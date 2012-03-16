OPINION: A Near Fifty-Year Justice Search

Let’s call him Dave. Yes, that’ll do. Dave, whose laugh always stayed with you. Even today, it echoes in my Kansas Wesleyan hallway memories, resonant as Tom Durkin’s lectures on John Locke or Ben Fuson’s conjuring of Hester’s Scarlet Letter.
Real life echoed the drama of our studies, and vice versa, as we returned to campus the fall of ‘63. Our Methodist Student Movement got word of the Birmingham church bombing and the deaths of Addie, Carole, Cynthia, and Denise. We decided our MSM should act. Bob Blackerby took a plane South, but escaped Bull Connor’s fire hose. He was arrested the moment he stepped off the plane.
No matter. Bob’s jailmates–and Stokely Carmichael–stoked our imaginations. Our dedication to peace and justice was heightened by David C. Monk’s presence in our Student Movement.
Movement should have been Dave’s middle name. He brought unusual energy and laughter to every action. Although quick to find humor, he was staunchly and loyally serious about our movement, KWU, and the Methodist Church.
As a preacher’s kid, he could have rebelled. But he embraced his unusual name, church history, and flamboyant personality. His light was not going to be hid under a bushel. But that light’s very intensity hid something unnamed, bubbling out from under the laughter.
His edgy laugh claimed its own territory and stuck in your head, whether you wanted it to or not.
Graduated to other locations and lives, we classmates heard Dave’s name from time to time. Two years of music mission as a music instructor at an academy, a summer in “Park Bench Ministry,” then off to seminary at St. Paul’s in Kansas City.
As I began college teaching, Dave returned to Salina. Though Time magazine had long since declared God was Dead, Dave was having none of it. He served as University Methodist Associate Pastor, KWU Chaplain and Alumni Director. He found time to be Conference Youth Ministries Coordinator and work on the Global Missions board.
Like all of us, he was sorting out this make-a-living-and-a-life thing, whilst staying true to KWU’s liberal arts education. Yet it didn’t seem to fit.
As we moved back to the Salina area, Dave headed for the Big Apple. Though he didn’t get his Columbia PhD, he did get to UN headquarters, where he soon became UNICEF’s Personnel Director. Still loyal to KWU, he recruited students and became active in the nationally-known Riverside Church.
Then, about 1984, he dropped from sight, only to reappear one sunny May 1989 day on the Salina Journal’s obituary page. What?! Dead?
Yes. Dead. At age 45. Of AIDS. Like Saul on the road to Damascus, I was blinded by the light. Dave was, or had been, gay. Rumor was, the gay Dave had a funeral service in New York, the straight Dave a service in Kansas.
Here in Kansas, one Dave memory was about going with friends to a Chinese restaurant. He opened a fortune cookie containing words from Ephesians: “Wives, be subject to your husbands.” Ever the rights-defending extrovert, he jumped up, running to every table and the manager, declaring loudly, “Look! You have a sexist fortune cookie.”
Dave stood up for women’s rights. Standing up for his own, at home, was more problematic.
Which is why Dave’s laugh says more now than it said then.
It was humorous. But also a shield. His interior orientation was exploding through his exterior demeanor, if you had ears to hear. But we open-minded, liberal-arts-educated, social-justice-dedicated, progressive, loving people couldn’t see, or hear, what was right in front of us. We didn’t have the vocabulary for it.
How painful must have been David C. Monk’s hidden life! How difficult to only be the Dave acceptable in the eyes of his classmates, his family, his Kansas Methodist Church, those closest to him! How labored to never openly be who he really was!
Now, in 2012, we Salinans can do the long overdue. We can banish that hidden hell. Our open acceptance can free not just LGBT folks, but we “straights” ourselves. No more prison cells of prejudgment. The same cells that compelled me to hide Dave’s identity yet once more.
Different sexual orientation and gender identity do not make our brothers and sisters “abominations.” Passing the Chapter 13 ordinance amendment frees ALL of us to be fully who we are, not what others might want us to be.
Now there’s a truth worth praying for–and fighting for.
