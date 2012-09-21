Salina Man Arrested Thursday On Rape Charge

A 26 year old Salina man arrested Thursday on charges of rape, criminal threats, aggravated burglary, criminal trespassing, and damaged to property.
Lance W.Smith is alleged to have forced a door open on a south-central Salina home and sexually assaulted a woman acquaintance between 2:00am and 10:00am.
The victim who is in her 20s contacted police.
Truth sayer says
Wow! That guy should be put away for life, right after they cut off his junk and feed it to him!
Scum!
TRUTHslayer says
you must be smoking potpourri
girls a w**** lance would not do it … he has had plenty of girls never needed to rape a one of em… hell hes got kids
Anonymous says
Rape isn’t about “gettin’ some”. It’s a violent crime. It’s more about control, not pleasure.
TRUTHslayer says
HAHAHAH thank your input Anonymous … Im sure you’ve controlled a girl or two in your day right?
Truth sayer says
Yeah loser…Sounds like you are the type of guy that hangs out with Lance. How many fellonies have you been convicted of? Are you a registered sex offender? From your statements above, I think it is a good bet! Vegas would take those odds!
Truth sayer says
Yeah loser Sayer…Sounds like you are the type of guy that hangs out with Lance. How many fellonies have you been convicted of? Are you a registered sex offender? From your statements above, I think it is a good bet! Vegas would take those odds!
TRUTHpublisher says
Truth sayer says
Man, what a total load of BS from an elitist loon that feels he is so much smarter than the average Joe.
It’s real simple Poindexter, if he did it and is found guilty by a jury of his peers, he must pay! Today’s rape laws are to lenient. He should never get out. His junk should be detached from his body (maybe you could use it?). Yes, I believe in retribution, not rehabilitation.
As for me calling names….you sir, are a talleywacker!
Have a good day in the ego dome of loon!
Freud says
#publisher..why do YOU hide behind words no one wants to deal with? Of course you will slam my response with thousand dollar words of wisdom, and some of what you spew will be correct. The rest will be flushed away with the day’s dust. Sorry
Ice Road Trucker says
Wow madame Roget (aka truthpublisher)
Go see your doctor and adjust your dosage.
What “Power” is it that you think truthsayer is wielding over us?
You say that “We all know that Truth has put our country in trouble. ” any example?
I see a typical lefty, who obviously spent hours using an online thesaurus to develop their rendition of a Ted Kaczinski manifesto, or rather to simply try to sound smarter than they really are.
I’m sure that when questioned you will point to the degrees on your wall, rather than anything of tangible personal experience to support your dogma, masquerading as some wisdom.
“It should be stressed that Truth wants to convert our children to cultural zombies in a mass of unthinking and easily herded proletarian cattle.”
I think maybe you should be on a no-fly list.
You embody what it means to be pusillanimous – – and so you don’t have to spend time looking it up – here ya go!
pusillanimous
Adjective: Showing a lack of courage or determination; timid.
Synonyms: cowardly – faint-hearted – poor-spirited – recreant
crystal says
the girl emailed his gf and said if she cant have him no one will she admited lying
scab scratcher says
Look, he’s even got his own inmate number tattooed on his neck
Angela says
The bad news is that a young woman was terrorized and traumatized by this stupid thug. The good news is that he tattooed himself before he did the crime, so he could be easily identified and arrested. Do dumb criminals and tattoos go together?
Truth sayer says
Yes, Angela. Seems like Neck Tatoo = Felon.
Now time for all the thugs with Neck Tatoos to start saying how terrible my statement is and how they are all upstanding members of society.
Yea Right!
Your dumb says
Funny you say that because, i have a sleeve of tattoos as well as others, yet i attend a divison one college. And have grades that are well above average as well as, work a job along side school, and yet according to your statement i am not an upstanding member of society…..well sorry to say but you my friend but your statemnet holds no truth, it is simply an idiotic personal opinon on your behalf
SMH says
I have many tattoos and have a very professional job! I also am not a criminal and offended by your comment. My doctor has tattoos and so does my attorney for my custody case. Tattoos don’t mean you are criminal!
