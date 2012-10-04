Three Arrested For Prostitution In Hutchinson

By Fred Gough ~ Hutch Post

On Tuesday, detectives from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sting and arrested 3 females for prostitution or related offenses.

Detectives had been watching social media sites and found information alleging prostitution. The sting was conducted with the cooperation of a Hutchinson motel who’s name officials would not release.

30-year-old Heidi Joy Koehn, of Inman; and 23-year-old Brittany Leah Morris, of Winfield; were arrested and charged with 1 count of prostitution. 21-year-old Nikole Jere Buford, of Wichita; was arrested for promoting prostitution.

Details of the arrest have not been made public.