Comments
Sleezy-the-8th-dwarf says
How can you equate the Civil Rights Movement with the Gay Rights Movement? The Civil Rights movement was fighting government sponsored discrimination of a people that could not change the color of their skin (not a choice). Everyone knows you are black; NOT everyone knows you are gay – unless you wear it on your sleeve like a badge of honor. There is no government sponsored discrimination toward gay people. Your comparison is simply ludicrous. As far as I can see, there is no Lesbian lynchings going on in Salina; I have not seen gay men being attacked by police dogs; I have not seen gay churches blown apart with bombs; I have not seen transgender people being denied the ability to go to KSU-Salina. I have not seen a Salina Bull Conner denying rights to the LGBT Kansas Equality Coalition. I bet they were not even asked to step to the back of the bus when they came to Salina! I am sorry your friend Dave died, but that was simply due to poor choices on his part. Illicit, unprotected sex with multiple partners, or sharing needles is not a reason to perch Dave before us as a victim. His death has nothing to do with the fact that he was gay, but more to do with HIS poor choices. There is no societal blame here.
It seems to me, Mr. Norlin, that you have a financial stake in getting this ordinance through the Salina City Council. It seems that your wife, a lawyer, may be looking at law suits (either defending, or bringing grievances) against city government, business owners, or individual citizens as a new, potentially large, revenue stream. Are we correct in that your wife was involved with introducing this ordinance and that she is indeed a lawyer? Always follow the money trail people!
David Norlin says
Sleazy, your chosen name for this forum seems appropriate to the sentiment you express in your last paragraph. If you go to the summary of what the HRC process is like, as described in the Human Relations Forums, you could at a glance see how ludicrous your ‘follow-the-money’ argument is. A miniscule percentage of HRC cases go to a lawyer, and those are far from the high-dollar lawyer fees you imagine.
Further, if you or anyone else think that my or my spouse’s sentiments on this issue are based on a desire for financial enrichment, well–I just have to wonder where your head is.
Sleezy-the-8th-dwarf says
Dear Mr. Nolin, I see that you now have resorted to name calling as a way to further your desire for Gay Rights. This is the same old tactic of the Left leaning socialists – when they start to lose the argument, call names and try to discredit the person rather than the argument. Beware, as my pen name indicates, I am certainly willing to go down that road with you!
You state that my “follow the money” argument is ludicrous. With a simple Google search, you will see that there scores of entire law firms that handle “protected class” lawsuits. They are not housed in ramshackle tarpaper shacks – I would say that points to great profitability. Therefore, your statements are ludicrous. The facts: You and your wife were involved in introducing this blatantly in-human ordinance; your wife is a lawyer and is therefore in a position for financial gain from this ordinance through frivolous lawsuits; and you, Mr. Holier-than-thou, can reap those financial gains and claim you are a big Humanitarian! Not only do you improve your finances, but your ego is stroked! We are not taking YOUR word on sentiments! Stay egomaniacal my friend.
David Norlin says
Hi, Sleezy,
I give you kudos for the “ramshackle tarpaper shacks” line. I grinned. Nice rhetorical flourish.
But to add some facts in a final comment here, let me cite the last of the FAQ’s put out by the city re: the ordinance amendment. If the HRC determines, “based on the facts collected, that there is probable cause ot believe discrimination occurred, the case would be referred to a prosecuting attorney.” That attorney would likely be the city attorney, already on fixed salary. And if the alleged discriminator (respondent) were prosecuted, a very rare occasion, and hired an attorney (a rare occasion), it would not be my spouse. She doesn’t do that kind of work. Case closed.
Sleezy-the-8th-dwarf says
So, tax payers would be footing the bill for frivolous lawsuits, businesses would be hiring lawyers to fight the frivolous lawsuits, and you will be riding around in your Chevy Volt saying, “Look at me! I know best! I did a good thing!” You leftwingers do not know best, Salinans know crap when they see it, and the city council should be careful how they vote; or else, they may find themselves out of a job!
Sherdev says
Again I ask, Mr. Norlin, where are the FACTS on discrimination against gays in Salina and how does this relate in any shape or form the civil rights movement? All you can do is focus on the lawyer comments and you are having selective amnesia about the facts. How convenient! If you can’t intelligently back your statements up, you have no reason to be dishing out this load of crap!
Publius says
Mr. Norlin – what you cannot deny is that the city attorney and HRC will be busier after this proposed ordinance change than currently.
