UPDATE: A 41-year-old Salina man that was involved in a police standoff has died according to authorities.
William Bickerstaff of Salina was injured during a police standoff late Wednesday night that lasted into Thursday morning. He was transported to Salina Regional and then transferred to a Wichita hospital where he later died.
ORIGINAL STORY: Just before midnight Wednesday, officers of the Salina Police Department responded to 806 Willis after a report of a male in his early 40’s who was involved in a domestic violence battery and was reportedly armed.
Negotiators established a dialog but the suspect would not exit the house.
During this time, the suspect fired at least one shot.
At about 5:30AM today, teargas was introduced into the house in a further attempt to remove the suspect.
The house subsequently caught fire. The fire was extinguished shortly after and the suspect, who was found unconscious, was transferred to Salina Regional Health Center.
Due to the nature of this event, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s has taken over the investigation.
This story will be updated after more information is released.
Unbelievable says
Hmmmm….I wondered why an ambulance and the fire chiefs vehicle were parked on Willis and Hageman this morning next to Joe’s Auto Mart at 4:30am. No lights on, just parked.
someoneinsalina says
they had the beer on ice so they could pull up a set and watch the camp fire
someoneinsalina says
should have brought in stuff to make S’mores and watch the fire, now we have to pay for him
bobagaduech says
Don’t worry little fella im sure its nothing to cry about lol
killak says
Salina police I’m sure set it on fire to get him out that’s why they can’t be on the case any more
SalinaCitizen says
The police did not purposfully set the house on fire. They sent in some teargas and that caught on fire. They’re not sending Maltov cocktails through the windows.
SalinaCitizen says
Unless you were actually there and a real part of the situation (not a gawker taking up space, or I heard from a reliable source, family member/close friend, because it’s not reliable, people manipulate stories for their own good) I don’t think you should comment on what the police or fire dept did wrong. Both groups work very hard to keep Salina a safe place. It’s not their fault this man made some very poor choices. I’m thankful that no one else was hurt and I’m sorry for this man’s family and friends. I’m sure that the Police dept and Fire dept did everything they could to resolve the issue peacfully.
Birdawg68 says
But this is the space for people to make unsubstantiated comments. Its fun. However, I’m glad no police or firefighters were hurt, and according to the news we the taxpayers will not get hit with supporting him in jail!
LibertyOrDeath says
What country do you people live in? What does America mean to you? It’s ok for the police to murder citizens because the jail is full? It is people like you that let to the slaughter of millions at the hands of the Nazis. It is people like you who are the enemies of a free society.
LibertyOrDeath says
“We are the Salina PD! We have the place surrounded! Submit to our demands or we will kill you and burn your house down!”
DooshMcGee says
^
l
l
Moron.
Terry says
RIP William
Anonymous says
i smell law suit an i hope the family of this man get a good lawyer
killak says
Wow just sent tear gas in and now he is dead salina PD are murders
MomOf3 says
People are really going to sit and call pd and fd murderers? Really? This was a SIX HOUR STANDOFF. What would you have preposed they do? Wait until 8 when kids would be walking to bus stops thus making the situation more dangerous? Then you would have said they didn’t do enough. You will never be happy. I’d be willing to bet you’re no stranger to the wrong-side-of-the-law either.
realitycheck says
There has long been a bunch of cop haters here. Most are must PO’d that they took bad mug shots.
MomOf3 says
LOL Probably! I know that there are MANY people in this city that HATE the PD and SO. Personally, I’m rather glad to have them. Imagine what this place would be without them.
I’m not trying to even take a guess at what the cause of death is. I’m just wondering what substances could have been in the house that could have ignited so fast. Obviously, something as tear gas canisters aren’t exactly highly flammable, I mean not to start a fire anyways.
I’m waiting to hear the actual cause before I decide my official stance, however, unofficially, I feel the PD did a good job of stopping the situation when they did. He obviously wasn’t going to come out and it was nearing time for people to start getting out for work, school, etc. Better to stop it (and, in this instance, take the life of one) than to continue it and possibly take the lives of many including children.
Birdawg68 says
Actually the tear gas grenades are burning when they go off, that’s what makes them work. Usually they do not cause fires that fast though.
LibertyOrDeath says
A good job? A man has been tried and executed by our police force for a domestic disturbance and contempt of cop. How is that a good job? Where is the justice in that?
Mr. Bill says
Good job my hindquarters. The police are not judge, jury and executioner. This man deserved his day in court to answer to the charges against him just as any other suspect.
There are conflicting stories. Eyewitnesses say that the suspect never fired a shot. The only shots fired were by the inept officer that couldn’t hit a target from approximately 5 feet away and the officer(s) in charge of launching the tear gas canisters.
