OPINION: The Tea Party Republican Cult Is Begging For A Depression

By Ron LaBarge

You vote for Romney and Ryan and you will think that the depression of the 30’s that you read about was a small recession compared to what the depression of the 20 teens will be like.

Mitt and Ryan’s plan will take us back to the Bush years where we were very close to a depression. Going back there is just asking for one. We will have hundreds of bank failures, factory closings, millions of job loses and in the end no government programs to help bail us out because the Mitt team wants to rid us all of the government programs. So the rich can get richer, the poor get poorer and the middle class dismantled. Which leaves no one to pay taxes.

Listening to the tea party convention the last few days shows how out of touch they are with main stream America. If a person was to give all their speeches a lie detector test, all would have failed. Try educating yourselves and look up to see if there are any real facts supporting what they are saying.

Tea Party republicans don’t wait until you drink the kool aid like they did in Jonestown Guyana to become one of their brainwashed victims.

You vote for them it’s on your shoulders.