Truth sayer says
Good one SMH. Where the hell are you going to find an honest attorney? I fully expect all lawyers to have neck tatoos!
Ice Road Trucker says
As long as neck tat =Felon
typically Lawyer = Felon.
I would bet that SMH’s Doctor doesnt have a neck tat like the Perp in the photo above. Nobody like that would be admitted to a medical school outside some third world spot like Grenada.
My Opinion says
I have never,and will never, hire anyone with visible tattoos. Tattoos usually are for people who think they are “spiritual”. Get them when they are young and dumb. A majority wish they never had them when they wise up.
Wizard of Oz says
Bet you won’t name your business so those with tats don’t apply… I have tattoos myself but would never get a neck tattoo.
what says
Thats discrimination!
My Opinion says
How is it discrimination? What rights of your have I infringed on? No visible tats….have people here with tats…just no visible ones.
Disappointed says
So, being “spiritual” is bad? Oh, and are they correct when they said you wouldnt name your business on here?
Wizard of Oz says
Neck tattoos do
Anonymous says
Do you have them on your neck?
say it isnt so says
So if she gets pregnant is it a legitimate rape? Those d*mn repuglicans have their own medical theories that are SCARY…….I’ll pray for this VICTIM and hope that this sicko gets life….and a LEGITIMATE life sentence!
Truth sayer says
Look closely moron “say it isnt so” and you will see the “Hope and Change Obama 2008” tatoo on the left side of his neck. Bet you have one too! Bet you two are peas in a pod, cut from the same cloth, go to the same Sexual Deviant meetings, and enjoy the same brand of meth!
leave politics out says
Rape is rape, what the body does during and after will remain a medical mystery. Some men are just misinformed and choose to speak what they think is right. Abortion isn’t the best choice in any situation. Ask someone who’s been raped and had the child….she’s closer than you think! Unless you’ve been there, you really DON’T know.
Unfortunately, there is never justice for a rape victim. She’ll get raped all over again in the courtroom….by the defense….
Oy Vey says
Really, you are going there? making even the rape of a young girl about your politics??? Whatever dude…
ummm wow says
your a godamn idiot. bringing politics to this after some poor gal was raped. wtf is wrong with you?
no witty name says
agreed say it isn’t so you are a d-bag for even bringing that into it.
really???? says
Yeah..nice language there Salina Post. ALL my comments get moderated and rarely get on here. But yet you let someone use our Lord’s name in vain. What exactly do you look for when allowing some of these post to go on here but not others..i sure don’t get it. Starting to believe you have no rhyme or reason to this process.
Salina Post Staff says
Autoblocker catches yours for some reason. We go through and unblock them every 2 hours so you’re fine.
really???? says
Ok. Thank you for clarifying that. I feel much better now.
Not convinced says
If you’re really part of the Salina Post staff then where is your gravitar? Seems odd that you don’t have the normal one assigned to the admin/mods.
Ice Road Trucker says
Good lord… they guy decided he needed to tatoo his birth year on his neck… guess that is so that the aging of drugs and meth use can be used to track biological age versus Chronological age….
good lord. “EST. 1986” what a maroon!!
Rando says
Really!? Ur calling him a maroon? Ur a moron
Just say "Know" says
*you’re
and the “maroon” comment was no doubt an homage to Mr. B. Bunny.
RIP Mel Blanc
Captain Ahab says
Rando – Just say “know” has it right.
for the true definition:
Maroon: A term of derision often uttered by Bugs Bunny when referring to an interaction with a dopey adversary. It is a mispronunciation of the word “Moron”
“What a Maroon!” “Will ya get a load of this maroon”
Sooo since it is an interaction with a dopey adversary – – – you Rando, are a Maroon!
