, after all, prostitution is just a rental business!
whynot says
Legalize it. It’s the worlds oldest profession.
Ice Road Trucker says
As they say Politics is the second oldest profession…. although it looks and feels very much like the first.
dadof2 says
There you go… Sadly enough the oldest one is the only one that is worth a double look.
http://hutchnews.com/Publicsafety/Prostitution-arrests
eow says
Legalize prostitution and marijuana and put our law enforcement focus on preventing violent crimes.
Youwouldbesurprised says
Go get a massage, trust me you will know quickly which ones are legit and which ones want to make more moolah on the side lol
Ice Road Trucker says
That’s it!! No happy ending for you Joe!
dadof2 says
“THIS IS NOT A HAPPY ENDING ESTABLISHMENT”
Ice Road Trucker says
LOL
free money says
Well at least thay are WORKING
Awesome says
The unemployment rate just went back above 8 percent after they arrested those three working girls!
THEFK says
This is just a guess, but im guessing the one in the center had the lowest income
Ice Road Trucker says
She looks like she serviced the largest number of customers in the prior 24 hours….. I mean DANG!!!
Anonymous says
Looks like she’s on heroin or oxy
Dragonslayer says
The middle one looks methed up!
Purpil Haze says
If you have to pay for it there is something wrong with you. You must look like the middle one.
ksdad says
Y I K E S !!!!!!!! No wonder why they had to pay people for sex…LOL
salinahero says
Prostitution is easier to notice when you look at the hotels and motels on the north end of town. Starting with the ones with weekly rates like Star Lite or Log Cabin on the whole strip of Broadway. Your also see them at the 5 corners gas station or even Pump Mart. You just ask around they will pop out of the wood work if you have some cash or drugs, Meth preferred… If the police Dept. used some informants or under covers they would find out and even maybe the owners of some of these spots have some activity in such incidents
TM says
they promote on backpage.com
Iseenit says
I don’t think Id pay a buck fifty using your wick EOW
imitation cartier herren kette says
cartierlovejesduas “Will any functionally sane person actually respond to this?” No. The person will then be contacted by a consultant from PDO.
imitation cartier herren kette http://www.wieschmucktragen.com/