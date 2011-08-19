UPDATE: A 41-year-old Salina man that was involved in a police standoff has died according to authorities.

William Bickerstaff of Salina was injured during a police standoff late Wednesday night that lasted into Thursday morning. He was transported to Salina Regional and then transferred to a Wichita hospital where he later died.

ORIGINAL STORY: Just before midnight Wednesday, officers of the Salina Police Department responded to 806 Willis after a report of a male in his early 40’s who was involved in a domestic violence battery and was reportedly armed.

Negotiators established a dialog but the suspect would not exit the house.

During this time, the suspect fired at least one shot.

At about 5:30AM today, teargas was introduced into the house in a further attempt to remove the suspect.

The house subsequently caught fire. The fire was extinguished shortly after and the suspect, who was found unconscious, was transferred to Salina Regional Health Center.

Due to the nature of this event, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s has taken over the investigation.