Insider says
Well “truth sayer” you don’t really make sense. Praying for the victim and I do hope this is considered legitimate enough for republicans with their own sick theories
Truth sayer says
What are you talking about “insider”? I think the perp should be executed if (when) found guilty. Rape is not about sex, but about power, dominance, and degradation. It will affect this young woman forever. This scum and his ilk should never be allowed to roam the streets again. You pray for the victim, I will seek retribution!
Oy Vey says
Wonder how that victim would feel if she know it was ust another way for you to perpetrate hatred and political bias?
You should be ashamed.
Ice Road Trucker says
Count me among those who are biased against rapists.
off with his nutz…as a minimum!
we need to cull the deviant predators from our society regardless of whom they vote for.
Chris Selders says
Yeah but you are a loud mouth racist coward who hides behind your handle instead of ever using your name with your bogus convictions! Truth Sayer must stand for coward of the county!
Ice Road Trucker says
I don’t put my real name on because there are a fair number of unstable folks out there who make “Enemy Lists”
Just like Jason Gage publishing the names/addresses/phone and emails of everyone that signed the LGBT petition. You immediatly saw the folks planning arson, and pickets of their businesses.
or the attack of their children.
Just a note of how sad the society filled with lefty loons with ” ends justify the means mentalities are out there”
Truth sayer says
Crystal Meth Selders, I have to agree with the IRT. I do not need loons (maybe you) thinking that it is OK to come to my house and terrorize my family just because I disagree with them. So you go ahead and use your name, I will play it safe!
Dave Dillard says
To all you folks who howl with rage and want to cut a mans junk off or arbitrarily kill him for crimes he may or may not be guilty of, my question to you is, could you do it?
In your rage, outrage and self(something) at being asked this question I’m sure the answer would be yes.
Now, lets stand this young man before you (neck tats and all), pants appropriately dropped and you with a knife in your hand to do one of the things you suggested.
It would be your choice; castrate, neuter or kill… maybe even just cut him up a little, but don’t let me sway your decision, do whatever takes your fancy.
Now remember, it’s just you, no crowd throwing stones or cheerleaders on either side, just you… a very sharp knife… and him.
The reason I post under my real name is so I think (most of the time)… before I post on this “anonymous” forum about anybody or anything.
I agree, it’s not as fun and I have to do things like ‘spell check’ before I hit send or everybody at work will call me a moron (some more) but I put my fair share of opinions out there anyway (even with all the restrictions).
You may have notice that I double space almost all of my comments (makes it easier to read) and I do love those three little dots…
Anyway, my point is, if you post under your real name you have to own the comments you post and if you are held accountable for your comments, there might not be as much name calling and hate speak posted here.
I am not afraid of any ‘enemy lists’ as I deal with most of the unstable folks of Salina daily and know quite a few of them on a first name basis, I also would have signed the LGBT petition that was out on Crawford that day… but it was just so damn hot and I don’t care enough about it anyway.
So, in summation… try to kill or maim someone in cold blood (no matter how good the reason), it’s harder to do than you might think.
Ice Road Trucker says
It is a great question and becomes rather personal.
I would take as a starting point that we aren’t planning to whack the guy by 5PM so I (and presumably “we”) are talking about after being found guilty.
Could I work as executioner, and pull the lever on the chair, or push the lethal injection…Yep.
To the point of your question, if this happened to my daughter, I could and would do a lot more than has been described here, and not have a lot of trouble sleeping. And there would be a large likelyhood that I would not be awaiting a jury verdict before acting.
Truth sayer says
@Davey, Why yes I could cut his junk off and cram it in his mouth, provided he were found guilty of the heinous crime he had been accused of.
From your lines of rubbish, I am assuming you could look into your sister’s tear stained eyes, at her battered face, at her bruised arms, and at her violated soul and not feel anything but love and understanding for the perp.
You could say, “Let’s not take vengeance, but let’s rehabilitate this poor tattooed young man. We can make him a productive member of society.”
I think not! If he is guilty, he has a moral defect that cannot be changed. I do not believe child molesters, rapists, nor can cold blooded murderers be rehabilitated. Only the naïve believe that!
Well, if he is found guilty, (and I do believe in a fair trial) then let the punishment fit the crime. This scum has drastically changed a young woman’s life, her way of thinking, and her perspective on society. The trajectory of her life has changed, and she will be shattered for a long time, maybe forever.
Yes Davey, I can be the hangman if he were found guilty and sentenced to the gallows!
Dave Dillard says
Who is Davey?
Bart Allen says
True dat, Dave. I stand by all of my comments and put my name. Too bad the rest don’t actually have the stones to stand by their convictions as you and I do.
neosysus says
Eight hours. Shouldn’t there be a kidnapping charge with this also?
Wizard of Oz says
This guy and all like him that are proven to have committed the crime should die immediately.
passingby says
Are those praying hands on his neck or handcuffed hands?
Innocent until proven guilty? says
^^ what happened to this? Or are we so used to having our rights dismissed left and right since 2003 that we automatically assume everyone in the paper is guilty. Granted this kid looks guilty, and may have a track record. Are we certain though, that this girl wasn’t just angry at him for dumping her after the “break-up sex.” Sounds awful if it isn’t true, but it’s a possibility, give the kid a break until he’s proven a thug, then you can wish him a torn bunghole…
sotrue says
You are so right…got to be more to this story. 2 am to 10 am…long time to be sexually assaulting someone. Could it be a scorned woman? Oh that’s right, he has tattoos so it must be his fault – that’s Salina mentality for ya.
Teldath says
There is no reason for arguments with this one, and I am appalled that I am going to pay for this fuc$er to sit in a cell and do nothing for years and years. 357 rounds are not that expensive and sure are a hell of a lot of fun to fire. This is the last thing this worthless piece of $hit needs to see http://tiny.cc/dsxzkw.
amanda says
He is a nice guy. I know him. The girls calling rape! All lies
brookvillechicken says
lance is a good guy hes got kids he wouldn’t do it
Anonymous says
Wasn’t the same thing said about Shaun Tappendick-who is serving time for rape.
brookvillechicken says
Whos Shaun Tappendick? How much “time” did he really serve?
elixeroflife says
he’s still locked up
Anonymous says
My other two comments haven’t been posted; let’s go for three. He raped a woman who had already told this married guy “No” at the bar. He got 15yrs.
knows-him well says
LOL.. just because someone has KIDS doesnt mean they are not gonna break the law, murder someone, RAPE someone. haha quit being so naive. look at that paulson guy,, hes got kids, and his neighbors ALL said they cant believe he did that, hes not that type of guy and a bunch more rhetoric.. LOL
Ice Road Trucker says
Nice guys don’t pry open doors at 2AM and rape people for 8 hours
If it were somebody “Faking” that they were date raped….there would not be forcible entry into the home.
Just like guys have to know that “No means No”
So does a locked door at 2AM!
yep says
So you don’t think it’s possible that it could be made to look like a forcible entry? Hmm..can’t imagine it would be that hard to do.
brookvillechicken2 says
the article says nothing about raping someone for 8 hours … thats only something truckers do!
How do you know she did not forget?
I find it odd that there was no kidnapping charge but a forcible entry charge she must not have tried to leave or was not in any way restrained?
… are you a detective you seem to know a lot about what she does at 2am “She does a locked door at 2 AM hahahahah”
Ice Road Trucker says
Umm… maybe you have too much fried food rotting your brain there chief! Are you seriously saying she forgot! What?? she just FORGOT, that a guy broke in and raped her?
Not a detective, but the evidence would show that you should re-read the post. I wrote that No means No. and SO does a locked door at 2AM. hahahaha yourself ninnyhammer, learn to read.
duffy says
Ice road trucker …….. Your name says it all …. You would rape every
Lot lizard between here and Mississippi huh
Ice Road Trucker says
Yeah ok Daffy….you’re dethpicable!
random says
That guy looks like he’s a buck fifty at best, the door if locked would have kicked his ass.
neck tattoos says
im so tired of the whole neck tattoo thing everyone in salina is a bunch of hipacites, get a life and move away from that crap town, noone has the right to be judged by another person so that makes all of you sinners!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!better think about it!
elixeroflife says
“noone has the right to be judged by another person so that makes all of you sinners!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!better think about it!”
Yes… think about it!….
disagree says
Tattoos are badass….we choose to get them and if u don’t like them kick rocks and bite wind u old small town punk
disagree says
SALINA OLD PEOPLE= GULLIBLE
youallaremorons says
This is how dumb ppl of salina are, the article is about a young girl being raped and you all turn it into your own beliefs, political views and your view on socitey. Put your phone/computer down get a life and a job, worry about yourself because no one is perfect.
Hmmmm...... says
Something sounds fishy here.
As far as neck tats, I won’t judge you, I just won’t hire you.
fat jesus says
Between 2 and 10 am? Thats a big window. Heres what i bet happened.
Girls meets guy at bar, guy goes home with her. They mess around a little bit, they both black out. The next morning they wake up next to each other and he trys for a little morning delight, she freaks out cuz she doesnt remember bringing him home, then calls the cops. amiright or amiright?
simple sally says
we will have to wait to see if she ends up prego to know if it was a rape…legitimately speaking…
BigO says
ice road trucker???? have u ever seen ice or an ice road??? great name for a kansas hick. lmfao
Ice Road Trucker says
Sure I’ve seen ice. You can get cups of it at Caseys with your drink.
Have you every managed to give a girl the big O… thought not!
or are you a lugnut from Big0 tires?
Dirt road gangster says
I’m going to call myself leave it to beaver
duffy says
ninja says
Chris Selders says
Yeah just what I thought…. blah blah blah. You are paranoid and a punk! Come by and I will pee in your mouth and you can have it tested. Run your mouth coward. It obviously makes you feel important. Big O’s got you pegged!
Ice Road Trucker says
Tested for what? an x-y chromosome test to see if you are really a chick? or an east german swimmer?
You couldn’t pi$$ in someones mouth unless you took your little blue pill so you wouldn’t just dribble on your own shoes
Innocent until proven Guilty says
All you single girls should be a little more careful about who you date. A week ago this guy was the greatest boyfriend in the world. Perhaps everyone should wait until the case goes to court and hear the evidence before convicting him or accusing her of lying.
Thatguy says
This story sounds fishy to me, he has a very beautifil girlfriend idk why he would do this. Im gonna call b.s on this
RHOS says
I don’t know either party, but having a beautiful girlfriend makes no difference. It does sound like this case is more complicated than anyone really knows. Remember there are at least 3 sides to every story (some times more)
elixeroflife says
It doenst matter how beautiful a woman is, cuz some one some where is totally fed up with her $h!t…
friend says
First off I’m friends with the victim. He has been putting her through physical abuse, emotional abuse, and controlling every aspect of her life for over a year. He has been horrible to her and her kids and I’ve even seen it. Cops were called plenty of times by other people and he scared her outta pressing charges. She is a five foot 100 pound woman with three kids. I doubt she broke hwe own door down at two in the morning. Also, what does having a very beautiful gf have anything to do with anything. The victim is a beautiful young lady. Just because some of you know him doesn’t mean you know how he’s in a long term relationship. How about you wait for trial before you start saying she is lying cuz y
knows-him well says
i believe you , because i seen it before, i know how he is when he gets drunk, i know exactly how insecure he is with himself. and i believe you 200%. the people on here sticking up for him are his friends and thats all they want to see. instead of reality and what he really is. A INSECURE ,PILL POPPING ALCHY. that has issues (mental issues) that cause anger. and he takes it out on a girl because they (well this one) could not fight him off. He gets aggressive pushy, and refuses to take NO as a answer. He is a spoiled little kid because his parents never got the TIT out of his mouth to let him face consequnces and babied him his whole life. so whats he do now?? throws a fit like a KID and now traumatized this girl for the rest of her life. because he wasnt getting his way. GET HIM OUT OF THIS ONE MOM & DAD and then give yourself a BIG pat on the back for not letting him face the music of the real world and buying him out of all the trouble he got into.. real lessons taught right there by awesome parents. LOL
FOOLS says
For those of you that may NOT know…the girl that is claiming “rape” is his ex. They were together for a year or more…..pretty sure she didn’t get raped….she is pist off that he has a new girlfriend and she called him over to “trap” him…..and the tat on his neck for all you “know it all’s”, it is his date of birth…may not be the smartest place to have put it but it’s his body NOT yours…I have known Lance since he was a baby and he has chicks after him all the time so he has no reason to “rape” anyone….the chick is a HO anyway!!
