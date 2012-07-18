Name: Lightner,Barrye Walker Charges Description Possess opiates/opium/narc drug and certain stimulants Bond 8000.00 Use/possess w/intent to use drug paraphernalia into human body Bond 8000.00 Driving Under Influence of Alcohol or Drugs; Unknown Severity Bond 8000.00 Transport Open Container of Liquor Bond 8000.00 Refusal to submit a preliminary breath or saliva test Bond 8000.00 No Proof Of Insurance Bond 8000.00 Unsafe turning or stopping – Fail to Signal Bond 8000.00
Comments
Carla Lightner says
Where can I get more information on this arrest?