The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Three Arrested For Prostitution In Hutchinson

by 49 Comments

 

Bufford, Morris, Koehn (left to right)

By Fred Gough ~ Hutch Post

On Tuesday, detectives from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sting and arrested 3 females for prostitution or related offenses.

Detectives had been watching social media sites and found information alleging prostitution. The sting was conducted with the cooperation of a Hutchinson motel who’s name officials would not release.

30-year-old Heidi Joy Koehn, of Inman; and 23-year-old Brittany Leah Morris, of Winfield; were arrested and charged with 1 count of prostitution. 21-year-old Nikole Jere Buford, of Wichita; was arrested for promoting prostitution.

Details of the arrest have not been made public.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. Gee those ladies should of been smart and hid their prostitution behind a legit business, like the people in salina do hahaha

    Reply

    • Cops in the big cities reverse the situation. They dress up a policewoman as a hooker and have her bring the men into her El Cheapo motel room, where the guys get busted. They usually bag their monthly quota of arrests in one eight hour shift! LOL

      Reply

    • Oh I get it. Instead of going after burglars, rapists, bullies, and embezzlers, the Hutch PD solicits online for sex and then busts the girls who show up at the hotel room! How low can they go? Are there no child sex predators or criminals in Hutchinson? Yeah right. The Hutch cops need to find a new line of work. Flipping burgers and pancakes would be a step up.

      Reply

  4. why can you not just say which places you think are promoting prostitution???? prob cause its not true or really dont know….
    if its true..out w/it

    Reply

    • Look at the photos again…. the one in the middle looks a little tired, like she just worked the 4 day DNC convention or something.

      Reply

      • Yeah! Dirt left wingers. Prostitution is the only job a liberal can keep! I think they are SObama lovers! Probably on welfare too!

        Reply

      • when i posted originally there either wasnt a photo posted int eh article, or it just didnt show up cuz I was looking from my phone.. i dunno, but now that im at the pc and see them, yes, this is a horrible horrible crime….

        Reply

    • Alot of prostitutes end up dead. It is. Very dangerous job. Most do it for the drugs. YOU ARE BETTER THAN THAT.LOVE YOURSELF MORE THAN THAT.GOD DOES.YOU ARE NOT ALONE. JUST RUN FROM IT AND STARTVOVER. THEN YOU CAN TALK TO THE GIRLS WHILE THEY ARE YOUNG WHAT ITS LIKE AND DETER THEM FROM THAT HARD WORLD.YOU ARE WORTH IT. YOUR BODY IS THE TEMPLE OF GOD AND THE HOLY SPIRIT LIVES IN IT WHEN YOU GET BORN AGAIN OR SAVED.STOP HURTING YOURSELF. TAKE THE ANGER AND GIVE IT TO GOD.FORGIVING IS NOT FOR THEM,THEY DONT NEED TO KNOW IT IS FOR YOU,SO YOU CAN LET GO OF ITS HOLD ON YOU. AS LONG AS YOU DONT FORGIVE YOU GIVE THEM POWER OVER YOU AND KNOW U HURT. WE HAVE A PUNISHING GOD WHO PUNISHES AND REWARDS US AS HIS CHILDREN JUST LIKE WE PUNISH AND REWARD OUR CHILDREN.

      Reply

    • As they say Politics is the second oldest profession…. although it looks and feels very much like the first.

      Reply

  15. Go get a massage, trust me you will know quickly which ones are legit and which ones want to make more moolah on the side lol

    Reply

  22. Prostitution is easier to notice when you look at the hotels and motels on the north end of town. Starting with the ones with weekly rates like Star Lite or Log Cabin on the whole strip of Broadway. Your also see them at the 5 corners gas station or even Pump Mart. You just ask around they will pop out of the wood work if you have some cash or drugs, Meth preferred… If the police Dept. used some informants or under covers they would find out and even maybe the owners of some of these spots have some activity in such incidents

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *