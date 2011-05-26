A 15 year old girl is dead and three other teen girls suffering non life threatening injuries in a one car wreck on W. State Street Road early Thursday morning.

Saline County Sheriff Glen Kochanowski says the car was westbound on State about a quarter mile west of Halstead Road, when the right front wheel of the car went off the side of the road and struck a concrete culvert causing the car to flip and land on it’s top.

Killed was Journi Maas of Hutchinson. She was the front seat passenger. Injured were the driver, 16 year old Tara Pfiefer of 1951 Glendale #A Salina, 18 year old Mariah Putman of 7336 W. Armstrong Road, and 16 year old Kylie Callahan of Catoosa Oklahoma. The injured were taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Sheriff Kochanowski says Maas died from massive body injures and was ejected from the car. None of the occupants of the car were wearing seat belts. The sheriff says it does not appear that alcohol or excessive speed contributed to the wreck.

The wreck occurred just after 3:30am. The teens were coming from Salina to the W. Armstrong Road residence.