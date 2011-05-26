Saline County Sheriff Glen Kochanowski says the car was westbound on State about a quarter mile west of Halstead Road, when the right front wheel of the car went off the side of the road and struck a concrete culvert causing the car to flip and land on it’s top.
Killed was Journi Maas of Hutchinson. She was the front seat passenger. Injured were the driver, 16 year old Tara Pfiefer of 1951 Glendale #A Salina, 18 year old Mariah Putman of 7336 W. Armstrong Road, and 16 year old Kylie Callahan of Catoosa Oklahoma. The injured were taken to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.
Sheriff Kochanowski says Maas died from massive body injures and was ejected from the car. None of the occupants of the car were wearing seat belts. The sheriff says it does not appear that alcohol or excessive speed contributed to the wreck.
The wreck occurred just after 3:30am. The teens were coming from Salina to the W. Armstrong Road residence.
Comments
heartbreaking story
So sad! Looking at the car, it is amazing they weren’t all killed!! Praying for all involved and the families!!
heartbreaking to hear prayers go’s out to journi’s family !
My prayers for the family, so many tragedies..
Terrible. So sad.
Terrible accident. Prayers to the families and a reminder to all to please WEAR YOUR SEATBELTS. Even though the other girls were alright without wearing them, the one may have been saved from death if she had.
Dude i she was one of my sisters bffs!
Seatbelt dont always help stupid.. My cousin was in a wreck in 2006 and the seatbelt decaptated him.. She was a good friend..
Go away, troll. Really, calling somebody “stupid” in this thread? No class.
He called somebody stupid, and then you called him a troll(whatever that is) your being hypocritical.
A troll is someone who runs around on the internet causing trouble by being sarcastic and rude….. but for those of us who actually are trolls, I can tell you realitycheck, that Kad is not trolling….
Another reason young teens shouldn’t be allowed to drive with other teens in a car, or without a responsible licenced Adult. Go online and see how many accidents are caused by young teens involving just the car they are driving or othe people. I see them talking on their cell phones or texting every day.
So your saying the reason the tire came off the car and caused the car to flip was because there was more than one teen in the car? Good argument…
I see more adults talking and texting on their cell phones more than I do teens, and they drive even worse..this same accident could have happened to an adult just as easily!! What you are all missing is that a young woman was taken too early from her family and friends…maybe you all should sit back and think about that…
No alcohol iis great news but how about drugs??? People (teens) need to know that driving under the influence is more than just alcohol and is just as dangerous. I would also think being at 3:30am there my have been some sleep deprivation? All reason not to drive. Prayers for all involved.
Why is the first assumption that the kids were drinking or doing drugs? Accidents happen every day. Even the best of drivers can have miscalculations when driving. I didnt know this girl but her mom is my age and I can’t even wrap my mind around what she will be going through the REST of her life without her child. Have some respect for the family and post condolences not ignorant or judgemental comments, because no matter what circumstances caused this accident, a young girl is gone and her parents grieving forever.
Yes there was drugs involved and they was drunk the other 3 still sit around and smoke weed and drink and jump behind the wheel it didn’t mess them there should’ve been a harder punishment put on Tara because she is the same as she was back then , so is Kylie, Mariah! !!
It is very obvious why everyone automatically jumps to the conclusion that drugs or alchol was involved. What were they doin out at that time of night? Reguardless, This is a tragedy and the three remaining will be forever affected by this. My prayers and thoughts are with all affected.
I’ll bet none of you even know sant of them well I did and it was journi she was one of my friends sisters and fighting overy a comment on a page saying someone died seriously get a life
There were no drugs involved their not dumb
hey people i know that girl but it hurts sooo bad 🙁 and i jut want to sit somewhere and cry my eyes out
John RedCorn, You’re an idiot. The wheel didn’t come off the car. Reread the article. the wheel went off the road. Probably a distracted (texting, playing the radio, gossiping about their boyfriends) driver. And none of them with seatbelts on.
I have driven for a living and I see these distracted drivers every day. People have no sense of the road, and no sense of courtesy on the road. And it’s only getting worse, as most people don’t learn to drive in driver’s ed anymore, they learn to drive on their x-box or on their ps3. And there’s NO driver courtesy on GTA, or Need for Speed. Sad.
Thanx for all of those great comments but I don’t like the ones that were talking about my sister!!!! But ya that was my sister that died!!!!
