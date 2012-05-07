Salina Teen Arrested On Sex Crime Charges

Salina police arrested 14-year-old Brandon Carpenter Friday, charging him with aggravated sexual crimes.

Lt. Scott Siemsen said the incidents allegedly took place in Salina between May 2011 and May 4, 2012. Carpenter is currently being held in the Saline County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Siemsen said the alleged victim is a pre-teen acquaintance of Carpenters and that relatives alerted police to the potential abuse.