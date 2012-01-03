The Salina Post

Welcome to the Salina Sky Cam! This camera is perched atop the tower at Marymount Properties and gives a LIVE STREAMING, 360 degree view of the entire Salina area.

This high-tech camera has full-range pan, tilt and zoom capabilities.

While the camera will allow us to cover breaking news events within view, its main purpose will be to serve as a safety tool when severe/winter weather rolls into the Salina area.

NOTE: This feed is now available on Facebook! Visit the Salina Post Facebook page and in the left hand column click Salina Sky Cam.

Comments

  3. Home sweet home!!! Feels good to look at Salina from another town. Takes me back to only the good memories!!! Wish I could go back more than I do!

    Reply

  4. Thanks alot again for having the sky cam, Is there any way it could be better focused just curious.. I have shared this a bit. But everyone wonders when its gonna get its focus better…And how can
    you go about getting the angle or view changed…

    Reply

    • We plan on getting up there and cleaning the dome cover soon. That will clear up the view. We’re also looking at allowing users to direct the camera, just doing a little testing to make sure the motor won’t burn out early if it’s overused.

      Reply

  5. Thanks alot admin, really appreciate the quick response..Yea I look at it once or twice a day for sure. When its at a good angle down Iron street or Marymount where you can see things moving like cars… Thanks you again and that would be to darn cool if I could adjust the angle myself….

    Reply

  6. Hey hows it going admin? Just wondering seen the cam 24 hours ago settin the same angle anyway we can get a change facing iron street would be cool and did the lenses get cleaned..It gonna be a pretty day to look out it

    Reply

  10. Mornin just wondering whats up with the cam have you viewed or was it set at this position for a reason? Thanks

    Reply

    • Yes, it was. We were attempting to zoom in on the grass fire on E. Country Club Road yesterday (unfortunately it was in the one blind spot).

      Reply

  12. Thanks admin,This Salina Post website is just awesome,and thank you for the quick response. Have a great day and a wonderful weekend.

    Reply

  14. Okay admin where are you? I sent something to you this morning about Gutierrez SkyCam and THE SALINAPOST getting hacked.Starting to think you are on vacation,cause you usually respond pretty quick.I really want to know why the name change of the SKYCAM I’m curious and If you can’t tell me I’m fine for not knowing. Have a great day.

    Reply

    • It’s privately owned. Zero tax dollars were involved. The city was never even consulted on it. Eagle Communications paid every dime.

      Reply

    • LOL, as Matt said, its privately owned, Eagle Communications paid for it, and it looks like they have sponsors that pay extra a month to have the cam named after them. I think its a nice idea, and its really crazy if there is a fire, or a storm coming!! Well done Salina Post well done!!

      Reply

    • That is perhaps the dumbest post I’ve ever seen. Why would the city buy a camera and then name it after a restaurant.

      Reply

  23. “Breaking news events within view?” Maybe the company should reposition the camera to show the exit at Walmart, where most of the crimes happen in Salina!

    Reply

  24. This would be a more interesting camera to watch if it was positioned at the Walmart exit door. Then we could watch criminals run out the door with TV sets, ramen noodles, and toilet paper!!

    Reply

  26. Like a bunch of lambs being led to slaughter. Don’t you people know its a spy cam so they can watch your every move. They got a bunch of cameras on top of the united building also. Freedom as you know it is slipping away.

    Reply

  28. I agree with the Wal-Mart Cam. They should have that on there web page per store in each state…Bet it would have more users than Facebook If you were ever looking for anyone or the type of customers visit a certain store or stores you could see there..Just like the Sky cam….And Im sure it wouldnt kill any of its business. I heard there is a Wal Mart with a clinic in it. I forgot where but heck Wal Mart should just be the Mall they already have a Subway connected, Picture studio, Nail and massage parlor, Beauty Salon and grocery store and an automotive tune and repair shop….All they are missing is I cant think of anything.

    Reply

