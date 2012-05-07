Salina Teen Arrested On Sex Crime Charges

Salina police arrested 14-year-old Brandon Carpenter Friday, charging him with aggravated sexual crimes.
Lt. Scott Siemsen said the incidents allegedly took place in Salina between May 2011 and May 4, 2012. Carpenter is currently being held in the Saline County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy.
Siemsen said the alleged victim is a pre-teen acquaintance of Carpenters and that relatives alerted police to the potential abuse.
Pamela says
It makes me mad that another guy we know had raped two girls and he has not been charged with it. Both girls were under 13. What is wrong with the friggin system??????
Rob says
SRS in Salina needs to be called dont stop with your concerns do something about it these girls need justices let them know you are beside them . tell on the pervert who did this.
wondering says
I’m glad he’s been arrested if he’s guilty, but how is his name being published? I thought children under 18 weren’t supposed to have their names published in the news?
Wow says
This same question gets asked every time something like this happens… You can publish the names of them if they’re 14 or older.
Gee Whiz says
It’s under age 14.
mike mulligan says
when i was 14 i just beat off a lot and no one ever got hurt.
Rob says
That is a sick kid….He needs to be in jail for the rest of his life. He is sick I am so tired of, this crap he’s not old enough to print in the paper. He doesn’t know better. He is a sick kid that needs help I would advise all, to keep their kids away he raped a 5 year old. If anyone has a problem with anything I have said. Kiss my ass….I am sure that he will be handled in due time.
Darrel Ick says
I had to read that numerous times to make any sense of that.
Rob says
By the way the child was a boy
Jennie says
I know this family and the poor lil guy who was victimized has been my sons best friend since they were babies. He is only 6 years old! Brandon needs help and he needs to stay incarcerated until he gets the right help, if there is even help for him. Who cares if they released brandons name? People should know who he is so they can keep their children far away from him. He ruined that poor lil guy for life! I am absolutely heartbroken for the victim and that is who is important now. Please everyone pray for him so this horrific crime will not ruin his life forever!
Listenhear says
What kid is that? This article says the alleged victim is a preteen.. So now your saying he’s raped a 5 year old boy and we never read about that on the salina post? Look I don’t know this kid but watch what you say on here.. Someday you could read random comments about yourself or your family here. Comments get published whether they are true or false.
King Party Dog says
Preteen….that means by definition before/under the age of 10 or 11….so 5 or 6 years old WOULD be preteen. Sorry for the victim here, nobody should have to have something like this done to them.
Listenhear says
Um no.. Your wrong. Age 6 IS NOT A PRETEEN. Preteen is 10-12
King Party Dog says
ummmm yes I am correct teenager is someone between 11-20..you are in your teens if you are older than 10… just so like you are in your in your 20’s if you are 21 to 30….same goes if you’re in your 30’s, 40’s, ect….so hereIsYourSign.
Burzum says
“Ummmm”…a teenager starts at thirteen. See the ‘teen’ part of the word? There is no eleventeen or twelveteen. The age description also ends at nineteen not twentyteen.
eleven*, twelve*, twenty*. Phew.
Silver says
YOU ARE AN IDIOT! The whole ten thing has NOTHING to do with Teenagers, and if you look it up in the dictionary it’s thirTEEN through nineTEEN. Get your facts straight.
the mother says
To say the least iam the mother of the victim hes 6 as if the age really matters. He has been scarred for life an his innocence taken. Noone will know the pain a parent will endure until its your child.
dmnh says
Seriously? You’re the mom of the victim and the best thing you have to do with your time right now is be on here telling us about it?
Ultimately, situations like this happen when parents aren’t being parents. I feel bad for all of the children involved in this situation.
ItWasn'tMe says
I agree, if this had happened to my family, I wouldn’t be on salina post talking about it. I am sure my time could be better used somewhere else. I will not blame the mother for this happening, because we don’t know the story, but I will say, if there ever was a time to turn off your computer and be with your children, that time is now..
KSUAlum06 says
I am so very sorry for your child. No one deserves to have their innocence stolen like that. I pray for justice and healing for your son, and the rest of your family.