MomOf3 says
You’re right, he did deserve his day in court. HOWEVER, he should have been adult about it all and come out. His fault was in ignoring requests and demands that he come out. In failing to do so, he left the officers little choice but to use non-lethal force. Yes, he died but tear gas is a non-lethal force. Look, I’m sorry he has passed away, but fact remains that it was a direct consequence of his own actions. So yes, GOOD JOB SPD.
straight-up says
I’m not a big fan of the PD, but i always show them respect no matter how much i hate them. You can’t get mad at cops for doing or trying to do their job. Bill collectors won’t call you if you don’t owe them anything, and cops won’t show up if order is still in hand…
sensible says
Regardless of the situation a loss of life is not a success. Shooting tear gas into a structure is obviously not without its danger. I hope that the SPD takes whatever advice they receive from the KBI – if they do – and use it to possibly have a better outcome in the future.
jaycard says
As there is not enough information as to the cause of death, it would be wise to sit back and wait before rushing to judgement. If he died from smoke inhalation or severe burns, then a person can argue that the man brought it on himself. If he died from bludgeoning or gunshots, then there will and should be problems for the police.
Birdawg68 says
They reported a gunshot. Wonder what that was about, and could it be the cause of death.
V4U says
funny I posted but it didnt show up
InsideOut says
Notice the PD is staying away from saying anything about the release of death. I think the handling of this was excessive. There are better ways of resolving a standoff. No one was in danger here.Innocent people such as the home owner might be hurt. Why didn’t they just wait. We have learned that urgency is not important in car chases. The same can be true in many cases like this.
You're in over your head says
It’s under investigation by the KBI, why would they release a statement before the investigation is done? Excessive? What would you have done? Baited him out with ice cream? No one was in danger? You are delusional! Let’s just park a cop at every house where there is a problem and then you can sit back and go on about how high your taxes have become to pay for all these cops. Tear gas canisters can cause fires, they say so right on the canister. They can also displace oxygen, it says so right on the canister. They can cause death, says so right on the canister. The odds were against this gentleman this time and I commend the SPD for their resolution of this situation.
LibertyOrDeath says
It would be cheaper than the MILLIONS we are going to be paying this family because of our overzealous police. I hope these officers get to see a different perspective on the criminal justice system.
Burt says
What should they have waited for? They had waited 5 1/2 hours. He had fired a shot. Who would he shoot at next? Police? People going to work? Little kids going outside to play? HE had the choice to come out of the house or teargas would be sent in. HE made the wrong choice. It is sad he died, but someone else may be alive for the police’s action. I’m sure if it had gone the other way, and he had killed someone, the police would be in trouble. Possible lives were saved, good job salina police!
freddy says
“excessive” 6 hours people they took the best route they saw they didn’t know that it would catch on fire or im sure they would not have done it would you rather they went in there with guns blazing
Hawkfan says
Obviously this guy was deranged in some manner, drugs, depression etc. Why would anyone support a lawsuit? Are you a fan/customer or Parmely or Pistotnik? Lawsuits will cost the citizens bucks and as an overly taxed citizen, I don’t want my tax dollars going to attorneys. Bonus, one less person Kochanowski can put in his jail to justify his empire building!
MomOf3 says
I love salina post, don’t get me wrong, but this story makes it sound like the KBI gave no choice and took over investigation. The journal has a quote from the kbi investigator saying that salina pd called and requested them to do an investigation. No wonder everyone says that the pd screwed up. This makes it sound like little brother told on big sister and now she’s in trouble with mom & dad.
killak says
And now when people run from the police they wonder why I would run from a murder also
Kit says
What part of “the suspect fired at least one shot” did you miss out on? If I were in charge of an incident like that, I would’ve made sure the P.O.S. was dead in minutes….by whatever means possible.
Name (required) says
Tried posting this FOUR times from my phone- always worked before, but not today.
To all of the gripers and whiners that CONSTANTLY come on here and moan and groan about EVERYTHING law enforcement does in Salina: If you don’t like how they do things (simply because you weren’t there and have absolutely no basis for that opinion), get hired in law enforcement and ultimately become the sheriff or police chief. Then, and only then, can you make judgments on how things are handled in situations like this. Otherwise, you are just wasting space and time when posting all of your speculative babble.
And no, I’m not in law enforcement, nor do I know anyone in law enforcement. It just drives me nuts to see how many people are willing to expose their ignorance for everyone to see when they don’t even have a clue what actually happened in the situation. Of course, it’s completely anonymous, so maybe that’s why there are so many moronic comments made.
killak says
I bet your a cop. I don’t care what you say.
realitycheck says
Even if he/she is …. what’s the diff?
Name (required) says
@killak Never have been, never will I be a cop, at least probably not at my age. Wouldn’t want a career change after almost 23 years at the same place doing a job I thoroughly enjoy. Sooooo, have you put in your application for local law enforcement? You most likely have had a serious run-in with the law- probably why you have it out for them.
