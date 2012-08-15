A 35-year-old Salina man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly took fatigues and other items from the barracks of theKansas National Guard Regional Training Center.

Eric Warkentine was first noticed at the residence hall in civilian clothing.

Warkentine was then seen on Tuesday, wearing fatigues that were too small, walking barefoot and said he was a Lieutenant with the Guard. He had reportedly also stayed in the room of an officer from Emporia.

Police were contacted and after locating Warkentine, discovered that he had been staying at the Salina Rescue Mission.

Among the items he took were a set of dog tags and the fatigues. Warkentine was arrested on requested charges of aggravated burglary, theft, criminal trespassing, and ID theft.