ItWasn'tMe says
I am very sorry for what happened to your child, now my advice, don’t come back to this page….It will do nothing for you, and doesn’t help your son at all. Let the people on here spout their nonsense (myself included) and you deal with healing your son.
none says
I agree 110% +++++++
TruthBTold says
I am so sorry your child has been hurt so badly! Please do not think that this has to be a life killing event. Yes, it is horrible, and yes, its going to take time for him to heal physically and emotionally. I am so sorry, but there is someone that can help him. Please, please let him know our God. He is the healer of all, and he will heal him! Also, please find him a very good counselor. One that will nurture him and allow him to talk about his fears. I hate that this has happened to him, but I speak of experience when I tell you, he can be healed. I am praying for you, for clarity and compassion and for the rest of your family, to realize that even though this is a tragedy, it is not the end all of his life. I pray that you will see everything that is your child, that he is not just a victim of this person, but a child who is full of life and energy, a child that is going to play ball, and learn to shoot baskets, and ride a bike (if he isn’t already), this does NOT HAVE TO DEFINE HIM! HE IS YOUR SON< AND I feel your pain, I truly do! Please do not allow this to determine how you feel about him, or how you treat him, nurture him, and allow him to heal… and then, move forward, don't let him steal anything else from your child!
Jennie says
How can you people talk crap on here like that? The little boy is 6 yrs old just like the mother said…i know the family and all you are doing is causing more problems by talking crap. This family needs your prayers to help them thru their long road.ahead. The victims life has been ruined before his life has even started! and I just don’t believe how you can dismiss the real issue at hand here. What brandon did was a crime! If you don’t hanger anything nice to say then SHUT THE HELL UP!!
Anonymous says
I don’t really see anyone talking crap, so I’m not at all sure who you’re getting mad at. Bottom line is that I think everyone feels very badly for this little boy and wishes him a recovery time that will allow him to grow into a fine young adult. Don’t yell at people who care, though. My guess is that most people feel like I do….that Brandon needs some serious help to deal with his issues, and I think that if there is any crap talk, it’s about him and not the little boy.
Trolling About says
For your information Jennie, if that is your real name, I only hang a few of my clothes up and the rest are neatly folded and put away. Thank you for your concern on this but now you can politely “Shut the hell up” and stop worrying about others and their clothing techniques.
Listenhear says
Nobody’s talking crap weirdo.. Common sense is that a 6 year old boy isn’t a preteen. So there is confusion.. Maybe you should be mad about the article stating this happened to a preteen.. 6 year olds aren’t preteens!! Geez
T.L.R. says
Lost ”SOULS”?!! Mark 11 : 25
Rob says
Lost souls?
no name says
you people think its that easy to just forget what happened that little boy was a victim like his family said coming from a parent that has a son that got victimized not once but twice its not easy on the victim and with the court system the way it is my sons got to worry all the time because his predicated is walking the streets of salina all he got was probation (proctor )watch for him he’s a child molester to
anaonymous says
no name, please tell everyone who this person that did this…Maybe, just maybe u can save a child from the misery that I went through. If there is anyone else that this has happened to, family or not put that on facebook….Hell, put it everywhere u can…these sick people can be called out. Freedom of speech, it’s the American way…if you don’t think of the other children that will be hurt….
Listenhear says
Preteen shouldn’t be how they describe a 6 year old boy.. Age 6 is not classified as a preteen.. Geez people
really says
Who cares if somebody said preteen! The point is this little boy will be never be the same again. He had his innocents taken away from him cause of some monster (who is old enough to know right from wrong). My heart goes out to the family and the little boy that this happened to. I hope justice is served and the boy that did this vets the help that he obviohsly and despreatly needs
ladybug says
Just to clarify for everyone-here’s the definition of “preteen” per Websters dictionary:
Definition of PRETEEN 1pre·teen
noun \ˈprē-ˈtēn, -ˌtēn\
: a boy or girl not yet 13 years old
So yes, a 6 years old is a preteen-but more importantly, he is a VICTIM. Prayers that this innocent child gets the help he needs to overcome this and enjoy the remainder of his childhood and be a productive member of society.The 14 year old knew what he was doing was wrong and should be punished accordingly.
Listenhear says
ill start calling all children under 13 preteens.. That’s so retarded. You salina people need to educate yourselves better.. 6 is a child not a preteen.. Jesus christ people. Common sense!!!!!!
King Party Dog says
Listenhear, take your medication you been going on here about preteen (atleast 4 post), you have even taken the lords name in vain and resorting to fallacys, (calling people names, to win your arguement) Do us all a favor and log off your computer…You are not perfect nobody is…and you totally missing the point and ranting on about preteen debate. when someone;s life is messed up because of a sick kid that took advantage of them. So where is yoru COMMON SENSE, Listenhear…I mean seriously you’ve posted on and on about preteen….
