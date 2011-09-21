A Salina man was arrested Tuesday morning on a warrant for a requested charge of mistreatment of a dependent adult.

48-year-old Michael Branstetter is alleged to have taken three Social Security checks belonging to his 80-year-old father and cashed them for his own personal use between March 8th and July 1st.

Police were notified by S.R.S after they discovered bills and expenses for the elderly man were not being paid.

The three checks totaled $2,991.