So the expenses you presently say are small will grow.
From the public Q&A sessions I did not hear any first hand accounts of discrimination COVERED UNDER THIS PLAN.
We only saw the usual “I know a guy who Knows a guy” hearsay, and claims of criminal acts/assaults at bars and such, which have are already covered as hate crimes.
A process I abhor. Why is it tha assault of killing of a white heterosexual male somehow LESS of a crime that a black or gay person?
This ordinance is about favoritism, and preferential treatment and not equality. I am not volunteering my children to be moved to the back of the bus so you can feel better about Dave’s legacy.
Sherdev says
I find it interesting that you only chose to address Sleazy’s last paragraph. What about the rest of his response? I would be interested to hear what you have to say? Where are your facts?
PJ says
Next we will have to have special protected services for the fat people. There should be no more protection for your sexual preference than someone’s weight. Salina is making them a protected class not an equal….
Anon. says
What about the people born predisposed to addiction? It’s not their fault that hey where born that way. We have real government sanctioned discrimination backed up with guns and force. I have yet to read a story about a gay man being locked in a cage for being gay, have you? Humans beings locked up like stray dogs overcrowding our jails and prisons. When do they get protection from our government? Mr. Norlin, will you take up this cross or will you sweep this under the rug so you may cheery pick your cause. I, like many would love for you to defend the being “BORN” defense on addiction and how it is somehow different to your argument of GLBT group.
Publius says
To the esteemed Mr. Norlin, while this is obviously a heartfelt story about your former college classmate and his sexual orientation, there are different issues here that are actually at play for the city at large.
Gay rights is always by its nature going to be a polarizing topic, however to the Salina residents, this was largely a non-issue until the latest crusade. Much has been said already on this site regarding the wisdom of the incorporation of the Gay and transgender lifestyle into the city’s codes. While some has been flagrantly incendiary, in reality people on both sides are insisting on equality.
Unlike the civil rights movement, there is not institutional discrimination at work, no counting of homosexuals as 3/5 of a person, or segregation of schools. I believe in the spirit of the constitution and our 14th amendment to have people treated equally before the law. Perhaps a more utopian view would be to quote Martin Luther King, with his view that people be judged by the “content of their character” and under the constitution, that we all be treated equally.
At its heart, these antidiscrimination laws create uniquely protected groups, ultimately resulting in Hiring quotas, favorable admissions to colleges based on scoring of gender identity as a minority criterion.
It is the creation of these specially protected classes that I and many other Salinans oppose. At what point in a company downsizing, is it right that minority status dictates which team members are laid off? Will the gay owned businesses now qualify for special financing and preference in government contracts, because they are now Minority Owned? The civil rights protections only work if everyone has civil rights. There is a Congressional Black Caucus, but a white one is illegal. There is an NAACP, but no NAAWP. The minority owned business has no requirement to even consider the hiring of non-minorities. I would not argue in favor of setting up any race based organization, but the turning a blind eye to racism by minorities causes concern when you advocate creating another new protected class based on lifestyle.
I have no way of understanding what prevented your friend Dave from being comfortable about sharing his orientation with his family and friends. But I am at the same time completely certain, that your final assertion that:
“Passing the Chapter 13 ordinance amendment frees ALL of us to be fully who we are, not what others might want us to be,” is patently false.
Just as the civil rights act did not end racism in America, amending of Chapter 13 is not a solution to bigotry about gays – nor will it change the fear that gays have about ‘coming out’ to their families and friends.
salinaksm says
I would also add that everyone needs to start looking at the various cities that have had similar statues in place for a year or longer. Where no problem first existed, problems now exist. Sadly, most of the problems are not from the non-LGBT people, rather the LGBT folks are creating the problems that the statute was supposed to protect them from.
Please, nobody, needs to include anything about hate crime either; that has been addressed by the addition of LGBT in Federal hate crimes law for some time now and has to be enforced by every law agency in America.
J.C. James says
Waaa, waaaa. All we want to do is to “come out,” we want nothing more but just to “come out!” Waaa, waaa. That was the gay cry 20 years ago. Now look how far they have “came out.” It will never stop. Never! Once the camel’s nose is in the tent, the tent has not long to stand. We don’t need any more stupid laws on the books in Salina, Mr. Norlin. Gay= AIDS. AIDS= death. A lifestyle Gay’s choose to live.
