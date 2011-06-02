UPDATE:River Festival Medallion FOUND

SALINA, KS – The treasure hunt that began Wednesday, June 1, when a hand-crafted, artistic medallion was hidden on public property somewhere in Salina ended abruptly Thursday morning when a team of sleuths found the medallion. The medallion was found in a crevice of a cedar tree in Sunset Park. A team of five family and friends combined their energy and knowledge of Salina’s street names to find the prize.

Kelly Rundell, Riley Rundell, Kara Brady, Julie Cates, and Robin Cates teamed up to win the 2011 Festival Quest Weekend Package. This year’s medallion was a rectangular ceramic piece embellished with leaf-style carvings, created by Steve Coburn, a ceramic artist from Salina.

The clues and their meanings were as follows:

#1 “Generally North”

It refers to the streets named for generals north of Sunset Park

#2 “NE of a southern triangle”

This clue directs the focus on southern Sunset Park

#3 “Gimmee Shelter”

It refers to shelter houses in the park

#4 “‘WE MUSTANG GOONY!’ – LEECH EROGERAY”

Unscrambled it reads: “Go west young man” – Horace Greeley

#5 “Look for Water Striders”

A reference to water in the park – striders on water and walkways in Sunset Park

#6 “Four Windy Points”

This clue refers to the 4 flag poles/flags at the war memorial in the park

#7 “‘SHOESTRING’ MINUS TWO SOUNDS RIGHT”

“SHOESTRING” minus “S” and “T” leaves horseshoe and ringing sound – “ringer” – a reference to

horseshoe pits in the park

#8 “There is a lonely bench”

This clue refers to an isolated bench near medallion location

#9 “In a trunk not yet a chest”

This clue points to the location in the trunk of the cedar tree

The prize package ensures that the lucky sleuths will have a great time at this year’s Festival. It includes:

• $1,500 cash

• $1,500 in Festival gift certificates*, to be used at the Fine Art Show, Four Rivers Craft Show, and Craft Demonstration Area

• Four Festival admission Buttons

• One on-grounds Festival parking pass (weather permitting)

• Invitation for four to the Festival Art Patron Breakfast on June 11th

• Assorted Festival T-shirts and entertainer’s CDs

* Certificates must be used at the 2011 Festival

The 35th Smoky Hill River Festival features four stages of music, more than 300 nationally recognized artists and performers, Fine Art and Craft, hands-on children’s activities, savory food, and much more. The three-and-a-half-day outdoor celebration runs June 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th at Oakdale Park in Salina. Festival gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday (June 9), and 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday (June 10-12).

Watch Kansas Press Association newspapers for special coupons. Everyone in your group receives

pre-festival price. Children 11 and under are Free.

Sponsored by Salina Arts and Humanities, a department of the City of Salina, the Smoky Hill River Festival attracts 75,000 Festival goers annually and is supported by enduring community partnerships in an amazing example of civic pride. Admission to the Festival is by button only. Festival buttons are on sale now at $10 each – $5 off the gate price. Children 11 and under are admitted FREE.