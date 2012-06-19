2-Year-Old Herington Girl Killed By Falling TV

Herington police say a 2-year-old girl died after a dresser drawer and TV fell on top of her at her home.

Police chief John Pritchard says the girl’s mother found her just after noon Monday.

Police believe the girl climbed onto a stool to reach a large television on top of a dresser. The dresser tipped, causing the child to fall. A dresser drawer and the TV also fell, hitting her on the head.

Pritchard called the death a tragic home accident.

The girl’s name was not released.