Welcome to the Salina Sky Cam! This camera is perched atop the tower at Marymount Properties and gives a LIVE STREAMING, 360 degree view of the entire Salina area.

This high-tech camera has full-range pan, tilt and zoom capabilities.

While the camera will allow us to cover breaking news events within view, its main purpose will be to serve as a safety tool when severe/winter weather rolls into the Salina area.

NOTE: This feed is now available on Facebook! Visit the Salina Post Facebook page and in the left hand column click Salina Sky Cam.

