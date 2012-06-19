2-Year-Old Herington Girl Killed By Falling TV

Herington police say a 2-year-old girl died after a dresser drawer and TV fell on top of her at her home.
Police chief John Pritchard says the girl’s mother found her just after noon Monday.
Police believe the girl climbed onto a stool to reach a large television on top of a dresser. The dresser tipped, causing the child to fall. A dresser drawer and the TV also fell, hitting her on the head.
Pritchard called the death a tragic home accident.
The girl’s name was not released.
WH says
So sad. Hate stories like this.
DaTruffBaby says
If it happened in Salina, it would be considered child abuse and there would be several felony arrests
Really? says
You are an idiot!
Really? says
You are also an idiot!
Lauren Conrad says
It is true…. when the police arrive on the scene here in Salina, the investigator says in a Horatio Cain voice, “Someone is at fault here, and I’m going to find out who” in their monotone, non feeling, I hate everyone because kids made fun of me when I was younger, voice…
ummm says
they have to investigate a childs death. my friends daughter passed away at 5 months and was investigated. of course they werent charged with anything because they didnt do anything wrong. but think if they didnt investigate people would get away with crimes against children.
wealthymom says
Oh, this just takes my breath away…..how horrible for the family to loose a “baby” this way….my heart just breaks for the family…but my prayer is that the angels of heaven came and swooped her up and that she didn’t suffer…..praying for the family during this horrible time…..
Brittany says
I hope her family can find peace of mind during this hard time.
Wow says
This is the fourth time I’ve heard something like this happening to a small child. So sad because most people don’t think about this happening.
sosad says
this is one of my biggest issues with my granddaughter. scares me endlessly.
wow says
You cant legislate common sense.
Driver says
Yes they can. Look at seat belt laws. Next the SPD will be doing home checks to make sure your TV is on the wall mount.
Anonymous says
What if this TV was an old TV. Can’t really put them on the wall mount.
Agreed says
They have wall mounts for the older tv’s as well.
White Jesus says
You are such a jaded pessimistic jerkface! I am telling my Dad on you!!!
Senior says
Jesus I can agree with you. This dip sheet come over to my house I am sure to find three to throw onto his numb skull. Two of which would prove my point. Folks look into two screws and some plumbers strap.
My condolences to the family
ummm says
older TVs work with the HDTV technology. some people cant afford new TVs and been using the same one for 16 years. i will have to check into the TV mounting thing because my daughter likes messing with TVs
Really? says
My heart goes out to this family , this is also something that needs to be looked at by many ….I know watching television is cheap entertainment for children and a Free Babysitter for the parents ,but they don’t need them in the bedroom,when my Daughter’s was small they watched it in the front room where we could monitor what was being watched !
justhaveasay says
Do any of you really think this family is not dealing with enough heartache right now with out hearing how well you all would have prevented this tragic accident. You all should be ashamed of yourselves.
Imma Tator Tot says
I agree, but I’m sure they’re not scouring thru the SP reading comments… just sayin
crazy says
it`s because they are all such great parents and have NEVER made a mistake with their children. so automatically that gives them the right to judge and let the rest of us know what they would have done since they are so superior.
ummm says
i think people are pointing out ways to keep other kids safe from this type of death. its very tragic.some people dont know about mounts for older TVs like me so i learned something
smiley says
I’m so sorry for this family. There is nothing worse then losing a child. Back off and say a prayer for them instead of being so critical.
Amother says
Please say prayers for this family instead of critiquing someone else parenting skills. Please and thank you
Gee Whiz says
This is indeed a tragedy and I feel sorry for the parents at the loss of their child but . . . Why does a 2 year old need a tv in the bedroom? Possibly for the same reason that a person I know did – to babysit the child. This kid had the tv going in his room from the time he was born and given popsicles and whatever to keep him quiet instead of being parented. His mother is now reaping the consequences of those lazy decisions. I’m not saying that is the case here but I do know it’s a common practice. Learn a lesson from this poor child’s death and the heartbreak of the parents.
meanies says
The family may not be looking through your comments, but friends of the family have been. Now stfu with your rude comments and consider the fact that a mother juat lost her 2 year old baby girl.
Napoleon Victorin says