All that I spoke of is just plain common sense, something that is SEVERELY lacking in today’s society. Do you have first hand knowledge (meaning you were in the house that the standoff occurred) of this incident? I didn’t think so. Since you don’t, you can try and make uneducated guesses all day long as to what happened, but what’s the point? The only people who know what happened are the ones who were there. We, as the general public, probably never will know exactly what happened since we weren’t there. We might be told what happened, but that won’t even necessarily be the whole truth. Law enforcement agencies have a way of protecting their own.
LibertyOrDeath says
The police work for US fool. They are not our masters. If we say they are not doing their jobs right, they aren’t. Plain and simple.
STOPyerBellyaching says
It’s “plain and simple” that you really don’t know what your’re talking about. law enforcement does NOT work for “US”, they work to uphold the statutes of the state, county and city… in doing so they are here to help protect everyone from harm as well as take your butt to jail if you act a fool and violate the statutes these folks are here to uphold. You must be a former or continuing resident of the jail or you would have a different outlook toward these officers. My suggestion is that you go back to school and learn about this nation and the laws that are in place so you can continue acting the fool you apparently are. Did you do too many drugs, Liberty or Death? Is your brain on chemical overload… do you talk to the voices and see the ghosts you’ve created in your own little world? Get a grip on reality and knock off the smack talk on those who have done the job YOU CANNOT do!
LibertyOrDeath says
Whatever cop. Who is the government of by and for? NOT the cops. The people! Law enforcement works for the people, not the other way around. I’m suprised they didnt teach you in cop school. There will soon come a time when Liberty loving people like myself will have to take you to school ourselves.
Bryan says
I wave to SPD
Bryan says
I wave to SPD.
AK says
LibertyorDeath. In sitting back and reading some of your comments it’s obvious that you must have had some kind of run in with the Police and have a great dislike for them. I also would guess that as soon as you needed help with something that was going to bring harm to you or a family member you would be on the phone calling the Police for help. They would respond and do the job they are trained to do. So come down off your high horse and do a reality check.
LibertyOrDeath says
I’ve never once been helped by a police officer. With the kind of “help” they brought this poor family, I’ll take my chances handling it myself.
Hunter says
In reading your various posts, it sounds to me like you just want to enforce your own rules – a certain amount of “Liberty” is created by having an organized society with consistent, uniform rules. If you choose not to live by those rules, there are consequences. Your approach to Liberty appears to support the I will do what I want, when I want, and how I want mentality. That does not work. With respect to this particular subject, maybe I have missed it but to my knowledge the actual cause of death, what the injuries were from, etc. have not been released. What actually happened is mere speculation at this time.
LibertyOrDeath says
You say “it does not work”, but it is THE founding principal of this once great nation. As long as a man is not interfering with another man’s Liberties he is free to choose his own path in life. So many folks in this country have forgotten this, and it makes me sick. As far as this man’s death, smoke inhalation. Witnesses report there were no shots fired except by the police.
Hunter says
There were laws when this country was founded. THE Constitution containes provisions for laws, rules, regulations, etc. Our founding fathers recognized the need for order. What Liberties are you talking about – mine? yours? Who determines that. That is why there needs to be a basic structure. Without some structure you have a society in chaos. As far as the man’s death – has it been proven that it was smoke inhalation? Witnesses report – what witnesses, credible, has it been proven? Apparently you must have either questioned all of the witnesses or are privy to the official findings. Like I said, maybe I have not seen the official press release of the findings. Where can I read it?
Anonymous says
How about all you morons shut up about how he deserved to die. None of you were there and have no IDEA what went on except what they say on tv. Our police department is corrupt and I know this for a fact because I know people on the force. Will did not deserve to die. He came out onto the porch and the officer who shot at him missed. Maybe thats the shot the police heard. But really no one knows and everyone should just keep their mouths shut about it. RIP Will and may you get some kind of justice.
LibertyOrDeath says
Dittos to that my brother. There is no way what he did deserved a death sentence. Our police department is either corrupt or grossly incompetent, or BOTH. The citizens of this town should not put up with it any more. We should DEMAND some change of leadership here. We should DEMAND that this never happen again. Firing bean bag shots at an unarmed drunk? For what reason? Because they were mad, and they wanted to play with their toys. They figured they’d serve up a little street justice for contempt of cop. Why didn’t they storm the house once the gas was fired? Why let him burn to death? What outcome did they hope for?
realitycheck says
It’s funny that you say “no one knows” but then proceed to bash the cops and say Will needs “some kind of justice.”
It is tragic that a man died.
Realist says
I like the fact everyone is so quick to criticize the police about being corrupt, egotistical nazis (keep in mind, not my opinion…just what I have gathered from here) but, by god, the police better get to you within 2 seconds if you need them. Get a clue…if you think you can do better and bring “respect” to the police dept. then why are you not filling out an application. They are hiring by the way, look in the classifieds. Oh wait…I am sure that most people complaining on here can not become police officers due to a criminal past, lol!
Rob says
The judge ruled against the police for 1.8 million.