Golfers in Salina and surrounding communities will have several practical new payment options to choose from for the 2012 season. The Salina City Commission recently approved the new package.

Steve Hardesty, golf professional and manager at Salina Municipal, said of the changes, “We are excited to offer the local golfing public multiple options to fit the many different lifestyles and budgets of our customers. We actively promote golf to the youth in our area with The First Tee program and now we have the opportunity to promote golf to adults.”

The Salina Municipal course has faced declining play over the past five years as have most of the golf courses across the nation. The new pricing options should reverse that trend at the Muni.

There are seven new programs that will be featured for the 2012 season:

1. Platinum Member Package–$1,350 for an Individual Pass and $1,600 for a Couples Pass. This plan allows unlimited green fees at all times; unlimited free usage of golf cart; unlimited range balls; eight guest passes; two golf lessons from PGA professional; and two week advance tee time reservations.

2. Golf Member Package–$750 Individual Pass and $900 Couples Pass. This plan permits unlimited green fees anytime; 20 buckets of driving-range balls; four guest passes; one lesson with a PGA professional; and two week advance tee time reservations.

3. Silver Member Package–$600 Individual Package and $750 Couples Pass. This plan allows unlimited green fees Monday-Friday; weekend play is $8.00; ten buckets of driving-range balls; two guest passes; one golf lesson; and two week advance tee time reservations.

4. Bronze Member Package–Monthly fee of $49 for individual and $69 for family. This plan provides unlimited green fees beginning at noon daily; $8.00 green fees before noon; unlimited driving-range balls; and one week advance tee time reservations.

5. Silver Member Package Plus (Annual Senior Patrons)–This plan has an $8.00 green fee anytime; and a $1.00 discount on cart rental or trail fees.

6. Monthly Member Package–$99 monthly fee. This plan is for any month during the year; unlimited green fees for 30 days, including weekdays, weekends, holidays, and twilight play; and there are no contracts or commitments.

7. Youth Member Package–$150 for high school age and below. This plan includes unlimited green fees anytime and two week advance tee time reservations.

Questions concerning any of these new programs can be answered by calling the pro shop at Salina Municipal (785-826-7450).