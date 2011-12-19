Salina Police Crime Log December 19th

-
A Salina teen was arrested on theft charges Sunday evening. 18-year-old Christopher McAhren of 217 W Cloud is alleged to have taken a gold wedding ring with diamonds from a home in the 100 block of E. Ray where he was a guest. When the ring was discovered missing, a check determined that McAhren had the ring. The ring, valued at $2,141, was recovered.
- A Salina man tells police that several motorcycle parts were taken from his backyard between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. Christopher Williams says the value of the motorcycle parts taken from his home in the 700 block of Choctaw was placed at $2,000.
- Several items were taken in a burglary Saturday morning at a home in the 1900 block of Dover. Forced entry to the home of Carl and Sean Muchow between 5am and 10am. taken was clothing, an X-Box 360 game, a Savage Arms .22 rifle with scope, and binoculars. Loss and damage placed at $1,100.
- Two Dell laptop computers were taken from a classroom at Salina Central High School between December 2nd and December 5th. Loss placed at $2,000.
- A 1995 Econoline E-350 van, white in color, with a lift on the rear of the van stolen while parked at Auto Magic Detail Shop at 722 N. Broadway between December 15th and 16th. Owner of the van Guard Sales of Topeka. The van was locked and no keys with it. Loss placed $2,000.
Comments
Really?! says
So glad you got your ring back Trena!!! Sorry that someone you trusted in your home took advantage of your hospitality.
www.dumbsh%#.com says
Sweet x tattoo derrrr
The Dude Abides says
Theft, theft, & more theft. Seriously, get lives people. Or better yet, get jobs.
Do you thieves want people stealing your stuff? No? Then don’t take other peoples stuff. Real simple.
Be careful who you rob. Whoever comes to my house gets .45 hollow points.
really now says
Maybe they don’t have the whole story about this wedding ring theft. Seems a little bit suspicious. Just saying
