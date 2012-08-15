A 35-year-old Salina man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly took fatigues and other items from the barracks of theKansas National Guard Regional Training Center.
Eric Warkentine was first noticed at the residence hall in civilian clothing.
Warkentine was then seen on Tuesday, wearing fatigues that were too small, walking barefoot and said he was a Lieutenant with the Guard. He had reportedly also stayed in the room of an officer from Emporia.
Police were contacted and after locating Warkentine, discovered that he had been staying at the Salina Rescue Mission.
Among the items he took were a set of dog tags and the fatigues. Warkentine was arrested on requested charges of aggravated burglary, theft, criminal trespassing, and ID theft.
Sleazy-The-8th-Dwarf says
So, did he claim that his name was LT Al Quada? Why the hell would anyone impersonate a soldier during war time? Need to look into this guy’s background a little bit more.
Clayton Bigsby says
Al-Qaeda*
Eric says
I did not impersonate anyone. That part was dropped and was misleading. It was a mistake and nobody knows the full details. These were accusations and not the verdict.
wow says
Wow!!!!!!
smh says
What a winner
Sadsad says
Sounds to me like maybe he is mental ill and may need hospitalization for help.
Ice Road Trucker says
his pic looks pretty good for someone staying at the rescue mission.
What? says
So what exactly does a homeless person look like? You think that all people that are homeless and living in shelters don’t shower or clean up? It’s my understanding they have running water at the mission. Some people are there because they have no where else to go. Many, many people are one paycheck from living in a shelter. If you have mental illness, it is even harder to find work and housing.
Pat McGroin says
Your run of the mill homeless person will be both stinky and dirty. Many times they seem to prefer drugs, alcohol, or even television over taking a shower. Perhaps that is why IRT commented on his clean cut. It’s not a stereotype, it’s a statistic.
Truth sayer says
I typically look for the shopping cart full of junk and cans. Next I ask, “what bridge do you live under?” if I get an answer, they are either homeless or a troll. If they do not look like Rosy O’Donell, I conclude that they are the former.
Eric says
Thank you. I was saving money to pay back the money to those I hurt. Staying there sucked but it was more important to pay the retribution and move on with my life.
Eric says
Yes I did need help. I had just gone through a divorce and had lost everything. I was not in a good position in my mind but was trying to work and get back on my feet. Everyone messes up once and this was the worst time in my life. I didn’t know what I was doing and needed help. It was a one bad summer one time in my entire life. I’m sorry for what I did but I paid back all those I hurtby my actions and have noved on with my life with no more incidents and never will be again. I’m a better person than this.
JG says
Why does it matter who is dad is? Leave the dad out of it. This is a grown man making stupid decisions. He should know better.
Eric says
My dad is a great man and my actions should not be in relation to how I was raised. I lost my mind after a divorce and lost everything. I’m sorry to have embarrased him and please leave him out of this. It was a one time incident, I served my time, paid back those I hurt. I’m very sorry and have moved on since with a good, clean, sober life
scarlett says
He should’ve been invited to a good ol fashioned soap party before calling the police..
soldierup says
If you have Facebook check out the “Stolen Valor” page. This is unfortunately all too common. As a soldier I do ask you to be cautious of when individual soldiers come asking for anything. Ask for their unit and a number to verify before donating. We have many support groups if you wish to donate to those and that is preferred as they will make sure it goes to the right place.
AdamMan says
Gotta hand it to our military for their advanced security practices in Salina Kansas!! This guy is some kind of idiot.
Simon Cowell says
He got on the guys computer and logged in to his own Facebook account. They checked the browser and it went to his page.
heat says
and you know this how?
heat says
cats got your tongue now? im sure the investigating officer of the 15-6 will be interested in your sharing of case details online. ala Bradley Manning. just sayin. have a good one!
Eric says
No I didn’t. That’s ridiculous.
Bb28 says
This is so very funny. I went to school with him and he always thought he was better then everyone else. Funny how karma works…
Eric says
I don’t think I’m better than anyone else. I know I’m not and I’m sorry for what happened. These were accusations and not the verdict. 90% of it was dropped because it was wrong. This post was very misleading.
Whizzite Jeezy says
This sounds like a classic case of the downward spiral! Someone needs to get this guy some mental help fast, He has obviously cracked and needs help to recover before something goes really wrong. poor guy!
Eric says
Thank you. Yes, I had hit rock bottom after a divorce and had lost everything. I screwed up one summer and have paid back those I hurt, have appologized, and have moved on with my life with no more problems. Thank you to my friends who know the real me and understand I was in a bad spot in life and didn’t know what I was doing
Iseenit says
The boy definitely needs help before he does something more dangerous!
Captain Obvious says
Warkentine, WTF? I mean really. First the stuff with Genesis, now this. What happened to you. Where did you go wrong? Come on, son…call Salina Mental Health or Veridion, get some help. Maybe look into an inpatient stay down at Prairie View in Newton.
Yeah, he was an ass in high school, but damn. I can’t blame his dad, I know he was raised right. Something went wrong somewhere and he needs some serious help that a jail cell can’t provide.
SMH
cherry says
I agree he may need a mental evaluation soon.
Eric says
Yes I did need mental help. I was in a horrible spot in life and didn’t know how to cope after a divorce and had lost virtually everything in life. Thank you to those who have helped me get back on my feet and helped me move on to a good life now. I’m sorry for what happened and to those I hurt. I hope you don’t hold it against me forever. I’m not a bad person. I just messed up and was in a downward spiral. I had hit rock bottom. Thank you to those who helped me get back to the real Eric who is a good person
Mike Hunt™ says
How did he steal someones dog tags? Shouldn’t whomever’s they were be wearing them?
Richard says
In the service, you have more than one set………
Eric says
That’s because I didn’t. These were accusations and not the verdict. People must not believe everything they read because this entire thing was misleading. I was only there because I was invited. I never took anything and the police found there was nothing on me or at my residence. Everything was still there but misplaced not because of me.
Anonymous says
He use to come into my work place all the time and i knew somthing was off about him. always trust your gut.
67601 says
Doesn’t the rescue mission feed them breakfast then kick everyone out until supper time? For the ones who go out to work, great. Trouble is, a lot of them don’t. Nothing like a good free meal and soft bed after a hard day’s mischief. For a few extra dollars we could have one of the city-go buses make a morning pickup at the mission and run a load down to McPherson or Junction City. The cost of fuel would be more than made up by the savings in property crimes and theft losses.
Anonymous says
Or maybe he did this to go back jail where he gets fed, has a shower, someone doing his laundry, a bed, does not have to work, and can watch tv all day!
Tom Mauch says
Better yet send his ass to Afghanistan and put him to work. PS give him some boots.
Eric says
I would love to serve my country and thank you to those who are. These were accusations and not the verdict.
vinny says
Blame it on meth.
Eric says
I have never done meth. That was very mean. Don’t judge unless you know all the details. These were accusations and not the verdict. I was just in a bad spot in life but have moved on
DBLTRBL98 says
I think this is a sad situation and my guess would be Schizophrenia or potpourri and yes this is a behavior that occurs with use of Potpourri. Unfortunately if it is from the use of potpourri there isn’t a Mental Health Facility in the world that can help him. What’s done is done.
Eric says
I have never done either of those things. I had a mental breakdown and needed help after a divorce and had lost everything. I didn’t know how to cope. These were accusations and not the verdict.