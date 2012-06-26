2 Adults, 4 Children From Salina Injured In I-70 Crash

Two adults and four children, all of Salina, were injured in a two vehicle crash on I-70 in Geary County, Tuesday morning around 9:15.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 82-year-old Delmar R. Gehrt of Manhattan, was entering I-70 from the on-ramp at exit 311. While gaining speed to enter traffic flow he was struck from behind by another vehicle driven by 28-year-old Nicole M. Vopat, of Salina.

Vopat along with 5 passengers; 30-year-old Jeremy Vopat, 8-year-old Destiney Vopat, 10-year-old Dallas Vopat, 6-year-old Derek Vopat and 6-year-old Dalton Jones were transported to Geary County Community hospital with injuries. Their conditions have not been released.

Gehrt was transported to Mercy Hospital with injuries. His condition is also yet to be released.