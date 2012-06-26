2 Adults, 4 Children From Salina Injured In I-70 Crash

Two adults and four children, all of Salina, were injured in a two vehicle crash on I-70 in Geary County, Tuesday morning around 9:15.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 82-year-old Delmar R. Gehrt of Manhattan, was entering I-70 from the on-ramp at exit 311. While gaining speed to enter traffic flow he was struck from behind by another vehicle driven by 28-year-old Nicole M. Vopat, of Salina.
Vopat along with 5 passengers; 30-year-old Jeremy Vopat, 8-year-old Destiney Vopat, 10-year-old Dallas Vopat, 6-year-old Derek Vopat and 6-year-old Dalton Jones were transported to Geary County Community hospital with injuries. Their conditions have not been released.
Gehrt was transported to Mercy Hospital with injuries. His condition is also yet to be released.
Comments
OhNo says
This is sad, I pray everyone involved is OK!
Frank Martin says
Very sad. Wonder whose fault this would be according to the police department or highway patrol? I’m going to assume that since Vopat struck the other car that it would be hers, as she should have slowed down had she been paying attention. However, the car merging should have slowed down as well to merge behind, either way, an accident that could probably have been easily avoided. Prayers to all involved.
grow up says
Any decent person would give a flying f………..the key word is decent…….
scarlett.119 says
Yeild to the right of way..right of way being higway traffic and not merging traffic. The guy in the car got hit from behind but ulimately it’s his fault.
SD says
I am OLD, so I can remember when merging traffic had to STOP at a stop sign before entering the highway. It seems there were far fewer accidents because people did not assume that drivers would move over and let them in.
Some years ago the stop signs were changed to yield signs. The reasoning? “KDOT did not have the funds to maintain the stop signs.”
What????????????!!!!!!!!!!!!
Gee Whiz says
I agree. Merging traffic should have to yield to highway traffic. If there is someone in the other lane you can’t always move over to let the incoming traffic have the right of way. Just another example of how mixed up things have gotten.
Mike Hunt says
That’s the way it is in Texas, in Kansas it is just a common courtesy, that is unless you live in Johnson County!
Just say "Know" says
If people understood the purpose of a merge lane, or even the definition of the word “merge”, stuff like this wouldn’t happen. The purpose of a merge lane is to get to the speed of the traffic you’re merging with so you can fall in without impeding traffic.
Brad Brown says
merge=Steps
1Make sure you are going at the same speed as the traffic into which you are merging as you reach the point where the ramp merges with the highway. This is very important so that those coming up behind you on the highway do not hit you from behind. This is very similar to safely changing lanes at highway speeds when it is done properly.
Senior says
Get it up to speed to merge safely, but most cars won’t get there unless you stomp it to the floor, whoever hit it in the rear is at fault and that is just how it is.. If you drive to fast in the slow lane you assume some responsibility. Get over and continue on if you can’t then be prepared to slow down. Now for my big gripe, the big rigs who get in the fast lane and can’t even do the speed limit!!
SQUIRREL NUT JOHNNY says
It’s called a “acceleration lane” for a reason, so you can get up to speed with oncoming to traffic to merge safely.
ksgrown says
Its called “slowing down” and watching all the traffic on the side of you, front of you and to the side of you – people are going to have to understand that using speed in not the answer – slow down, and arrive at your destination safe and sound – and don’t assume you are the only one on the road….
kindgirl says
Oh dear, the family involved here is an absolutly wonderful family that is a true Godsend to this earth. I pray for their safety and quick recovery. It doesnt matter whose fault it is, I just that they survive and are ok.