Listenhear says
Heres 1 more.. My preteen 4 year old nephew says hi!
ItWasn'tMe says
listenhear, what exactly does pre-teen or not preteen have to do with the story. I mean really, does it change what happened? Does it change the severity of the crime? The age of the victim really does not matter, he still still a victim, why are you wasting so much energy on this preteen topic? How about using your voice to advocate for victims? Try to seek help for those who have been abused. Instead of wasting your time here, sounding like a broken record, over a point that really doesn’t matter in the story.
citizen says
i no the families very well….i feel for both families and now the 14 yr will get help and the 6 yr old should get help too to be able to cope with this…..there is no reason why anyone should be badgering anyone……so if the comments would stop that would be appreciated
sad says
I’ve heard the 2 children involved are related…so I don’t think it has anything to do with parenting if you can’t trust family round ur children who can u trust…its sad this lil boy has to live with this for the rest of his life… the 14yr old knows right frfom wrong so I hope he’s punished for his sick behavior….prayers for this little boy n his family
citizen says
the 14 yr old is getting help so stop commenting…..this is doing nothing for the families by other people commenting….its only making it worse…..so please stop
crazy people says
well it is a shame these things happen….but they are happening more and more often
Nope says
These type of crimes are not being committed more and more. what is happening more and more is that they are finally being reported.
anaonymous says
If you have a problem with anything that I said…..Go to hell……I was taken advantage of when I was 8…. I never hurt anyone because of that, as a matter of fact, I wouldn’t because I know what happened to me (I wouldn’t anyway) another thing, if you think for one second that, the mother of the child has nothing better to do then blog, you are ignorant or a pervert yourself. Place yourself in this womans place…..Or can you? My advice, Is if in fact, someone touches your chilld put it out there so all can see so that person won’t do it to any1 else…My heart hurts for this family and the travisty at hand. I hope that one day he understands what he has done.
anaonymous says
and as far as listenhear is concerned are you freakn wierd or what…Maybe u should read what ur dumbass said………or have someone proofread ur dumbass comments….r u a pedophile? maybe a sex offendor? only a person of that origin would say these things u weirdo….I think everyone that reads this would agree…
ItWasn'tMe says
epic fail on your name, they even have it in the box for you, so you don’t have to type it…..I am sorry you were abused as a child, I was too, maybe you should seek therapy, it seems that you have some issues. Yes, often times young offenders have been abused themselves, so they think it is natural, not all abused children go on to abuse others, it depends on the help they get, if they ever told someone, if they learned it was in fact wrong. There is help, I believe for child offender’s. If they get it early enough. I do believe that adults should be hung, but you don’t know this boys story, what if something horrible happened to him, and no one ever knew about it? You just don’t know. Seek therapy not everyone is a pervert. Just because we think the mother should NOT be on salina post posting about this issue, we are perverts? seriously, get some help
anaonymous says
I would like to thank whoever Jennie is…….That is a strong person……I wish all would take head of that person Brandon Carpenter……He is 14 that is old enough I will have this all over Facebook and anywhere else I can…..I don’t want this to happen to anyone else he raped that child. If it was up to me I would put him away for life…he will do this over and over again there is no cure for this sickness…If he touched my son he would not be around to talk about the issue
anaonymous says
Freaggn sik fux
citizen says
well anaonymous……we all no that he is 14…..and he is getting the help that he needs so for u to be commenting about this stuff is not doin anything for the child that was involved and the 14 yr olds family…….furthermore r u a cop or prosecuting attorney…..i guess not so he will get the help he needs….so lay the F off….
citizen says
thas rite noone nos the 14 yr olds story…..but 4 yalls info it did happen to the 14 yr old and he never told anyone……he is goin to get help….and therapy……now he is goin to be able to talk abt wat happened to him…..im not saying wat happened wasnt wrong but no one new wat happened to him and now they do so now he can get the help that he needs i am praying for both families cuz it is tragic
citizen says
there is no reason for u to be calling the 14 yr old names he is a child as well u need therapy if u think it is ok to call a child them kinds of names……and u need therapy to talk about watever happened to u whn u was a child just stay off the post anaonymous…..u need to go bak to school to learn how to spell cuz that is not how u spell anonymous…..
redcross says
i agree with the citizen person u all need to live the 14yr old alone cause he is geting therapy and just stay off the post.