Iseenit says
Well it will all come out at the trial As far as neck tat he must have trouble remembering when he was born. and you ho’s always call other girl’s ho’s
friend says
He has screwed almost everyone in salina and she has only had sex with him for a year and four months or so….she’s not a ho you idiot. You obviously don’t know her personally so
friend says
She has been telling him since Friday to leave her alone and I’m sure the police have proof of all that so all you idiots that think she’s lying will look like a dumb*** when court comes around cuz all six of his charges have to have some kind of proof of in some way or they wouldn’t of set those charges when the police take statement then decide the charges and if the evidence backs it up
cadie says
gross
crazt says
This is either a crazy woman lying or a crazy man rapping either way someones crazy! And tattoos are kool but not his there sloppy prison tats done by unproffesional especially naked girls on his arm either way he’s guilty of some then it may not be rape well c
Rando says
The thing is none of us know what really happened. This girl could be crazy which I have heard…but bottom line he hasnt been proven guilty so leave him alone. He is not a bad guy because he has tattoos that’s just stupid to even say anything about his tattoos. Just cuz a girl says she was raped means that she was? None of us know him or her really or how their relationship was so just leave it alone til hes found guilty.
......... says
There are so many women that are abused and killed everyday by abusive men. So, because someone finally stands up for themselves means she’s crazy. I think not. No one that knows him or her knows how things really were. Only they do
Anonymous says
I don’t want to believe this guy can get woman regularly. If so, what the heck is wrong with ladies now days. I am now single after 15 yrs. and I hate to think this is my competition.
Hmm says
I know him he’s a nice guy and I’ve heard nothing but bad things about her. I’m not gonna say hes perfect. But I don’t see him raping her.. Can’t rape the willing
Uknow says
Loser…string em up
......... says
It sounds like none of you know the victim personally. How would you feel if you or your daughter or a friend you knew was rape and all these people that don’t even know you were saying the girl is crazy or lying or a hoe. If you don’t really know her then you should stop being so dang heartless
Walter White says
Who cares about rape when we can argue tattoos..
justme says
You’re all crazy ppl, except for the truckdriver I’ve met many truck drivers that would help you even if he’s in a crunch to get where he’s going… My hats off to you … and my thoughts to the young lady who will live with this mess for the rest of her life.
gklctymcgil says
If he was sooo horrible to her kids then why would she leave them with him or let him take them with him. I know lance personaly an he would never do something like this. I have been around him when he was drunk an he does know what no means. Idk if its the truth or not but i get it ppl are gonna defend who they want to but the thing is, he will get what he deserves if he did do it.
skittlz says
– Man, alot of girls be callin rape these days. My boyfriend had a rape charge because a girl decided to call rape. Hes innocent man.
Appalled says
I cannot believe the comments that are being published on here. This scum has been verbally and physically abusing this young lady for over a year. NO ONE deserves to be treated like a piece of trash, controlled or forced to have sex. Let’s not use the fact that he has a child to excuse his behavior. The ONLY reason he has his son is because the mother is a crack head and the grandparents take care of the child. He deserves to pay for what he has been repeatedly doing for over a year and her and her kids deserve to live their lives in peace, not in fear. Her kids need prayers so that they can forget all the things they have seen and not live their lives afraid or thinking that that’s how women are suppose to be treated.