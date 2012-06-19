The Salina Post

2-Year-Old Herington Girl Killed By Falling TV

by

Herington police say a 2-year-old girl died after a dresser drawer and TV fell on top of her at her home.

Police chief John Pritchard says the girl’s mother found her just after noon Monday.

Police believe the girl climbed onto a stool to reach a large television on top of a dresser. The dresser tipped, causing the child to fall. A dresser drawer and the TV also fell, hitting her on the head.

Pritchard called the death a tragic home accident.

The girl’s name was not released.

 

Comments

  2. If it happened in Salina, it would be considered child abuse and there would be several felony arrests

    Reply

    • It is true…. when the police arrive on the scene here in Salina, the investigator says in a Horatio Cain voice, “Someone is at fault here, and I’m going to find out who” in their monotone, non feeling, I hate everyone because kids made fun of me when I was younger, voice…

      Reply

      • they have to investigate a childs death. my friends daughter passed away at 5 months and was investigated. of course they werent charged with anything because they didnt do anything wrong. but think if they didnt investigate people would get away with crimes against children.

        Reply

  3. Oh, this just takes my breath away…..how horrible for the family to loose a “baby” this way….my heart just breaks for the family…but my prayer is that the angels of heaven came and swooped her up and that she didn’t suffer…..praying for the family during this horrible time…..

    Reply

  5. This is the fourth time I’ve heard something like this happening to a small child. So sad because most people don’t think about this happening.

    Reply

    • Yes they can. Look at seat belt laws. Next the SPD will be doing home checks to make sure your TV is on the wall mount.

      Reply

    • Jesus I can agree with you. This dip sheet come over to my house I am sure to find three to throw onto his numb skull. Two of which would prove my point. Folks look into two screws and some plumbers strap.
      My condolences to the family

      Reply

    • older TVs work with the HDTV technology. some people cant afford new TVs and been using the same one for 16 years. i will have to check into the TV mounting thing because my daughter likes messing with TVs

      Reply

  9. My heart goes out to this family , this is also something that needs to be looked at by many ….I know watching television is cheap entertainment for children and a Free Babysitter for the parents ,but they don’t need them in the bedroom,when my Daughter’s was small they watched it in the front room where we could monitor what was being watched !

    Reply

  10. Do any of you really think this family is not dealing with enough heartache right now with out hearing how well you all would have prevented this tragic accident. You all should be ashamed of yourselves.

    Reply

    • it`s because they are all such great parents and have NEVER made a mistake with their children. so automatically that gives them the right to judge and let the rest of us know what they would have done since they are so superior.

      Reply

      • i think people are pointing out ways to keep other kids safe from this type of death. its very tragic.some people dont know about mounts for older TVs like me so i learned something

        Reply

  11. I’m so sorry for this family. There is nothing worse then losing a child. Back off and say a prayer for them instead of being so critical.

    Reply

  13. This is indeed a tragedy and I feel sorry for the parents at the loss of their child but . . . Why does a 2 year old need a tv in the bedroom? Possibly for the same reason that a person I know did – to babysit the child. This kid had the tv going in his room from the time he was born and given popsicles and whatever to keep him quiet instead of being parented. His mother is now reaping the consequences of those lazy decisions. I’m not saying that is the case here but I do know it’s a common practice. Learn a lesson from this poor child’s death and the heartbreak of the parents.

    Reply

  14. The family may not be looking through your comments, but friends of the family have been. Now stfu with your rude comments and consider the fact that a mother juat lost her 2 year old baby girl.

    Reply