Sherdev says
Today’s Salina Journal has a very interesting letter about the Norlin’s. I think this saying applies, “You can’t fool all of the people all of the time.”
My 2 cents says
Just a thought Laws don’t stop bad people from doing bad things. Laws and the justice system deal with people who get caught. All this did was create a new customer base for lawyers. If you want to change someones behavior or opinion you don’t do it by shoving yours down their throat. You do it by saying this is what is happening and this is the effect it is having on my life. 99% of people are good and will do the right thing in the end whatever the right thing may be.
The Barnyard Mare says
I do not understand the NEED for an ordinance. A resolution, yes. However. If you but turn to the Contitution of the United States it does say that all men(meaning humans) are created EQUAL, thus there is no real need for special laws or ordinances.
I have a few friends who are for lack of a better word, gay (i also don’t like the word homosexual either) these words are degrading. However, I do not like people demanding things and this is what happens when people for lack of a better word, demand something. That is more offensive than anything. Sexual orientation should be left in the bedroom, not dragged out in the streets for all to see.
All are created EQUAL and that should be enough. If this ordinance is passed, we need to move next for equality in people who have sex with animals or th ink sex with a child is okay…open a can of worms and see what happens next…..Pandora’s box
Hunter says
There is absolutely no need for an ordinance. I grew up in Salina, have had friends (both male and female) that were (are) gay and they have never even suggested they have been the subject of discrimination. This would amount to another silly ordinance that would then need to be policed, would be subject to abuse and is a waste of time and money.
Sick of liberals says
Seems to me, based on the story, views, and opinions expressed by Mr. Norlin, that this boils down to Mr. Norlin doing something to make Mr. Norlin feel good, and making Mr. Norlin feel like he has righted some huge wrong…..Goody for you Mr. Norlin !!!!
Hmmmm says
I fail to see why this it is such a big deal to some folks. If you think being gay is a choice and that’s why we shouldn’t include our gay citizens in the wording of the ordinance, that argument doesn’t stand up against the facts. The ordinance already prohibits discrimination because of familial status which is CLEARLY a choice. With a minuscule number of exceptions, a woman or girl CHOOSES to become pregnant or take the chance to become so, yet single mothers are a protected class already. And, btw, most gay people don’t expect the taxpayers to support them as so many single mothers do – not all but a good many.
mkl1982 says
Passing the Chapter 13 ordinance amendment frees ALL of us to be fully who we are, not what others might want us to be.— That sums it up….
Freebee says
What a load of crap! It really means special treatment for a few. It is anti-civil rights. Grow up mk1982 loser. — That sums it up….
The Barnyard Mare says
Freebee, it is the name calling on this issue that makes the left want to push this issue further. But you are right on the comment “It really means special treatment for a few. It is anti-civil rights.”
As stated previously, by allowing this ordinance, Salina will open the door to those who have sex with animals and children honored as acceptable. Or, we could get those moochers out there demanding special treatment as well.
The Barnyard Mare says
My lesbian friends have and always have been fully who they are, irregardless of their bedroom behavior. They keep their sexuallity in the bedroom, where all sexual behavior should be. No one doubts they are a couple yet they make no big deal about it either. Both are stanchy Constitutionalists as well and have always known their rights are protected by that, not an ordanance.
salinaksm says
Well stated Barnyard and kudos to your friends that take the ‘enlightened’ view. If the rest of the LGBT group would follow suit instead of having hissy fits and shoving their sexuality towards everybody they meet (even LGBT has a name for these people “flamers”) then this would be a complete non-issue. As far as Salina, KS goes, it is already a non-issue and there is no need to address a problem that isn’t yet a problem. This statement is being brought to you by a bisexual male, by the way, that has never been discriminated for my sexuality. Then again, that is probably because I don’t shove my private life in other people’s faces.
Ice Road Trucker says
Beware of Lawyer pushing an ordinance and claiming “They have no financial interest”
Typical tactic of the left ‘Keep moving folks nothing to see here”
Of course on the front page of the Salina journal Sunday, Mr. Norlins boss stated that “There have been no complaints made by gays since 1995”
Which really begs the question of why this is being pushed.
