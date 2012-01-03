Welcome to the Salina Sky Cam! This camera is perched atop the tower at Marymount Properties and gives a LIVE STREAMING, 360 degree view of the entire Salina area.
This high-tech camera has full-range pan, tilt and zoom capabilities.
While the camera will allow us to cover breaking news events within view, its main purpose will be to serve as a safety tool when severe/winter weather rolls into the Salina area.
Comments
Linda says
I am happy to see this so I can keep an eye out on my daddy and momma.
Angela says
Clues to whats happening on the camera: When its wet, its raining. When its dark, its night. When its white, its snowing. When its gone, its a twister!
salinanative says
FAIL
Really?? says
Well, it isn’t working now.
admin says
Yes, this one isn’t made for night viewing.
Jean says
It was really cool yesterday as the storm was approaching. The camera actually changed positions a few times! Thanks for that!
the real deal says
Home sweet home!!! Feels good to look at Salina from another town. Takes me back to only the good memories!!! Wish I could go back more than I do!
B says
Thanks alot again for having the sky cam, Is there any way it could be better focused just curious.. I have shared this a bit. But everyone wonders when its gonna get its focus better…And how can
you go about getting the angle or view changed…
admin says
We plan on getting up there and cleaning the dome cover soon. That will clear up the view. We’re also looking at allowing users to direct the camera, just doing a little testing to make sure the motor won’t burn out early if it’s overused.
B says
Thanks alot admin, really appreciate the quick response..Yea I look at it once or twice a day for sure. When its at a good angle down Iron street or Marymount where you can see things moving like cars… Thanks you again and that would be to darn cool if I could adjust the angle myself….
B says
Hey hows it going admin? Just wondering seen the cam 24 hours ago settin the same angle anyway we can get a change facing iron street would be cool and did the lenses get cleaned..It gonna be a pretty day to look out it
B says
Wow very clear now perfect site and perfect angle thank you Sankey Sky cam
its me! says
Beautiful!!;)
B says
Wjats up with the sky cam this morning? Mines not working
fan says
Mornin just wondering whats up with the cam have you viewed or was it set at this position for a reason? Thanks
admin says
Sorry about that! All fixed now. Thanks for the heads up!
Frank says
Good morning,Is the camera facing towards the East? I’m curious.
admin says
Yes, it was. We were attempting to zoom in on the grass fire on E. Country Club Road yesterday (unfortunately it was in the one blind spot).
Frank says
Thanks admin,This Salina Post website is just awesome,and thank you for the quick response. Have a great day and a wonderful weekend.
admin says
Thank you! You too.
Frank says
Gutierrez Sky Cam is this a joke? Did somebody hacked THE SALINA POST?
admin says
Gutierrez is the new sponsor of the sky cam.
Frank says
Okay admin where are you? I sent something to you this morning about Gutierrez SkyCam and THE SALINAPOST getting hacked.Starting to think you are on vacation,cause you usually respond pretty quick.I really want to know why the name change of the SKYCAM I’m curious and If you can’t tell me I’m fine for not knowing. Have a great day.
admin says
Sorry, slipped past us. Yes, Gutierrez Mexican Restaurant is the new sponsor of the Sky Cam.
Frank says
Okay thanks admin you didn’t get hacked LOL!!!!
never says
this NEVER works ???
admin says
What time are you viewing it? It’s not enabled for night viewing.
itlbokay says
Im on vacation glad to see Salina is looking the same!!
daquari says
how much did this cost the Salina taxpayers without knowing we paid for it?
Matt says
It’s privately owned. Zero tax dollars were involved. The city was never even consulted on it. Eagle Communications paid every dime.
ItWasn'tMe says
LOL, as Matt said, its privately owned, Eagle Communications paid for it, and it looks like they have sponsors that pay extra a month to have the cam named after them. I think its a nice idea, and its really crazy if there is a fire, or a storm coming!! Well done Salina Post well done!!
Seriously says
That is perhaps the dumbest post I’ve ever seen. Why would the city buy a camera and then name it after a restaurant.
Iseenit says
The camera is working fine what you are seeing is your future under the Obama Admin.
Jean says
Is sky cam not working today?
Iseenit says
You mean this d@nm thing finally work. happy days
jimbo says
The camera is neat getting a view from the “high side” of Salina. Thanks to KINA and the camera sponsors.
Angela says
“Breaking news events within view?” Maybe the company should reposition the camera to show the exit at Walmart, where most of the crimes happen in Salina!
Angela says
This would be a more interesting camera to watch if it was positioned at the Walmart exit door. Then we could watch criminals run out the door with TV sets, ramen noodles, and toilet paper!!
timithy says
we should be able to move the camera our selves
fred says
Like a bunch of lambs being led to slaughter. Don’t you people know its a spy cam so they can watch your every move. They got a bunch of cameras on top of the united building also. Freedom as you know it is slipping away.
Iseenit says
Wear your foil hat fred you will be safe and dont look up what ever you do!
Jamonit says
I agree with the Wal-Mart Cam. They should have that on there web page per store in each state…Bet it would have more users than Facebook If you were ever looking for anyone or the type of customers visit a certain store or stores you could see there..Just like the Sky cam….And Im sure it wouldnt kill any of its business. I heard there is a Wal Mart with a clinic in it. I forgot where but heck Wal Mart should just be the Mall they already have a Subway connected, Picture studio, Nail and massage parlor, Beauty Salon and grocery store and an automotive tune and repair shop….All they are missing is I cant think of anything.
Daddy says
What I like about this cam is that it is very true to life. It sits up on the hill looking down on the rest of Salina.
Katrina Hock says
Please get the cam up and running. I enjoy watching the weather.